McDonald's: High Growth Darling, Or Momentum Buyer Stretch Of Reality?

When does 6% projected income growth annually translate into a 60% stock gain? Answer: Rarely, unless your company name is McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and institutional investors are hungry to buy a regular business rising swiftly in price outside of the leading technology sector. At the end of any market boom, fewer and fewer brand name blue-chips are participating. The 2016-17 FAANG tech boom has been well documented as the biggest contributor to the recent stock market rise on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere. Outside of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), stock market gains have been increasingly lackluster.

Despite total revenues falling each year since 2013, and projected to do so again in 2017-18 by Wall Street analysts, steady income levels and large stock buybacks have created incremental EPS gains of 5%-6% annually for McDonald's. The allure of consistent income and dividend increases, combined with the ability of its franchise royalty and real estate business model to hedge inflation have encouraged institutions to acquire super-sized McDonald's holdings. The effect of institutional buying has been to shrink the available supply of shares for small investors. As the momentum crowd and trend followers have jumped on board the elevator ride, even less shares have existed for purchase, and the price rise has accelerated over time.

Historically, this cycle continues until enough shareholders realize valuations are out of line with future prospects, and start to liquidate new supply into the marketplace. For McDonald's, a 69% ownership rate by institutions and mutual funds has started to decline in 2017. Small net selling in the latest quarter, reported through 13-F SEC paperwork, may indicate the tide is turning against further McDonald's price gains long-term.

Brand name consumer leaders have a history of over-shooting fair valuations

Warren Buffett has admitted selling stocks like Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) during the late stages of the great 1990s stock boom would have been a better strategy, than the buy and hold forever plan he uses for major investments at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B). Basically, when a blue-chip stock gets priced well above its intrinsic value, based on historical trading patterns and an honest evaluation of future earnings and cash flows, liquidating a long position can be a smart idea.

Coke's 1998 split-adjusted high price of $36 was not broken on the upside until 2013, some fifteen years later. In Coca-Cola's 1998 situation, operating profits were growing around 15% annually during the strongest economic expansion since the 1960s. However, the stock quote was pricing in perfection, including assumptions of steady economic growth, low interest rates, and decent company expansion far into the future. The fault with the goldilocks investor psychology of the late 1990s technology boom was things change. A recession and contracting liquidity knocked over-enthused U.S. stocks into the biggest bear market drop in decades. Coca-Cola fell from a 40x EPS peak during 1998 into a 2003 bottom 50% lower in price and 18x EPS based on trailing results. By the 2009 recession, Coke was selling for 13x EPS and a stock quote again equal to the 2003 bottom area. The conclusion is investors can get emotional about a blue-chip stock with strong momentum, and throw out rational analysis and buy logic.

McDonald's super-sized momentum and price rise in 2017

McDonald's has run circles around Coke the last decade for investors. Since 2007, McDonald's has generated 5x the capital gain of Coca-Cola shares or the S&P 500 average, as pictured below. If Buffett had switched his Coca-Cola shares in 1998 for a similar dollar stake in the largest restaurant chain in the world, Berkshire would have another $30-$50 billion in book value and investment asset worth than today (depending on tax accounting and exact timing of the switch).

McDonald's equity gain has bested nearly every major restaurant chain and peer in the consumer discretionary sector, plus the S&P 500 "average" return the last 18-24 months. I have charted below the McDonald's price change the past two years versus the S&P 500 [^GSPC], PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ), Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLY), Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK), Wendy's (NYSE:WEN), Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN), Coca-Cola, and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Looking at some momentum indicators highlighted below, McDonald's has retained a high level of buying interest since November. Technically speaking, several stock price rise indicators like the daily Relative Strength Index [RSI] have been flashing an overbought situation since late April. Nevertheless, its stock price has increased another 10% the last eight weeks.

In contrast to the outstanding accumulation trends of April-May, the middle of June has witnessed a deceleration in short-term momentum indicators to levels not seen since January. This may be the first signal of waning buying interest that precedes a meaningful wave of selling in coming months.

What are McDonald's shares worth?

The 10-year historical average of the stock price to "trailing" revenues per share is closer to a 3.5x ratio. Using today's numbers, McDonald's is priced at 5.1x trailing revenues. Using "forward" estimates by Wall Street, the stock is priced at 5.5x 2017 sales, and 6.0x 2018 revenues. For comparison, at its low valuation on revenues during the early 2009 recession, McDonald's sold for 2.4x revenues. At its early 2003 low, it sold for 1x sales. Basically, 5 or 6x sales is the opposite end of the spectrum vs. an ultra-low price and value 14 years ago.

The company's price to cash flow average the last decade, cyclically adjusted, is under 14x trailing numbers. The 2009 low was 10x, and the 2003 modern low was 7x. At $152 per share, McDonald's is trading for 20x trailing cash flow!

Price to earnings has a 10-year average of 19x trailing four-quarter results. Today's 26x P/E on operating results is the highest number since the 2000 stock market bubble peak. The 2009 recession low was 13x, and the 2003 modern low was 10x. Any way you cut it, McDonald's price seems to be discounting a best of all world's economic scenario in coming years. If, however, we get a recession during late 2017 and 2018, earnings will surely plummet, meaning today's super-sized stock price will look completely absurd in hindsight.

Lastly, the company has financially engineered better EPS results while leveraging its balance sheet for several years. Since 2014, McDonald's has added $11 billion in debt, and reduced its tangible book value from $10 billion to a negative $5 billion reading currently. The company has improved operating numbers over the short-run at a cost of much higher business risk overall long-term. The weakened balance sheet situation could translate into lower financial ratios of business worth than typical by investors, if revenues stall at a greater rate than forecasted.

If you take a cyclically-adjusted look at how McDonald's has been priced the last decade, I estimate a fair value for McDonald's shares under $100 presently. If we get a recession and serious selling in the stock market generally, McDonald's could be a 40% loser going forward, with a price in the $80-$90 range next year, if not sooner.

Final Thoughts

The world definitely looks rosy for McDonald's shareholders in 2017. A strong stock price, clear upside momentum, and much investor optimism are mainstays in June. However, investors need to me mindful of underlying valuations and the growing odds of a recession, after a historically long 8-year economic expansion. Can the price continue higher another few months, adding 10% or 20%? Sure, but long-term returns from here look to be quite subpar, perhaps even sharply negative. McDonald's owners should tread carefully and be prepared to sell shares to lock in gains. Active traders and hedgers may even want to evaluate McDonald's as a short sell candidate during the rest of the summer. Odds of long-term underperformance of the U.S. equity market averages look high, from my vantage point.

As always, please engage in more due diligence and research before making any trade. Consulting an experienced financial adviser that understands your financial profile and risk tolerance is recommended. Shorting McDonald's is an idea that should be reserved for large, well-diversified portfolio designs only.

