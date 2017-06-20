Economic Data Surprisingly Negative

US economic data has been coming in drastically below economists’ estimates of late. Last week we noted that the string of weak readings has been extra painful for housing, with a truly weak residential construction report and a slower than expected homebuilder confidence reading. It hasn’t been all bad news for US data, of course; the Atlanta Fed is currently tracking 2.9% GDP in Q2, while the St. Louis Fed model sees 2.32% and the NY Fed is tracking 1.86%. With trend growth around 2%, none of those are terrible. Relative to estimates, however, the data has been much weaker.

As shown below, the Citi Economic Surprise Index, which measures the pace at which indicators are beating estimates, has hit its lowest levels since the summer of 2011, when the economy hit an air pocket at the same time Washington debated raising the debt ceiling and created unnecessary uncertainty (eventually leading to a downgrade from S&P). While recent activity hasn’t been terrible, it’s extremely underwhelming due to the high expectations of economists. That doesn’t mean the economy is crashing; instead, economists will likely cut estimates, data will be stable or possibly tick up a bit, and suddenly the surprise index will rebound. To illustrate the process, below we’ve charted the Citi Economic Surprise Index and a good old fashioned sin function (remember those from middle school trigonometry?). You can’t use a sin function to predict when or how high the Citi Economic Surprise Index will bounce, but they are both cyclical, rising and falling back and forth over time. With economic surprises currently coming in worse than all but 5 prior periods of weak data in the history of the Citi index, it’s likely that chastened economists will start underestimating economic performance soon, at least at the margin, restarting the whole cycle to the upside.

Thanks for reading the article. Follow our account to get our articles as soon as they're posted to Seeking Alpha. To get our full newsletter, sign up for Bespoke Newsletter PRO. Subscribers to that service get access to Bespoke's model stock portfolios, actionable data-driven insights, and in-depth analysis of everything that drives the markets, among other things.