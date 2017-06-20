Free Bonus Dividend At 7.42% From Market Failure

NLY-C and NLY-E have the exact same dividend rate. The prices diverged and investors can maintain their dividend income while swapping shares and pocketing the difference.

Take a closer look at the biggest mREIT

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is the largest mortgage REIT and gets a lot of attention from analysts and investors. Annaly has four preferred shares, and with so many eyes on them, the preferred shares should be priced closely together.

They are not - swing and a miss by the market.

I have NLY-C and NLY-D in the sell range by a material margin, while NLY-E is sitting in the hold zone.

Annaly

A couple of years ago, NLY transitioned into a dramatically more diversified portfolio. This should reduce the volatility in book value, but NLY now carries more credit risk than before. Other mREITs holding only agency mortgages are unlikely to find themselves with the same risks NLY now faces.

Let's get started

Preferred shares are a great way to invest if you're able to pick specific price points. Currently, preferred shares overall have seen a rise in value. Because of this, I don't have many buy ratings. There was a great opportunity in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation's (NYSE:ANH) preferred share ANH-C. I still have a buy rating on ANH-C, but the price has been rallying. NLY-E is currently a great hold opportunity if it's in your portfolio. It's significantly better than NLY-C and NLY-D.

Let's take a look:

If you're wondering if there's a good reason for this price difference - there isn't.

Look at the far right column 'Sell Over' and 'Buy Under' to notice how close all the preferred shares should be to each other. NLY-C and NLY-D are $0.30 and $0.26 over where I would be wanting to sell these preferred shares. NLY-E is $0.34 under a sell rating and I see it as a great source of a dividend yield.

Are there any other reasons for NLY-E to have such a significant price difference compared to NLY-C and NLY-D?

Let's dig deeper:

The call dates are so close together that it shouldn't have a material impact on the shares. Having a couple of extra months of call protection is usually nice for worst-cash-to-call, but in this case, it doesn't have much of an impact on NLY-D, which has the most protection. The worst-cash-to-call for NLY-D is -$0.71 compared to NLY-E's -$0.33. Note NLY-E has less call protection than NLY-D. There is very little call protection left for any of these preferred shares. NLY-D has the furthest date away at 9/13/2017.

Q2 to Q2 range is usually significant when comparing preferred shares from different companies. If a preferred share has a larger range it could mean more risk. However, all three of these shares are coming from the same company. Ranges don't matter nearly as much when NLY is the one issuing all three preferred shares.

The only other material column is the dividend yield. NLY-E carries a 7.42% yield, while the other two are at 7.27% and 7.17%. This is a market failure, which was likely multiplied with the lower liquidity of preferred shares and the lack of understanding from investors.

Why I like preferred shares

The market is currently delusional and earnings growth rates are dramatically overstated. Preferred shares don't have a lot of volatility, but slight price changes can change my rating from a sell to a buy. Even though I'm investing more in preferred shares right now, I still like my holdings of Target (NYSE:TGT) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG). I like their valuations and think they could both see a lot of growth. I'm also invested in Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Altria Group (NYSE:MO), and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) because I think they are strong companies primed to continue growing.

Preferred shares offer great dividend yields, but I'm also interested in the strong yields from CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL), DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR), Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), and Pennsylvania Real Estate (NYSE:PEI). The downside to these mall REITs, for me, is that their risk factors are dramatically different. I find preferred shares to carry less risk than common stock and still have substantial dividend yields.

Conclusion

NLY-E is currently sitting at a hold rating for me and I see two options. The first option is for investors who are already long NLY-E. This option is absurdly simple, sit on your hands and do nothing. The other option is for investors who want to take advantage of a pricing failure. They could buy shares of NLY-E and look to close the position when NLY-E trades within a couple of pennies of NLY-C.

NLY-C and NLY-D are poor investments when there is an option, which is far superior in yield and coming from the same company. If I were holding NLY-C or NLY-D, the first thing I would do is set as limit sell order to close out the position. If investors want to maintain exposure to NLY's preferred shares, they could immediately move that capital to NLY-E. The difference in the share price would effectively create another quarterly dividend from the transaction.

