Annaly Capital And CYS Investments: MBS Pricing For Q2 2017 (Includes Current BV Projections)

My buy, sell, or hold recommendation, current BV projection (BV as of 6/16/2017), and current price target for NLY and CYS are in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

Similar to the prior quarter, a more “muted” relationship existed between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the second quarter of 2017 (through 6/16/2017).

Since most mREIT companies have some portion of investments in fixed-rate agency MBS, providing this periodic analysis benefits readers who want to understand current trends within the sector.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide readers fixed-rate agency mortgage-backed security ("MBS") price movements during the second quarter of 2017 (through 6/16/2017). This includes pricing for both 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. This should be seen as an "update" article, similar to the following analysis I provided readers approximately one month ago (focused on two different mREIT companies though):

AGNC Investment And Orchid Island Capital: MBS Pricing For First Half Of Q2 2017

Due to the constant fluctuations of mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields, a growing number of readers have asked that I periodically provide this specific analysis showing how changes in MBS pricing directly impact the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector. I believe providing more timely articles of this nature allows readers the ability to pursue more active investing strategies in times of heightened volatility to either enhance one's total return or minimize one's total losses.

In addition, I will also include some general (and at times specific) impacts the recent fixed-rate agency MBS pricing movements had on certain mREIT companies. This will typically focus on (but is not limited to) the following fixed-rate agency mREIT companies: 1) AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC); 2) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI); 3) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR); 4) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (NYSE:CHMI); 5) CYS Investments, Inc. (NYSE:CYS); 6) Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY); and 7) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC). In addition, the following hybrid mREIT companies had at least a modest portion of each company's investment portfolio in fixed-rate agency MBS: 1) Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX); 2) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR); 3) MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA); 4) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT); 5) MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE); 6) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO); and 7) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (NYSE:WMC). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company but more so the fixed-rate agency/hybrid mREIT sector as a whole.

Side Note: Technically speaking, several years ago AI changed its "entity status" from a REIT to a C-Corp. per the Internal Revenue Code ("IRC"). However, AI still maintained many "mREIT-like characteristics" including the type of investments held by the company and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders.

Understanding recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements is a very important metric when considering a company's quarterly performance. For this particular article, I will focus on how recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements have impacted NLY's and CYS's valuation fluctuations. Near the end of this article, I will also provide my projection in regards to NLY's and CYS's CURRENT book value ("BV") (BV as of 6/16/2017).

Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements for Q2 2017 (Through 6/16/2017):

Using Table 1 below as a reference, let us first analyze the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the second quarter of 2017 (through 6/16/2017). This will then be followed by a similar analysis (via Table 2) of the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements for the same timeframe.

Table 1 - 15-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q2 2017; Through 6/16/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters])

Table 1 above shows the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the second quarter of 2017 (through 6/16/2017). It breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings by "government-sponsored enterprise/entity" ("GSE"). This includes both Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) MBS. Since Ginnie Mae holdings typically account for only a minor percentage of a company's investment balance, these fixed-rate agency MBS price movements are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and thus excluded from this table. Table 1 further breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 2.5% - 4.0%. Most mREIT companies hold an immaterial balance over the 4.0% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 1 above.

Using Table 1 as a reference, let us look at the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 3/31/2017. The cumulative net MBS price movements for each coupon rate are shown within Table 1 under the "Cumulative Quarterly Change" column. For example, during the second quarter of 2017 (through 6/16/2017), a Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, and 4.0% coupon had a cumulative net price increase of 0.86, 0.42, 0.32, and 0.42 to settle its price at 100.92, 102.95, 104.39, and 103.69, respectively. As such, a material price increase occurred on the 2.5% coupon while a modest price increase occurred on the 3.0%, 3.5%, and 4.0% coupons. When compared to Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 6/16/2017, Freddie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS with similar coupons had slight differences in cumulative net price fluctuations.

