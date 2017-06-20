Technical Review & Outlook - June 15, 2017
by: Robert W. Baird & Co.
Summary
New highs suggest the path of least resistance for stocks is higher.
Momentum trends stronger for small caps than large caps.
Investors express optimism, yet fund flows show more caution.
