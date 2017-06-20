The Investments I'm Most Excited About: Eric Parnell

We are going through an inflection point in the economy.

Eric Parnell is one of nine Seeking Alpha Contributors participating in the 2017 DIY Investing Summit. In the summit, one of the questions I asked Eric was how he is positioning his portfolio for the second half of 2017 and which investments he is most excited about. Below is a summary of his response.

Eric's top investments and second half outlook...

We are going through an inflection point in the economy

Going forward will be good for the bond market

Raising rates is only bad for bonds when the economy is surging (not the case now)

Still opportunities in consumer staples, utilities, and healthcare

Treasuries still offer good opportunity

Healthcare sector is his favorite: Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD)

Regional banks offer opportunities

Eric shares his specific methods for identifying early stages of a bear market

Eric also discusses outlook on digital currencies and other alternative investments

Companies mentioned in Eric's interview: Treasury 7-10 yr (NYSEARCA:IEF), Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD), Silver (NYSEARCA:SLV), Celgene, Amgen, Gilead, Bitcoin (OTCQX:GBTC)

