Amazon Buys Whole Foods - Christmas Has Really Come Early For The Folks In Seattle

A Quiet Friday in June

Summer Fridays can be boring. The temptation to be somewhere else rather hunched over a terminal can get overwhelming. This past Friday started out a little differently. The only difference from most summer Friday's was that it turned out damp and chilly and miserable. No real temptation to idle the hours away around the pool-or even to swim laps.

And then news that Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) was on the menu and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the diner. It is a deal that has transfixed many commentators on this site, and probably with good reason. It won't quite rank it up there with the victory of the GS Warriors as the news event of the month, but as an Amazon investor of many years, it certainly commanded my attention.

There have been more than 20 articles on this topic so far on this site-and doubtless there have been a host of additional articles seen elsewhere in the investment firmament. Many of them present interesting points of view and a few are… well let's just say wrong-headed. Can my poor keyboard contribute any further enlightenment? I can but try.

Evaluating a transaction

My basic focus here is on Amazon (AMZN) and the value of the deal to its shareholders. The initial evaluation of investors was reasonably positive and Amazon shares rose by about 2.5% on Friday and a bit more Monday. Whole Food (WFM) shares have risen above Amazon's bid and some suggest that Amazon's bid will be trumped by another potential buyer. It is not infrequent that traders speculate about alternative bids and drive share value above the offer price. As of this writing, WFM shares are 3% above the offer price suggesting that either there were many WFM shorts who have needed to cover or a fair amount of speculation concerning a competing bid. Amazon has very deep pockets and can afford to pay quite a bit more for WFM if need be. I assume the transaction has a significant break-up fee, although that has not been disclosed. Other buyers are aware of that. My guess is that Amazon will wind up with WFM, perhaps at some slightly greater price than the $42/share at which the transaction has been announced.

Most of the balance of the article will relate to what this deal-and its logical extensions-can mean to growth rates and profit margins for Amazon. I think it is important to note at the outset that the financial accretion from this transaction for Amazon is minor, if it even exists at all. The transaction is thought to be a harbinger and it will not make much sense if it fails to have broad strategic implications going forward.

I have written about Amazon 8 times over the past 14 months or so. Many times, and in many ways, I keep getting commentary to the effect that it is impossible to invest in Amazon at a certain valuation. Obviously, for the past couple of years, investors have been valuing the shares using different metrics. It has been quite some while since investors have chosen to look at this company and tried to value it using a discounted present value of current operations. The reason for a positive evaluation of this deal is not the financial accretion it will bring. WFM has revenues of all of $16 billion, a sum that will be less than 10% of the total of the consolidated operation.

Most of my articles, and frankly my interest in the company, are a function of AWS and Amazon's technology initiatives. AWS has been one of the more disruptive forces in the IT space in several decades and it continues to offer users lots of innovation. The interest to Amazon shareholders in this transaction is not the company's entrance in the grocery business per se which is hardly one characterized by high returns. It is rather the potential strategic synergies that can be realized by bringing technology at a far enhanced cadence to a field characterized by a lack of automation and proportionately high labor costs.

I am a technology analyst, a technology investor and I have interest in technology that transcend economic. I have been fascinated to see technology gradually transform the world and hope that one day, as AI becomes more effective and pervasive, it will put paid to some of the lingering superstitions and poor judgments that still abound in the geo-political world. Or at the very least, I look forward to not having to deal any longer with NYC traffic when autonomous vehicles arrive.

To my mind, this is a technology acquisition far more than it is a retail acquisition. The financial accretion of the transaction is negligible and for it to have a lasting effect on Amazon is going to call forth substantially enhanced levels of capex which often excites naysayers.

The deal as structured is a very simple transaction. Amazon is paying cash for WFM and will fund the purchase by increasing its debt. Whole Food is currently forecast to earn just less than $450 million in this current year. Whole Food accrues taxes at a rate of 39%, mostly because the preponderance of its earnings arise from operations in the US. The combined tax rate for the new entity is likely to be lower than that as Amazon Pays no taxes.

Amazon is likely to eventually sell debt to fund the transaction because much of its cash is outside the US and it would wipe out its US liquidity paying for WFM. Amazon has secured a bridge loan from its banker and will likely sell debt at some point during the year. It currently has 7 tranches of debt with differing interest rates and yields depending on maturity. It has about $20 billion of debt and capital lease obligations outstanding. It is not inconceivable that this debt issue will cause a rating agency to downgrade the company's debt.

