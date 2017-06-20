AT&T Has Growth And Dividend - Cramer's Lightning Round (6/19/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, June 19.
Bullish Calls
AT&T (NYSE:T): Cramer likes the dividend and its growth prospects.
At Home Group (NASDAQ:HOME): "We said it was one of those IPOs that nobody cared about, and it was so right. It's like Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS), nobody cared about that one either. Another good one."
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT): It's a great ancillary semiconductor play that Cramer likes.
Bearish Call
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO): The refiner Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is in a good situation and not Marathon Oil.
