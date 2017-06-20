Lockheed Martin: Still A Long-Term Buy

I continue to remain long this company, and see it as a great long-term buy.

The last time I wrote about Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in January, I expressed the opinion that I felt the stock would remain at current levels given uncertainty surrounding the defense industry, and that waiting for a better entry point might be advised for this stock. Lockheed Martin was trading at just under $250 at the time.

However, the stock did the exact opposite of what I was anticipating - shooting up to a level of $281.11 at the time of writing.

The main reason I was weary of Lockheed Martin was that there was significant speculation at the time that defense spending would be curtailed under a new Trump administration.

Moreover, there are also fears on the part of the defense industry itself that even with the President's subsequent plans to boost military spending by $84 billion, this figure won't be achievable.

In any event, Lockheed Martin has gone up - which simply means that it's erroneous to pay too much attention to the news.

According to the company's 1st Quarter Financial Results Conference Call, Lockheed Martin has seen significant strength in its cash flow from operations:

Source: 1st Quarter 2017: Financial Results Conference Call

Moreover, the company is set for a further boost as negotiations finalize on the sale of its F-35 fighter jet to 11 countries including the United States, in a deal valued at over $37 billion. Additionally, the company's growth in cash flow this year has been impressive, considering that there was a slight delay in contractual negotiations for the F-35.

The significance of this deal underscores the company's continuing international strength and even with questions on the size of the defense budget for the United States, Lockheed Martin's operations do not appear to be under any significant strain.

In this regard, the vibrant growth in cash flow is good news from a dividend standpoint, and having lifted its dividend by 10% earlier this year, the stock shows strong potential from an income standpoint.

Moreover, in spite of the rally to above $280, we see that the P/E ratio of 16.38x is still below the peak of 21x in 2016. Moreover, we see that the drop in the P/E ratio has been due to a corresponding increase in EPS (diluted). In this regard, Lockheed Martin still shows value from a fundamental standpoint and there could still be upside from here.

In conclusion, macroeconomic variables such as defense spending or political concerns have been shown to be largely academic in the past few months. Lockheed Martin is a strong company, and from a long-term perspective I see no reason why this stock won't continue to thrive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.