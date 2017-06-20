AT&T Has Growth And Dividend - Cramer's Lightning Round (6/19/17)

Marathon Petroleum is better than Marathon Oil.

Buy Ultra Clean Holdings for an ancillary play on semiconductor group.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, June 19.

Bullish Calls

AT&T (NYSE:T): Cramer likes the dividend and its growth prospects.

At Home Group (NASDAQ:HOME): "We said it was one of those IPOs that nobody cared about, and it was so right. It's like Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS), nobody cared about that one either. Another good one."

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT): It's a great ancillary semiconductor play that Cramer likes.

Bearish Call

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO): The refiner Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is in a good situation and not Marathon Oil.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up