Is Yamana Gold A Short?

In my previous article on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY), I stated that the $2.50 level might not hold. It took a bit longer than I initially expected, mainly because of the gold's (NYSEARCA:GLD) rally to $1300 per ounce, but finally the company's shares slid below $2.40 and may develop additional downside momentum.

The technical picture for Yamana Gold shares is really bad. Each rebound attempt from the main support level around $2.50 ended with achieving lower highs and the stock ultimately broke the support line on increased trading volume.

Trading in the gold mining space has not been homogeneous in last months. South-African stocks like Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY), Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) were under pressure by South Africa's decision to increase the minimum black ownership requirement for local mines. Among bigger players, Barrick Gold and Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) fell out of investors' favor. Meanwhile, Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) stocks had a good couple of months. It is increasingly evident that the stock market is searching for good company-specific fundamentals instead of moving a basket of gold stocks along with the gold price. The difference is clear when on looks at the chart of SPDR Gold Trust ETF compared to VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX):

GLD is up 9% year-to-date while GDX is up roughly 5%. This is not a typical market behavior as in theory, the purchase of gold miners' shares instead of gold itself gives you leverage over gold prices. In my view, GDX performance supports the thesis that the market is increasingly selective in gold names.

How this is relevant for Yamana Gold and the recent action in the company's shares? Yamana Gold has long struggled from underperformance and inability to live up to market expectations. In a market like this, Yamana's shares will be punished on every gold price downturn because investors want to bet on what they view as best gold companies instead of buying a basket of gold stocks. Yamana's earnings estimates continue to trend down despite the fact that gold prices stay more or less the same despite high volatility:

Source: Yahoo Finance

In my view, the company will have to show great execution and provide upside catalysts when it reports its second quarter earnings. Otherwise, its stock will remain pressured by the lack of trust from the market.

While the technical picture is bad for Yamana Gold shares and the market is highly selective in gold names, I don't see a compelling short case here other than for short-term traders. The company does not have financial problems, its operations are in decent shape so one cannot expect a major downside move due to major fears of any kind.

I believe that Yamana Gold's shares performance will remain poor until the company shows real positive results, but the risk/reward is not great for going short here as the stock's valuation is already low and the probability of catastrophic events for the company is minimal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the abovementioned stocks.