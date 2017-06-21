Retirement Strategy: It's Time To Really Consider AT&T, Again

The model Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio has a full position, but I am considering adding more shares.

I have a personal price target of $36 to add more shares to my personal account, but I don't think it will make it!

I know that I have been saying that everything appears to be overvalued. As a retired old fogie, I still am hesitant about the overall market. However, I cannot ignore the fact that AT&T (T) has been doing so many things to become so much more than a phone company.

While I am trying my best to be conservative, I cannot help but be drawn to so many positives that T offers a dividend growth investor, and for anyone on the DGI train, it still makes sense to consider T, right now, even though the company lost its bid for Straight Path .

Why Am I Really Considering Overweighting T Right Now?

This is where my simple approach needs to have a bit more discipline. When a stock is undervalued with a future PE of just 13.5% roughly, looking forward is the right thing for me to do, I should not focus on what already is, but what this company could become. It can happen sooner than later in my opinion.

Pay attention younger folks; T is a dividend aristocrat that will be increasing its dividend (my belief) in the third quarter which is coming up fast. If you are a dividend growth investor, T should almost always be on your radar especially with 20-30+ years in your own time horizon.

On the other hand, even retired folks who are seeking an immediate bump in their dividend income stream, cannot HELP but be attracted to the current dividend yield of 5.03%.

Just look at the history of T:

T data by YCharts

Over the long term, near term and shorter term, the stock looks almost perfect for a dgi portfolio. I realize the company has plenty of debt, and the dividend payout ratio is quite lofty. Look at the cash generated from operations and how it has continually increased, basically "forever". To my simple mind when a company generates more cash each and every year, it CAN pay its obligations as well as maintaining its elite status as a dividend aristocrat.

I also realize that the yearly dividend increases have been almost "token" at best:

Not that thrilling right? Well I have been asking myself this question: If inflation is roughly 1% or less, then the increase keeps up with inflation, and if you DRIP will compound over time! If the 4 year average payout has been over 95%, then the increase in cash from operations is driving the payout ratio down, and the company has about $40 billion in cash flow as well! Is the dividend in danger? Not in my book!

Looking Ahead, Not In The Rear View Mirror

Ok, so this is where T is right now, but the moves that T is making could break this stock, and company, out into another level. The Time Warner deal shows no inkling of being derailed and for what its worth, just the added injection of its cash flow into T's coffers is remarkable!

This is another 12% directly into T's cash register. Plenty to pay its debts and keep raising its dividend, and perhaps more than the 2.15% it has recently, at some point.

Now those are just the hard numbers for dividend growth investors to look at closely, lets not forget what the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) deal will actually do for the overall business model of T. The company has already taken over DirecTV which makes AT&T one of the largest "media" companies on the planet! Now, just "blue skying" it for a moment, I would think that Time Warner will add another dimension to this business, with direct access, growth, revenues, and earnings from the entertainment segment of the media business.

Look at this:

Time Warner, Inc. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the provision of cable network, filmed entertainment, and publishing services. It operates through the following segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment consisting of cable networks and digital media properties. The Home Box Office segment consists of businesses managed by Home Box Office, Inc. The Warner Bros segment produces and distributes television shows, feature films, and videogames. The company was founded on January 10, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY. (Emphasis added by the author)

A simple overview of what Time Warner is, can show the powerful ingredients that T has chosen to acquire, to become basically everything to everyone in the entire sector, including wireless phone service!

I am thinking that the revenue from letting other companies the right to show HBO, CNN, ESPN, etc could be a dramatic increase to both revenues and earnings, not to mention the television shows and movies! Wow, a really impressive lineup to an already well established cable, wireless business with recurring revenues!

I am not a technology geek, but I did take notice of what T is already implementing to enhance ALL of its services, such as this news.

AT&T's push toward four-carrier aggregation moving along With major U.S. wireless carriers all implementing some form of carrier aggregation to boost data speeds, AT&T (NYSE:T) says it's making progress on a stretch goal of rolling out four-carrier aggregation. It had previously said it hoped to provide four-carrier aggregation in the second half; now the company says it's "actively testing" and is on track for the tech to show up in devices "in the near future," says AT&T's Gordon Mansfield. The initiative is key to AT&T's 5G Evolution plans, with a strategy of hitting gigabit speeds with not only Licensed Assisted Access but also carrier aggregation. "You can get close, you can get up to several hundred (Mbps) with just the macro network and the licensed spectrum, but the way you get to a gigabit" is with the help of the unlicensed carriers, he says. While many LTE-Advanced capabilities will be available on current phones out of the box, technologies like LAA will be added through an over-the-air software update.

Now if I am understanding this correctly, the streaming service and internet speed that T is offering will be that much better than what's out there, and will set T up to develop its own content as well! (And profit from it!)

Not settling for just technological advancements, T is also embarking on a marketing campaign to increase subscribers to DirecTV Now service:

AT&T offering free Roku to entice DirecTV Now subscribers In a new promo for its DirecTV Now streaming service, AT&T (T +0.3%) is offering a free Roku Premiere device to those who prepay for two months of service. That eases the decision for cord-cutting customers by "eliminating up-front cost," says AT&T's Brad Bentley. The device (the second-best in Roku's line, below the Roku Ultra) will also be available in AT&T's retail stores nationwide beginning a week from tomorrow. Reports from Bloomberg a few weeks ago suggested that DirecTV Now subscriber growth has stalled out after an initial push.

In addition to this, even without the acquisition of Straight Path , T is moving ahead with plans to roll out a 5G network in several states already.

The proposed tests come as AT&T strides toward initial 5G rollouts targeted for the end of 2018. The carrier has already teamed up with Intel for business trials of millimeter wave for 5G services, and announced plans to provide fixed wireless 5G connectivity in Austin, Texas. The carrier also conducted a test with Nokia to deliver DirecTV Now content over 39 GHz.

I do not presume to know the technology behind all of this, but as far as I am concerned, T is not sitting around waiting for the next iPhone!

OK, Here Is My Dilemma

As you know, the model Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio is not only well diversified, but also has a sizeable allocation of T already.

The model portfolio now currently consists of the following stocks: Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AT&T (NYSE:T), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Main St. Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Con Edison (NYSE:ED), Altria (NYSE:MO), Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Ford (NYSE:F).

1500 shares, $58k total value equates to almost 15% allocation already. That being said, the share price right now falls nicely in the green buy zone to consider.

I'll tell you what, that 5.03% yield keeps looking better and better to me, even if the portfolio is overallocated! Given that this model is for the wealth accumulation phase, I will be adding another 250 shares as of tomorrow, 6/20/2017.

That would give the portfolio another $500 in dividend income at a fair price. I do know that would mean that another few percentage points of over-allocation is not for just anyone's risk tolerance level, but if you have a longer time horizon than me, which is zero anyway, and are looking out towards 20+ years down the road, as a dividend growth investor you would be remiss if you did not at least consider adding shares!

The Bottom Line

The market is due for a correction but I think AT&T is priced reasonably for dividend income investors to really think about buying the stock or adding to an already existing position.

I will be considering it for my own portfolio as well!

What are YOUR thoughts?

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

