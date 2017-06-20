I Still Believe In Teekay: $13-15 Price Target (J Mintzmyer)

Stock has been caught up in strong swings in sentiment surrounding shipping sector.

*This article includes a full excerpt from an interview of J Mintzmyer at the Mid-Year DIY Investing Summit.

J Mintzmyer is one of nine Seeking Alpha Contributors participating in the 2017 DIY Investing Summit. In the summit, one of the questions I asked J was which investment he has the highest hopes for at this point in 2017. Below is a summary of his response.

J Mintzmyer's top pick and outlook on the second half of 2017...

Was excited about Teekay (NYSE:TK) to start 2017 and that hasn't changed

Stock has been caught up in strong swings in sentiment surrounding shipping sector

Dividend could grow 5x over next year

Optimistic on LNG transport opportunities

Price target of $13-15

Interview excerpt (interview starts at 1:10):

Companies mentioned in J Mintzmyer's interview: Teekay, GasLog (NYSE:GLOP), Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Additional Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Brian and Investor in the Family make no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Brian and Investor in the Family will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.