Simply put, when compared to the notable sell-off in most 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS coupons during the fourth quarter of 2016 (due to the Federal Open Market Committee's ("FOMC") more "hawkish" stance on monetary policy heading into 2017), MBS pricing (and generally speaking longer-term interest rates/yields) have taken a more "dovish" attitude during 2017 (through 6/16/2017). In addition, the FOMC currently anticipates a gradual, methodical increase to the Federal ("Fed") Funds Rate and a gradual wind-down of the Fed's balance sheet (no noticeable change in sentiment). Since most market participants were already pricing in a reduction to the Fed's balance sheet over the next several years, readers should not be too surprised. MBS prices across all coupons have rebounded during the second quarter of 2017.

Now that we have an understanding of the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the second quarter of 2017 (through 6/16/2017), let us take a look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements.

Table 2 - 30-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q2 2017; Through 6/16/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters]; link provided below Table 1])

Table 2 above shows the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the second quarter of 2017 (through 6/16/2017). It breaks out the 30-year fixed agency MBS holdings by GSE. As was the case with the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS, this includes both FNMA.OB and FMCC.OB holdings. As stated earlier, most mREIT companies have an immaterial balance of Ginnie Mae fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. As such, these specific MBS are excluded from this table. Table 2 further breaks out the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 3.0-4.5%. Most mREIT companies hold an immaterial balance over the 4.5% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 2 above.

Using Table 2 as a reference, let us look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 3/31/2017. For example, during the second quarter of 2017 (through 6/16/2017), a Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon had a cumulative net price increase of 1.43, 0.82, 0.48, and 0.33 to settle its price at 100.63, 103.16, 105.42, and 107.56, respectively. As such, a material price increase occurred on the 3.0% and 3.5% coupons while a modest price increase occurred on the 4.0% and 4.5% coupons. When compared to Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 6/16/2017, Freddie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with similar coupons had slight differences in cumulative net price fluctuations.

Simply put, when compared to the notable sell-off in 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS during the fourth quarter of 2016, pricing within this maturity has partially "rebounded" during 2017 (through 6/16/2017). Now that we have an understanding of the 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the second quarter of 2017 (through 6/16/2017), let us take a look at how these price movements impacted valuations within two particular mREIT companies, NLY and CYS.

NLY/CYS Investment/MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Analysis:

Let us now take a look at my projected valuation fluctuations within NLY's/CYS's investment/MBS and derivatives portfolios during the second quarter of 2017 (through 6/16/2017). This analysis is provided in Table 3 below.

Table 3 - NLY/CYS Investment/MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Fluctuations (Q2 2017; Through 6/16/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, including all calculated figures and projected valuations)

After a very negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the fourth quarter of 2016 (notable widening of spreads), a more muted relationship occurred during the first quarter of 2017. This trend basically continued during the second quarter of 2017 (through 6/16/2017). Some could even argue a slightly more positive relationship has developed when it comes to NLY and CYS.

Regarding NLY, Table 3 above shows I am projecting the company had a minor (proportionately speaking) positive relationship between investment valuations (including fixed-rate agency MBS, adjustable-rate agency MBS, residential credit [includes non-agency MBS], commercial real estate, and middle market [MM] lending) and derivative instrument valuations for the second quarter of 2017 (through 6/16/2017). One key metric I would point out is NLY's hedging coverage ratio as of 3/31/2017 which was 61%. When compared to NLY's fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, this was a fairly low hedging coverage ratio. However, since mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields have modestly net decreased during the second quarter of 2017 (through 6/16/2017), having a lower hedging coverage ratio at the start of the quarter has benefited NLY by incurring a lower derivative net valuation loss when compared to most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers (proportionately speaking).

When it comes to CYS, Table 3 shows I am projecting the company had a minor-modest (proportionately speaking) positive relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations for the second quarter of 2017 (through 6/16/2017). One key metric I would point out is CYS's weighted average tenor/maturity when it comes to the company's derivatives portfolio. Even though CYS had a hedging coverage ratio as of 3/31/2017 of 81% (higher than NLY, relatively average when compared to the rest of the fixed-rate agency mREIT sector), the company's weighted average tenor/maturity of its derivatives portfolio was towards the shorter-end of the yield curve. Simply put, this quarter derivative instruments towards the shorter-end of the yield curve have experienced less severe valuation losses when compared to the longer-end of the yield curve. As such, this factor has partially mitigated CYS's higher hedging coverage ratio when compared to NLY. As of 3/31/2017, NLY's derivatives portfolio had a weighted average tenor/maturity of 5.1 years. In comparison, as of 3/31/2017 CYS's derivatives portfolio had a weighted average tenor/maturity of only 2.8 years. Both mREIT companies have a more favorable relationship between investment/MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the second quarter of 2017 (through 6/16/2017) when compared to most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers (one exception is ARR).

