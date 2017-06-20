Campbell Soup: The Soup's Gone Cold

In spite of the fact that shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) are down about 12% over the past twelve months, shares still trade at a 31% premium over the market. In my view, this makes little sense and investors should strongly consider avoiding the shares at these levels. There's very little in the financial results of the firm to suggest that this business should trade at a premium. I'll go through my logic by highlighting some of the financial highlights here, along with a forecast of price based on the dividend history. I'll conclude by making some observations about the stock.

Financial Snapshot

A few things leap off the page when I conduct a financial review of Campbell Soup. First, the two most recent quarters have been disappointing relative to the same periods a year ago. For example, although Q2 revenue was down approximately 1% from the same period a year ago, net income is down fully 4% over that time. The first quarter performance was even worse (revenue down 1.4%, net income down fully 61%).

The same troublesome trend is evident when we move past a quarter to quarter analysis. For example, both revenue and net income have been in steady decline since 2014, suggesting the emergence of a longer term trend. In fact, apart from a spike in 2014, net income has been in decline since 2011. I don't fetishize revenue the way this market seems to, but I do realize that growth is important, and there's been none on offer here for some time. In addition, there's little reason to conclude that growth will return.

At first blush, the fact that management has returned about $4.9 billion to shareholders since 2011 ($2.3 billion from stock buybacks and $2.6 billion from dividends) is a positive. The problem is that this amount is roughly equal to the net earnings of the firm over the same period, and is perhaps the reason why debt has grown as rapidly as it has. In addition, fully 51% of that debt is due before 2021, suggesting increased risk of a solvency crisis in future. Debt and increased earnings (in theory) cancel each other out, as increased debt increases the risk and therefore the discount rate that is applied to future earnings. The fact that debt has grown here, while net income has declined is the worst possible scenario in my view.

Turning to the dividend history here, it seems to me that the recently expanded dividend is at the very least going to show little growth going forward, given the relatively high payout ratio over the past two quarters (77%). In my view, dividend growth is where capital gains come from and in the absence of that growth, there's little upside for the shares.

Modeling The Dividend

While the financial performance here may have been sub standard, the fact remains that investors buy a future and not a past. It falls to me, therefore, to try to make predictions about the future based on what I consider to be the most relevant driver of value, the dividend. Whenever I must forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus exercise, where I hold all variables constant but one. I'm going to hold yield constant, and infer change in price based on change in dividend.

As I suggested above, there's little upside for the dividend for the foreseeable future in my view. For that reason, I'll model in a growth rate in line with my inflation forecast of 2% from now until 2020. When I perform this exercise on Campbell Soup, I infer a CAGR for the stock of about 4.4% over the next four years, which I consider to be inadequate compensation for the risks associated with buying a company that's demonstrated such sclerotic growth over the years.

The Stock

Unfortunately, investors can't access the cash flows of different companies directly, but must do so by buying stocks which supposedly act as surrogates for the fortunes of those businesses. The shares and the fortunes of the underlying business are often relatively well aligned, but in some cases the shares are priced as if the future of the underlying business was going to be too rosy. When that happens, investors are taking on massive risk in my view. If the optimistic future unfolds, little will happen as the good news is "priced in." If, as is depressingly common, the company doesn't achieve the great results implied by price, the shares will fall. Thus, there's little upside and a great deal of downside when shares are priced for perfection. It's for that reason that I like to try to systematically avoid such shares.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for CPB turned bearish with a daily close below $56.50. This signals a bearish breakdown from a Descending Triangle Pattern on the daily charts. From here we see the shares falling to the $52.00 level over the next three months.

Today we may buy CPB put options which will provide us with approximately 14x leverage on our short trade (for details on the option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close above $56.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you sell to avoid any further drop in the share value.

Conclusion

One of the simpler ways I use to measure the level of optimism on display is to link current and forward PE multiples and determine the growth rate implied by the forward PE. At the moment, the PE for Campbell Soup is an eye popping 34 times, while the forward PE is at about 17. Holding all else constant, that implies the market is forecasting a growth in earnings of about 100% over the next year. This has never happened in the history of this company and is therefore too optimistic a forecast in my view.

In addition, I like to review how expensive a company is relative to its own past. At the moment, Campbell Soup is trading at a relatively rich discount compared to its prior self. All of this leads me to conclude that investors would do well to avoid this name at these prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in CPB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.