I imagine that a reasonable expectation for the debt Amazon will sell is that it will be at a 3.5% yield. That is an annual interest cost of about $480 million, comparable to the after-tax earnings currently projected for WFM. Depending on the ability that Amazon has to deal with Whole Foods reported taxes, a subject which was not discussed in the press release and which may never really be discussed in detail, the transaction, as it stands, will see either a modest level of either accretion or dilution-really not enough to be noticeable. In the end, that really doesn't matter. The principle theme of the transaction will be operational synergies-that is why the deal can potentially be so disruptive to the grocery industry-not just the mere fact that Amazon will own WFM

What are the potential synergies of this transaction

Everyone can and will speculate as to how and why Amazon is going to achieve synergies with WFM. I doubt seriously, if it will be merchandising. As a Whole Foods consumer, it is my observation that its problems have not been merchandising and Amazon is unlikely to be better at selling $25 bottles of olive oil than has Whole Foods on its own. Amazon obviously knows lots about selling things on-line but it appears that many customers are not willing to take the last step and buy groceries on line. Owning WFM is not going to change that.

I believe that the largest single factor that Amazon can bring to WFM is the technology it uses to run its warehouses. Amazon is a leader in terms of robotic solutions that automate warehouses, a subject of which I have written in the past and has been discussed in many other places. The company has made immense investments and gotten significant returns using purpose built robots that have enabled the company to deliver products for lower costs than competitors. I imagine this will be an area of focus from the start of the relationship.

Obviously, there will be elements of cross-fertilization that Amazon can bring to the operational practices of WFM. Logistics is a major area of expense for any retail chain and particularly for a business whose raison d'etre is selling fresh produce and fresh meat/fish. The WFM supply chain is perhaps more complicated than Amazon has dealt with heretofore, but elements of Amazon solutions including everything from drones to autonomous vehicles to the use of advanced big data and analytics to optimize truck routes are all likely.

One of the principle investments that Amazon has made in the last several years has been its creation of numerous distribution warehouses. These warehouses are quite expensive to build these days because of the technology that operates them and typically they have a ramp up in terms of efficiency and utilization that initially penalizes Amazon earnings. It seems likely that there will be synergies for Amazon in consolidating two sets of warehouses and enhancing utilization and efficiency.

There are likely to be many other synergies and experiments, some of which will work and others will prove to be ineffective. Will Amazon be able to crack the difficulties of grocery home delivery? Or will it develop a technology using its robots to allow WFM customers to load their vehicles with bulky bags of groceries?

Will WFM stores serve as a pick-up point for items ordered through Amazon? Will Amazon offer WFM items on its web site? I think the potential for using Amazon technology to lower the very high personnel costs that are part of the grocery business these days is substantial and not easy to quantify. I do think that the operational synergies alone will be more than enough to justify this transaction.

Amazon Go comes to WFM

One of the articles on this site regarding the WFM transaction panned the opportunity because of the experience of Amazon Go. The article had many issues and I won't try to reach all of them. But of course, one potential for this transaction would be for Amazon to use the WFM brand and reputation as the foundation for a chain of Go convenience stores. The article suggested that because Go has not yet achieved all of its operational goals it must be a failure. It is an equivalent argument to saying that until the electric light bulb or the telephone or the motor car were developed and perfected they must have been failures. One might as well bemoan the quality of cell networks and the dropped calls and the annoyance of leaving a zone with a good signal.

Developing GO was always going to be a process. That some of the elements in the experiment need to be improved and enhanced is hardly surprising-well to most people. It is taking many years to develop an autonomous vehicle that can be used by consumers. It is likely to take time to develop the equivalent set of technologies that function in a convenience store. I think the ability to offer the Whole Foods selection of products in an autonomous environment would represent amazing disruption. It would, if properly realized, allow Amazon to sell the Whole Foods experience at a lower price point than that offered by traditional grocers. I think the odds of it happening are high. The timing is not something that can be readily handicapped. Making the case that the inability of Amazon, or any other company, to innovate such a complex set of technologies on a precise schedule is very unfortunate logic. I wonder if drug discovery can be made to happen on some kind of precise timetable?

Again, how does one quantify this opportunity. I personally think it will be substantial but then again, I have shopped at Whole Foods since it had that first store in Austin and I am a long-term Amazon shopper as well. The Whole Foods I use in Darien, CT has about everything anyone might want in a grocery store except bargain prices and non-existent check-out lines. I have actually been willing to drive a dozen miles or so on a Saturday morning just to avoid the lines. Putting better prices and an autonomous experience in the mix would create disruption that is hard to imagine at this point. And getting the bags to one's car or having them delivered would be icing on a very tasty cake.

