Coca-Cola: I'm Not Keen On This Company As An Income Stock Right Now

As an income investor, I would be inclined to avoid Coca-Cola at this time.

While dividend growth continues to remain in line with previous years, valuations are quite likely too high to justify entry at $45.

As an investor who highly welcomes strong income-oriented stocks in my portfolio, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is a company that I have shied away from for some time.

Coca-Cola is a company that has traditionally been seen as a bedrock income stock. Indeed, the company has continued to raise its dividend for the past 55 years.

In recent years the company had seen poor net income growth as a result of restructuring. According to Coca-Cola's latest earnings report, diluted net income per share was reported at $0.27 for the quarter ending March 31, 2017, down by 19% from that of the same quarter last year. This is in spite of a 30% rise in cash flow from operations as a result of cycling from a pension plan contribution in the previous year.

Source: Coca-Cola 2017 First Quarter Results

From a price perspective, at a price of $45 the company is approaching the level of $47 seen in 2016.

Moreover, from an earnings perspective we see that the company's P/E ratio of 31x is at a five-year high, while earnings per share (diluted) is at a 5-year low:

This implies that Coca-Cola is simply not generating sufficient earnings to justify an entry at this price.

In this regard, I suspect that much of Coca-Cola's rally this year is being driven by investor expectations - i.e. investors are banking that Coca-Cola will be successful in its restructuring initiatives and based on future valuations $45 is still a fair price.

Coca-Cola's product portfolio has been undergoing significant change lately. Namely, the company has been modifying their offerings to reduce the amount of added sugar in their drinks, and also reduce bottling costs by implementation of a stronger bottling system. These initiatives are expected to generate $800 million in annualized savings on an incremental basis by 2019.

However, structural changes have had a noticeable impact on sales performance for the company, with net revenues having declined by 11 percent in Q1 2017.

Coca-Cola continues to remain one of the world's strongest global brands, and its dividend performance continues to remain exemplary. However, one could say the same thing about many of the dividend aristocrats who have a time-honored tradition of continuously increasing dividend payments year after year.

Right now, the company is banking on restructuring to alleviate financial pressure. I would not be a buyer of Coca-Cola at this point given the uncertainty regarding restructuring and the fact that the company still has yet to demonstrate a payoff from efforts relating to this. Should Coca-Cola prove to show significant earnings growth as a result of restructuring, then I might be interested. Otherwise, I'll be looking elsewhere for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.