However, as Table 3 above shows, the relationship between investment/MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations constantly changes. As such, one needs to be continually vigilant. An unfavorable relationship between investment/MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations is always a possibility in the mREIT sector and is termed "spread/basis risk." While companies can take steps to "minimize" spread/basis risk, a company can never completely "mitigate" this risk. For instance, there was a notable widening of "option adjusted spreads" ("OAS") during the fourth quarter of 2016, in particular the second week of November and first two weeks of December. This heightened spread/basis risk was basically the result of the U.S. presidential election and the FOMC's more hawkish stance on future monetary policy. As most readers know, the outcome of the U.S. presidential election was unexpected by most market participants. In addition, due to the anticipated growth in the U.S. economy by the Republican-led legislative and executive branches of government (lower regulations; lower taxes; etc…), market participants anticipated an increase in inflation which led to the "knee-jerk" reaction in debt/equity markets (quick, notable increase in rates/yields). As we have more recently seen during 2017, the quick reaction that began late last year has been "tamped down" to some extent.

Using Table 3 above as a reference, as of 6/16/2017 I am projecting NLY's and CYS's investment/MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation gain of $70 and $37 million, respectively. This net valuation gain is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of NLY's/CYS's investment/MBS and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts.

Conclusions Drawn:

This article provided to readers fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the second quarter of 2017 (through 6/16/2017). Similar to the trends witnessed during the first quarter of 2017, a more muted relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations has occurred through 6/16/2017.

When it comes to the second quarter of 2017 (through 6/16/2017), NLY's lower hedging coverage ratio and CYS's tendency to hedge towards the shorter-end of the yield curve has enabled both mREIT companies to experience less severe derivative net valuation losses when compared to most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers. With that being said, the relationship between investment/MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations needs to be constantly monitored (which I continually perform). If I start to see a more notable positive/negative relationship unfold, I will inform readers through several avenues within Seeking Alpha (either articles, "StockTalks", and/or comments).

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting NLY's and CYS's BV as of 6/16/2017 was approximately $11.60 and $8.70 per common share, respectively. This projection excludes NLY's and CYS's common stock dividend for the second quarter of 2017 of $0.30 and $0.25 per share, respectively (ex-dividend date for both companies occurs after 6/16/2017).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate NLY as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading at or greater than a 2.5% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 6/16/2017; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at less than a 2.5% premium through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These percentage ranges are unchanged when compared to my last NLY article (approximately three weeks ago).

Therefore, I currently rate NLY as a SELL (however fairly close to my HOLD range) since the stock is trading at or greater than a 2.5% premium to my projected CURRENT BV ($11.60 per share). My current price target for NLY is approximately $11.90 per share. This is currently the price where my SELL recommendation would change to a HOLD. This price target is an increase of $0.15 per share when compared to my last NLY article. My current entry price for NLY is approximately $10.75 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a BUY. This price is also an increase of $0.15 per share when compared to my last NLY article.

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate CYS as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading at or greater than a 2.5% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 6/16/2017; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at less than a 2.5% premium through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV.

Therefore, I currently rate CYS as a SELL (however very close to my HOLD range) since the stock is trading at or greater than a 2.5% premium to my projected CURRENT BV ($8.70 per share). My current price target for CYS is approximately $8.90 per share. This is currently the price where my SELL recommendation would change to a HOLD. My current entry price for CYS is approximately $8.05 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a BUY.

Along with the data presented within this article, these recommendations consider the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of multiple Federal ("Fed") Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2017 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in "real time" (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in NLY, CYS, AGNC, AI, ARR, CHMI, DX, FMCC, FNMA, IVR, MFA, MITT, ORC, TWO, or WMC.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.