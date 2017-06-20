Weekly Market Notes - June 19, 2017
Includes: CRF, DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EEH, EPS, EQL, FEX, FWDD, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, LLSC, LLSP, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWL, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SBUS, SCAP, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SFLA, SH, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TWOK, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, USSD, USWD, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV
by: Robert W. Baird & Co.
Summary
Industrial Production flat in May – up 2.2% year-over-year (best since 2015); Regional Fed data points higher – Philly Index trending higher while NY Manufacturing Index jumps to the highest level since 2014.
Fed raised rates for the second time this year and the fourth hike in the cycle - indicating one more rate hike before year end.
Indicators of investor psychology show optimism but short of levels considered excessive.
About this article:Expand
Tagged: Macro View, Market Outlook, Market News Article
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here