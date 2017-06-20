Week 25 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Week 25 marks the start of a second ad hoc test period. Test period one ran from Week 2 through Week 17 and is documented in links below.

Intro

This article resumes a second period of ad hoc weekly testing. The previous weekly series of out-of-sample testing focused primarily on the two segments of my research that show the most potential for highly volatile positive breakouts and negative breakdowns. The informal results of the prior 15 weeks of testing are summarized in the blog article linked here. Since the first trading week of 2017, I have been publishing a small sample of weekly breakout stock picks based on algorithms from my doctoral dissertation that identify price momentum anomalies and reversals. These selections include both high positive momentum breakouts as well as negative momentum stocks, based on the strongest documented characteristics of short-term momentum price behaviors. The research methodology with a link to my published study can be found in my primer article on quick pick momentum accelerators.

Previous Test Performance

Multiple discriminant analysis parameters have been adjusted with the intent to further improve selection reliability both for positive and negative breakout events. The challenge for the updated parameters is to try to exceed performance results of the prior test period. Some highlights from the previous test summary article include:

Daily stock gains of 10% or more were achieved in 13 out of 15 weeks (86.7%)

Weekly stock gains of 10% or more were achieved in 12 out of 15 weeks (80%)

On a daily basis 24 stocks out of approximately 180 (13.3%) had gains of 10% or more. Five of those stocks had gains greater than 15% in a single day, up to a recorded high of 22.45% in one day.

On a weekly basis 28 stocks out of approximately 180 (15.5%) achieved 9% or better returns. Seven of those stocks returned more than 20% in a single week, up to a high of 33.59% in five trading days.

This approach by no means removes idiosyncratic risks (e.g., bankruptcy, SEC investigation, lawsuits, broad market changes, institutional fund changes, unexpected earnings announcements, loss of corporate officers, and other corporate catastrophes), but some significant probability of accurately classifying a stock into a particular momentum category for current and future momentum returns appears to exist in the short term. The ongoing out-of-sample testing provided here using unscientific sample sizes of 8 and 4 (from among thousands of stocks) is only intended to provide short-term breakout (breakdown) forecasts that may give you some trading benefit.

Selections for Week 25 are as follows:

Positive Acceleration Momentum Stocks

These stocks have strong characteristics of positive momentum into acceleration for short-term gains. The typical momentum duration horizon from this analysis appears to be one to three weeks. Based on past analysis, it is not uncommon for stocks to sustain the momentum criteria for longer periods. Some stocks from prior week selections remain strong on the parameters screened for high momentum and are reintroduced again this week. The selections of positive momentum stocks for this week include AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX), Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO), Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB), Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (PPHM), Aratana Therapeutics (PETX), Heron Therapeutics (HRTX), Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO), BioAmber (BIOA):



Negative Acceleration Momentum Stocks

These stocks have strong characteristics of momentum decline into acceleration for shorting opportunities. The typical momentum duration horizon from this analysis appears to be one to three weeks. Based on past analysis, it is not uncommon for stocks to sustain the momentum criteria for longer periods. The selections for negative momentum stocks for this week include Trip Advisor (TRIP), Seattle Genetics (SGEN), SemGroup Corporation (SEMG), Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO):

As always your comments on this ongoing study and resumption of testing period 2 are appreciated. A list of prior week selections and performance can be viewed here.

My personal preference is to invest in long positions and not to identify companies for shorting. However, in the interest of documenting both positive/negative momentum breakouts using my algorithms, a small sample of negative accelerators is included. As always, I hope you capture the most beneficial of these breakout (breakdown) candidates and have a profitable week of trading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIOA PET.

Additional disclosure: I am long BIOA and PETX and may initiate positions in additional stocks within the next 72 hours

