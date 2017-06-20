Bond Buyer Beware

We discuss our outlook for MUB, and courses of action for owners of it as well as owners of individual municipal bonds.

Dizard noted that a legal precedent favoring welfare recipients over bond holders may end up being set in Illinois as that state slides toward junk status.

Singer warned of a general bond bubble, but John Dizard offered a warning specific to muni bond holders in his FT column over the weekend.

Since we passed along Paul Singer's bond bubble warning last August, both MUB and TLT have posted negative returns, thought TLT's has been >3x worse.

All Of Your Bonds Belong To Us

Last August, we mentioned that hedge fund titan Paul Singer had warned about the "biggest bond bubble in world history," and we explored ways shareholders of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) could limit their risk. Since then, both ETFs are down, though TLT has fared considerably worse.

But now, there's a new threat for municipal bond investors to consider. In Saturday's Financial Times, John Dizard, writing on the legal issues surrounding Illinois' fiscal crisis (paywalled here), reified the conflict between debt service and government aid with a striking anecdote:

In February, in Marion County, Illinois, the mother of Kobe, a one-year-old boy with a breathing disability, opened her door to find sheriff's deputies and a representative of her son's oxygen bottle supplier demanding the return of the equipment. The state government, for which the mother works, had not paid her insurance benefits. Kobe was allowed to keep his oxygen, for now.

Dizard went on to note that in addition to the $14.5 billion the state owed in past-due bills from suppliers, such as that oxygen bottle supplier, it also owed $27 billion in bonds, as well as $130 billion in unfunded pension liabilities.

Clear-eyed municipal bond investors may have worried in the past that, if faced with a choice of paying wealthy retirees (including some out-of-state) and paying for medical equipment for sick babies, politically it would be easier for a state or municipality to stiff its bondholders. Dizard warns that a recent order by Federal District Court Judge Joan Lefkow in Chicago suggests it may be legally easier for municipal bond issuers to prioritize their residents' welfare over that of bondholders as well:

The judge asked the state and Medicaid advocates to try to work out a compromise by next week, but the point was made. Bondholders do not have priority over welfare recipients.

Bear in mind that there are, potentially, a whole lot of welfare recipients in the U.S.: 6 out of 10 Americans has less than $500 in savings. They're one paycheck or emergency room visit away from potentially being a competing claim with bondholders.

If You Own MUB

If you own MUB, you can hedge it - it's fairly inexpensive to do so - but our system, which estimates potential returns for thousands of securities, suggests it might not be worth owning it. Here's a screen capture from our system's admin panel showing its data for MUB; below that, we'll explain the terms and how it comes up with its potential return estimate.

The "Long Term Return" refers to the average 6-month return for MUB over the last 10 years (total return, including distributions), the "Short Term Return" is its return over the most recent 6 months, and the "6m Exp Return" is the mean of the two. "Adj Exp Return" is what we call the potential return on our back-end.

Our system then attempted to hedge MUB against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months, with an optimal (least expensive, given the parameters) collar capped at the 6m Exp Return of 3%. When there was no optimal collar there, it tried, unsuccessfully, to find one capped at 2%. It finally found one this one, with a cap of 1%:

As you can see above, the net cost of this optimal collar was very low. But the $112 strike call option was the highest one with bids on it, suggesting option market participants don't expect MUB to trade higher than that over the next several months.

Although this is a mechanical approach, it can be surprisingly informative. As we pointed out in an article on Monday, this method alerted us and our Bulletproof Investing subscribers to the possibility that Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) might get a higher bid; by the next day, the Financial Times had come to the same conclusion, and others came to the same upside price target our method had.

So, if you own MUB, you can hedge it inexpensively, but our system suggests you have maybe 1% upside over the next several months.

If You Own Individual Municipal Bonds

As we wrote last August, hedging MUB might ameliorate interest risk for you, but it's unlikely it would limit your credit risk:

Hedging an muni bond ETF, such as the iShares National Municipal Bond is unlikely to ameliorate the credit risk of an investor's muni bond portfolio, unless his bonds correspond directly with the ETF's holdings. But hedging the ETF can ameliorate interest rate risk (the risk that your bonds will decline in value due to a spike in interest rates, which would happen if the bond bubble bursts). It can also ameliorate the (perhaps, less likely) risk of a change in tax law that jeopardizes the current federal tax free status of municipal bond interest.

So, not a lot of help for you if the Illinois case institutionalizes a preference for welfare recipients over bondholders, and that spreads nationally.

Our method for estimating potential returns only works for securities with options traded on them, so analyzing individual municipal bonds is beyond our scope. You may want to contact the person who sold you your bonds and ask him or her their thoughts on the implications of what's happening in Illinois. And if you have municipal bonds maturing, you may want to reconsider whether you want to reinvest the proceeds in more municipal bonds.

It's Okay To Hold Some Cash

If you're not sure what to do with your maturing bonds, you can always hold onto the cash for a bit while you assess your next move. Depending on your risk tolerance, one of the portfolios we present in our Marketplace service may be appropriate for you as well. The $100,000 portfolio we presented last week, for example, had a maximum upside over 6 months of just under 16%, with a maximum downside of 5.74% over the same time frame.

