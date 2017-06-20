DDR Corp. - Significant Upside For The Patient Investor

Fundamentals during this time have not significantly changed other than the impact of the situation in Puerto Rico. Risks exist but they are continuing to decrease.

Shares were almost $20/share in Mid-2016 with a yield under 4% Shares are now approximately $9/share and come with a yield of almost 8.5%.

With a payout ratio of approximately 67% the dividend is very safe and is a candidate for future raises as the financial situation continues to improve.

The executive team has made it clear that deleveraging is the primary goal as the company attempts to create greater financial stability.

Investment Thesis

In my last article on retail real estate investment trusts (REITs) (Here) several commentators' brought to my attention additional undervalued plays in the retail sector. With the "Amazon" (AMZN) and "Death of Retail" mentality fully-entrenched, the goal of this article is to do a comprehensive review of DDR Corporation (DDR) to see if they qualify as another undervalued retail REIT that is being unfairly beaten down by market overreaction.

Not All Retail REITs Are Made Equal

When reviewing a company one of the most important questions that I ask myself is "Does the company have a reason to exist?"

The answer is simple, it's either yes or no. Therefore when reviewing a company with the following share price (at its 52-week low) it is important to remind yourself of this question because buying and selling using a gut reaction is one of the worst possible ways to invest. The one thing you can count on as an investor is that markets are rational but people are not. Unfortunately, people's decisions impact the market which can sometimes make the market appear as irrational as people are.

In the end, the goal is to take advantage of irrationality. In the end, Warren Buffett says it best:

Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy and Greedy When Others Are Fearful

If we apply fundamental analysis to the securities we buy this is the best way to ensure that we are being greedy when others are fearful.

Background

DDR Corp. - Based in Ohio, DDR is an internally managed REIT that focuses on retail properties. Their goal is to grow their portfolio through acquisition, development, redevelopment, and financing of retail properties. The majority of income comes from a lease based contracts with additional income being generated from joint venture assets and interest generated from notes receivable. Of the 317 shopping centers owned by DDR, only 165 are owned in whole, with remaining shopping centers being owned by joint ventures.

When it comes to strategy and philosophy, many companies nowadays layer these statements with "feel-good" ideas and memorable quotes. One thing that sets DDR apart from other REITs is that the company emphasizes the growth and development of employees who are empowered to make decisions and be rewarded for doing so. The emphasis on their employees and hiring the right people can be seen in their financial filings and on their website. I am particularly fond of this because I personally believe that employees are the true differentiator between an average company and a great company.

Is worth noting that the CEO, Thomas August, is a relatively new hire that joined the company in July 2016. The CEOs background is enough to compensate for his newness as he served as the CEO of Equity Office Property Trust (EOP), which is a REIT controlled by The Blackstone Group. In addition to this, he currently serves as chairman of the board for DCT Industrial (DCT) and has been a board member since 2006. If anything, the only thing that concerns me about Mr. August is that he is 68 years old and that leads me to question how long he will serve as the CEO.

Risk Factors

With all investment opportunities, there are risk factors that can negatively impact our total return. With retail REITs, many of the risk factors are fairly straightforward and they include:

Change in the economic climate. High exposure to certain retailers and lease expirations Local conditions (such as the oversupply of leasable properties in a certain area) Internet retailers Increased costs (think operating and renovation costs).

DDR classifies tenants that exceed 1.5% of aggregate annualized shopping center-based rental revenue (including joint ventures where DDR's portion of annualized rent exceeds 1.5%) as posing the greatest risk to their revenue stream.

Source: DDR Corporation 2016 10-K

In my opinion, the most concerning retailer on this list is The Gap (GPS) because it depends on what store locations are in DDR's portfolio (stores with poor sales will be the first to go). A recent update on Seeking Alpha entitled JPMorgan calls out the retail survivors lists several of the tenants listed above including Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY), Best Buy (BBY), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), and Michaels (MIK). I tend to agree with J.P. Morgan (JPM) on this call because all of these companies (with the exception of The Gap) have a reason to exist and the resources to do so.

DDR's lease expiration timeline for wholly-owned ventures isn't overly concerning, but it's also not my favorite because over 33% of Annual Base Rental Revenue is up for negotiation in the next three years, and while minimal rent increases are possible, the worst case scenario is that the potential that contracts lapse without renewal.

Source: DDR Corporation 2016 10-K

Leases in the joint venture don't look much better, in fact, I am most concerned that the highest earnings/sq ft. leases are expiring over the next three years.

Source: DDR Corporation 2016 10-K

To summarize DDR's position, there are two primary risks that concern me the most. The first risk I see is associated with the properties DDR owns as joint ventures. If DDR's partner(s) were to have different goals or begin to face financial difficulties they could have a serious impact on DDR's operating revenues. DDR also lacks any covenants or internal regulations that put a cap on the amount of funds it may invest in partnerships or joint ventures. Considering almost half of its portfolio (152 shopping centers) is owned as joint ventures and the debt associated with these properties totals approximately $3 billion, of which, DDR's portion amounts $454.1 million. DDR's joint venture debt is minimal when compared to its total outstanding debt of $4.5 billion.

The second major risk is associated with properties in Puerto Rico. Courage & Conviction Investing, a fellow Seeking Alpha Author, wrote a very interesting piece entitled: Puerto Rico Defaults: Are Illinois And New Jersey Next? To sum it up, Puerto Rico defaulted and filed for bankruptcy on over $70 billion of debt with another $50 billion of unfunded pension liabilities to boot.

