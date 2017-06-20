Lanny's Recent Stock Purchase - Cisco

I am typing in a secure place at the moment, and it could very well be thanks to Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), which is the stock I purchased on Tuesday, June 13th. I am ready to just go for it and keep buying stock fundamentally sound, dividend-paying and increasing, globally recognized companies. I am on that pursuit train to financial freedom, and one doesn't get there by sitting on the sidelines but by lacing up and getting into the game. On Tuesday, I purchased stock in Cisco.

The Stock - Cisco

As we all know, big CSCO was on my June watch list for the month, and believe me, I wasted no time in this purchase. I even analyzed the company back in March this year, when it was trading at $34.23 (and this was pre-dividend increase!). The stock dropped 8% at the time of my purchase, hence the purchase. Why did I buy it now? Well, let's consider some of the metrics from the Dividend Diplomats Stock screener to go through a skinny here:

1.) Price to Earnings (P/E) - CSCO was trading at $31.525 when I purchased the stock on forward expected earnings of $2.38, which equates to a P/E of 13.25 - which is far below the S&P 500 and slightly below a few companies within the technology sector. This shows signs of undervaluation.





3.) Dividend Growth - The company is going on 5+ years of dividend growth, and I believe that with a payout ratio of 48.7%, it still has room to grow. Its growth this year was 11.5%, or half of the prior year, therefore I would expect a 7-9% dividend growth going forward, which pairs well with the higher yield.



To show the proof of the pudding, here is a screenshot of my purchase: 2.) Dividend Yield - At the time of my analysis way back in March, the yield was 3.39%. At the time/date of purchase, the yield ballooned (haha) to 3.67% - heck, yes! What's even better is this yield, compared to the company's 5-year average of 2.80% roughly (find why I compare to the 5-year average ), shows a 90 basis point difference there - showing that CSCO is in territory that it hasn't been in a long time on the dividend yield front. This also matches up with a slight sign of undervaluation.3.) Dividend Growth - The company is going on 5+ years of dividend growth, and I believe that with a payout ratio of 48.7%, it still has room to grow. Its growth this year was 11.5%, or half of the prior year, therefore I would expect a 7-9% dividend growth going forward, which pairs well with the higher yield.To show the proof of the pudding, here is a screenshot of my purchase:

I purchased $1,250 worth at $31.525 per share for a total of 39.5258 shares, with a $3.95 trading fee. This added $45.85 to my forward dividend income. It felt nice being back in the capital deployment business to buy undervalued assets, and that's what I have concluded I did here. With its history, culture and mission of bringing tomorrow's future today, I believe Cisco will be able to be the leader in IT and network security for the time to come. Looking forward to dividends as well!

Cisco stock purchase summary and conclusion

This is a new addition to my portfolio within the technology/security industry and will be now be producing a new forward income in total of $11.46 per quarter going forward. This 7th purchase this year is pushing me towards the dividend goal within my goals set for 2017.

How do you feel about this stock purchase of Cisco? Did you think it was the best of the 3 on my previous watch list? On a different note, did anyone make purchases on the announcement by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)? A huge grab on Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), which really shook the market up quite a bit. Appreciate the posts, feedback and comments, everyone, I am sure I am now a "fellow" shareholder of Cisco to many of you! Good luck and happy investing, as always!

- Lanny