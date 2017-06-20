Amazon's TINA Moment

Elsewhere, Karen Webster asks if this Whole Foods acquisition takes the idea of using the element of surprise to a new level in grocery retail.

Amazon is taking on more debt to finance the acquisition of Whole Foods Market due to TINA (There Is No Alternative).

Investment Thesis

With a current market capitalization of $472 billion, it might seem Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is extremely strong financially, and it might appear that its purchase of Whole Foods Market Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) for a mere $13.4 billion would require just loose change, so to speak. That is not so, because the acquisition price for Whole Foods Market is 62% of Amazon's book value. This is a major acquisition for the company, and one that will likely strain its financial resources. That strain could inhibit any other strategic moves it finds necessary to appear to be maintaining momentum in the grocery space. There is no suggestion of paying in Amazon shares. That should not be a surprise, given the seemingly overinflated share price would likely be seen as high-risk by Whole Foods Market management and shareholders. Also, paying in cash is most likely not an option, as that would result in totally unacceptable working capital ratios. While borrowing is likely the only option, this will increase the debt-to-debt plus equity ratio from ~26% to over 50%, and likely a credit rating downgrade (see here).

The Whole Foods Market Acquisition Puts The Spotlight On Amazon's Balance Sheet

TABLE 1 below shows how the balance sheet of the merged entities might look.

TABLE 1

Amazon's Cash And Cash Equivalent Holdings Have Not Been Generated From Earnings

Per TABLE 1 above, Amazon's accounts payable plus prepaid subscriptions (unearned revenue) total $24.345 billion, as compared to cash and cash equivalents of $21.531 billion. So, it could be said the total of the cash and cash equivalents arises from prepaid subscriptions and borrowings from suppliers. I should take into account that Amazon has used a portion of borrowings from suppliers for funding of $6,468 billion to customers in accounts receivable terms. On that basis, $3.654 billion of cash and cash equivalents could be attributed to cash generated from other sources, including stock issues and earnings. I would contend it is stock issues and not earnings.

Amazon's Working Capital Ratios Are A Potential Concern And The Likely Reason For Not Using Cash For The Whole Foods Acquisition

Working Capital Ratios

From Investopedia:

Companies with an acid-test ratio of less than 1 do not have the liquid assets to pay their current liabilities and should be treated with caution. If the acid-test ratio is much lower than the current ratio, it means that current assets are highly dependent on inventory. This is not a bad sign in all cases, however, as some business models are inherently dependent on inventory. Retail stores, for example, may have very low acid-test ratios without necessarily being in danger. At the time of writing, Wal-Mart Stores Inc.'s (NYSE:WMT) acid-test ratio is 0.20, while Target Corp.'s (NYSE:TGT) is 0.40. The companies' current ratios are 0.90 and 1.20, respectively. In such cases other metrics should be considered, such as inventory turnover. The acceptable range for an acid-test ratio will vary by industry, and comparisons are most meaningful within a given industry.

Debt Covenants

Of more concern are the financial covenants that will likely attach to the new borrowings for the Whole Foods purchase. Amazon's existing debt is not subject to covenants, as per the company's FY 2016 10-K report: "We are not subject to any financial covenants under the Notes."

Financial covenants can be quite restrictive, and Amazon may lose a deal of flexibility, not only in day to day management of finances, but also in relation to any further borrowings, if additional bricks-and-mortar acquisitions are contemplated, or become necessary. With a debt to debt plus equity ratio of over 50% post the Whole Foods Market acquisition, further debt funding beyond this acquisition could be difficult.

Cash Is Not An Alternative To Borrowing For The Whole Foods Acquisition

Amazon's quick asset ratio level of 0.75 has to be of some concern. Using $13.4 billion of cash to fund the Whole Foods acquisition would cause that quick asset ratio to fall to 0.20. That might be acceptable for WMT with its existing strong bricks-and-mortar presence, but is unlikely to be acceptable for Amazon. In addition, having used that cash, if borrowings are needed for further acquisitions or for funding other growth initiatives, the low quick ratio might be a real impediment to gaining loan funding.

The High Price Of Amazon Stock Might Actually Be An Impediment To Equity Funding For Acquisitions

Share Price Risks

It is one thing to allocate a small percentage of a portfolio to a purchase of Amazon shares. It is quite another thing to sell a $13.4 billion business in exchange for Amazon shares. Any large acquisition transaction involving payment in Amazon shares could be seen as carrying high risk during the interval between the transaction and the time at which the shares could be sold, for those shareholders preferring cash. For the risks associated with the company's share price, please refer to my article "Amazon.com: Danger In Numbers". Using its shares for acquisitions may not be a viable option for Amazon.

Cost Of Capital

The growth in share price and market cap of Amazon has been nothing less than phenomenal. Even if the expectation for share price growth fell to 15% per year, issuing an additional $13.4 billion in Amazon stock to fund the Whole Foods purchase would implicitly require that acquisition to grow in value at over $2.0 billion per year (15% of $13.4 billion) to support the growth in share price. Whole Food Market's net income has fallen progressively over the last 3 years from $579 million to $536 million, and for FY 2016 to $507 million. Leveraging a business currently in decline to quadruple earnings will be a challenge. Success will go some way in confirming Amazon's business model. Failure could be catastrophic for the share price.

Summary and Conclusions

A Financial Perspective

If this acquisition is, in fact, necessary for Amazon to achieve high levels of growth in the grocery space, then it is difficult to see how Whole Foods Market is a complete answer. As shown in TABLE 1, this acquisition by itself will stretch Amazon financially. Unless the company can clearly demonstrate an early and significant increase in grocery sales and earnings through this initiative, borrowing for further acquisitions could be difficult. There is a huge amount at stake here for Amazon. A P/E ratio over 180 requires an enormous faith in the "story" for any company. If faith in the story is broken, it will likely not be just a "little bit" broken.

A Broader View

There are many facets to the Amazon story. Karen Webster, in her excellent article "Amazon And The Art Of (The Grocery) War", provides a broader view on the Whole Foods acquisition than my narrow financial perspective. Reading Karen's article in conjunction with this one should provide that necessary broader view.

A Disconnected Share Price

While I do believe Amazon is quite an amazing business, I also believe its share price valuation has become disconnected from any fundamental assessment of the value of the underlying business. In the words of jackriordan1, "Even a good business is not worth an infinite price".