DDR's exposure to Puerto Rico is quite significant as 14 properties are located in Puerto Rico and account for approximately 12.2% of the company's total consolidated revenue. While these leases may remain unaffected it is still important to remember the Puerto Rico has announced that utilities to government services will see increased prices and/or decreased availability. Internet sales are especially attractive in Puerto Rico because they are not subject to the 11.5% sales tax imposed on traditional retailers. While this loophole is likely to go away as the country negotiates and balances its debt situation, it is still enough to raise questions about DDR's holdings in Puerto Rico.

Strengths

DDR focuses on shopping centers that are "typically anchored by two or more national tenant anchors [such as Wal-Mart (WMT) or Target (TGT)] and are designed to provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix." (2016 10K).

Operationally, I like the metrics that DDR is focusing on because it appears that management is being conscientious of the current economic environment.

Source: DDR Corporation 2016 10-K

With the difficult retail environment, DDR appears to have scaled-back operations leading to slightly less revenue but accompanied by a significant reduction in overall expenses. With that being said most of the expense savings has come from reduced impairment charges that amounted to over 25% of their operating revenues in 2015. For the year of 2016, impairment charges were reduced down to a little over 10% of operating revenues. The impairment charges for 2016 are directly correlated to the company's emphasis on deleveraging and it is noted in the 2016 10-K that many of the assets they disposed of had impairment charges associated with them. If DDR's deleveraging goals continue, I would expect to see additional future impairment charges

These figures are supported by the deleveraging actions of DDR's management. In 2016, DDR executed $1.1 billion of real estate transactions and financing activities. These were generated from the following events:

After selling 50 shopping centers and land parcels for a total of $1 billion (of which, 17 shopping centers were held as joint ventures). Of the $833.3 million collected on DDR's behalf approximately $634.8 million of debt subsequently paid. DDR acquired two shopping centers valued at $100 million.

It's also important to remember when evaluating a REIT he needs to be done on a Funds From Operations (FFO) basis rather than net income entirely. FFO is important because it is a measurement specifically developed to better measure the true cash flow of a REIT. FFO is calculated as follows:

FFO = Net Income + Depreciation + Amortization - Gains on Sales of Property.

Source: DDR Corporation 2016 10-K

Improving metrics for debt and cash flow has been aided by an increase in the average annualized base rent per occupied square foot.

Source: DDR Corporation 2016 10-K

This chart helps explain why DDR has been able to maintain flat revenues even as they have continued to sell less-desirable properties with the goal of deleveraging.

Another interesting area of DDR's operations comes from the interest generated from its receivable loans. The first chart below shows a very clear trend of decreasing debt and the debt that is still on their books is being refinanced to more attractive rates. The second chart demonstrates that DDR has grown its loan portfolio by almost 2.5x from 2014 to the end of 2016.

Source: DDR Corporation 2016 10-K

I view all of these factors mentioned above as strengths and although DDR is still in a difficult situation, they have at least begun the process of getting themselves out by reducing non-core properties and deleveraging.

I consider the diversity and mixture of DDR's leases as a strength. Many of the companies that lease DDR's locations have a stronger resistance to the change in habits by consumers and therefore are more immune to the Amazon effect. A few of the retailers not mentioned previously include:

Home Depot (HD)

Panera Bread (PNRA)

Lowe's (LOW)

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

These are all fast growing and highly desirable businesses that will continue to thrive in some "Brick and Mortar" location.

Dividend Outlook

For most of my dividend history, I use dividend.com to gain a better understanding of the stock's dividend history, payout ratio, and historical growth trends.

Source: Dividend.com - DDR Corp.

Source: Dividend.com - DDR Corp.

When we combine the information we learned from the risks and the strengths I feel comfortable saying that DDR's dividend appears to not only be safe but also steadily growing (even though it appears that management has capped the current dividend in favor of deleveraging).

It was only one year ago with DDR's share price close to $20, that the current dividend yield was less than 4%. At the time of writing this article, the current price for DDR shares is $9.02 which produces a high dividend yield of 8.43%.

Conclusion

Even with the risks mentioned above, DDR presents a significant opportunity for investors who are willing to accept more risk and a long-term timeline for recovery. In regard to DDR's credit ratings, all three bureaus including Moody's, S&P, and Fitch have given DDR a stable outlook in an investment grade rating.

With regard to covenants DDR is well within its limits and therefore there is significant flexibility that will prevent them from pushing these boundaries in the future. Based on DDR's actions over the last several years I am convinced that they will continue to deleverage and improve operational structure before resuming meaningful growth.

Source: DDR Q1-2017 Earnings Report

In addition to this, I found that DDR's performance in the first quarter of 2017 was above what I expected. I've included the following chart and highlighted specific details to give a better picture of the lease spreads and increased rental revenue being generated per square foot.

Source: DDR Q1-2017 Earnings Report

From this chart we can see that DDR had a very busy Q1-2017 as the number of new leases in this quarter exceeded Q2-2016, Q3-2016, Q4-2016 combined (with regard to the gross leasable area). At the bottom of this chart, DDR points out that the new rent per square foot is approximately $1.11 more per square foot than previously attained.

When compared to the REITs that I wrote my last article on I feel compelled to say that I believe the risks associated with DDR shares are still higher than the risks associated with:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

Kite Realty (KRG)

Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Kimco Realty (KIM)

Because the risks are higher, an investor with a lower risk tolerance would want to consider purchasing shares from one of the five REITs listed above over DDR. With that being said I do believe that DDR will continue to exist because they have put into place a very knowledgeable management team that is keeping its promise to reduce leverage before growing the company again.