Quantification or not?

It would be optimal if there were some way of quantifying the opportunity that derives from this transaction. The oft-quoted number for the size of the grocery market is $600 billion. Currently, WFM has a 2% share and Amazon has a share of less than 1%. Can the combination of the two businesses + some technology and strong execution capture 15% of this business over the next half-dozen years? I don't have second sight and without that it is basically impossible to answer that question. Without putting too fine a point on the subject, how this will work out for Amazon is going to be a function of many future decisions yet to be posed, let alone made.

These days, Amazon is achieving a dollar growth of about $35 billion/year. And of course, the amount of incremental revenues required to keep Amazon growing at more than 20% top-line will continue to rise. This is an opportunity that could supply half or more of the growth required for the company to continue to show 20% top-line growth for a few additional years.

Those of us who are Amazon investors want management to make these kinds of bets on our behalf rather than building up a cash hoard or returning capital. If I might present a conclusion-this is one of those bets that is said to be heads I win and tales I don't lose. The downside of the bet is that it turns out not to move the needle for Amazon and the potential synergies aren't realized. In that event, it will have negligible impact on Amazon's earnings, although even in that case it will probably throw off some valuable technologies at the cost of being a distraction of sorts.

If it works out, it will add 1000 basis points a year to Amazon's growth for several years, almost certainly with concomitant impact on the company's earnings per share and cash flow. There are those whose myopia is such who simply do not understand what it is that Amazon is trying to accomplish. Selling and delivering groceries as it is done these days is not a high margin business because there are no competitive differentiators. Whole Foods has nicer displays of produce, no doubt and a broader selection of high quality and very expensive food items and natural cleaners but going to the grocery is still going to the grocery. The WFM cafe is a bit nicer than the one at Shop & Stop-but it isn't the same as a candle-light dinner in an excellent restaurant either.

This merger is about changing that calculus in ways unknown, and in some cases unforeseen at this point. That is a pretty good bet, I believe and one that is being appropriately discounted by investors thus far. Is there anyone who really thinks that Amazon is buying WFM so it can continue to operate that company in the way it has been operated? Whatever else is true, WFM under Amazon's ownership will use technology to change the familiar parameters of the grocery business beyond recognition. Those gainsaying the merger are unable or unwilling to acknowledge the future any more than was the case some years ago when AWS exploded from nowhere. I won't describe that lack of vision as luddite in nature, but it does present an opportunity for the rest of us.

Other Considerations

I have no intention of trying to evaluate what might happen to traditional grocery stores and super stores in an environment in which Amazon uses technology to create both better values for consumers and a vastly improved grocery shopping experience. One can speculate about the response that could be made by Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) or Kroger (NYSE:KR) or many other retailers. Much of that speculation has been done by many other analysts with vast knowledge of the grocery business and I doubt that my own musings on the subject could add much to the sum of knowledge on the subject.

But I do think I should comment on Impinj (NASDAQ:PI). I have written a couple of articles about PI and how it might be possible that its RAIN technology would be a significant disruptor within the IoT. Impinj shares have been on fire in the wake of a strong quarter that actually was built on factors other than business with Amazon. The company's technology has broad applicability, and for a variety of reasons, it appears that the stars are finally aligning for the broad scale utilization of RAIN based RFID.

The shares further spiked on Friday, and despite a downgrade today from Morgan Stanley. I think it is almost impossible to properly value or handicap these dream names. Will the combination of Amazon and WFM ultimately solve the challenges of an autonomous store? I imagine they will and I imagine they will buy lots of PI RAIN chips when they do. Will other groceries attempt to emulate that technology using PI chips to attempt to compete in the autonomous grocery business? It is certainly not infeasible to speculate that this might happen.

Of course, PI shares are not valued in any way that can be justified by the present set of numbers. It would be amazing if they were. If anyone remembers the lyrics from Maria in the Sound of Music, the question is "how do you hold a moonbeam in your hand." I have no idea and thus I can't really continue to recommend PI shares-except to those investors who want to bet on moonbeams.

Readers who own PI probably are amongst those who believe in moonbeams. I actually have more than my share of belief in moonbeams although I do not own this name at this time for want of prescience. I just can't aid and abet in that belief. Maybe as the MS analyst opines, there will be another shot of owning this name down the road at a lower price. No reasonable person can really offer an opinion on that kind of speculation.

