MORL's 19.9% Dividend Yield Has Produced Triple Digit Total Returns, But New Risks Have Arisen

Performance of MORL and Dividend Projection

For the one-year period ending June 16, 2017 the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL) returned 64.14% based on a purchase on June 17, 2016 at the closing price of $14.26, the June 16, 2017 price of $19.13 and the reinvestment of dividends through to June 2017. It does not include my projected July 2017 monthly dividend of $0.7535. The June 19, 2016 closing of $19.27 was the highest closing price since June 2, 2015. It might be noted that the 64.14% total return on MORL was more than triple the 20.51% total return on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) over that period.

The superior total return performance of MORL since mid 2015 is due primarily to the high dividends. In a recent article: Is MORL And Other High Yield 2X Leveraged ETNs Impacted By Re-Balancing Decay? I examined the total returns over "round-trip" price movements of MORL and other High Yield 2X Leveraged ETNs using market back-testing to see if decay is a cause for concern. These ETNs emulate a portfolio based on a specific index that is 2X leveraged. In order to maintain the 2X leverage, the size of the implicit basket of securities in the portfolio must be periodically rebalanced. This entails increasing the size of the assets that one share of the leveraged ETN represents if the market value of the index components increase and reducing the size of the assets that one share of the leveraged ETN represents if the market value of the index components decrease. This raises the question of the possibility of a "buy at the top, sell at the bottom" decay problem

For decay to be empirically observed, the total return over a "round trip" holding period for 2X leveraged ETNs should be significantly less than twice that of their unleveraged companion versions. In order to do a "round trip" holding period total return comparison, there must be two dates, hopefully as far apart as possible, where one of the securities being compared began and ended the period at the exact same price. For MORL and Market Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA: MORT), I used the period starting on 8/15/2013 and ending on 6/13/2017. MORT is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL and does not employ leverage. The closing price of MORL was $18.44 on both dates. The total return on MORL for that period, assuming reinvestment of all dividends was 124.70%, this is significantly more than twice the 52.65% total return for MORT for that period on the same reinvestment of all dividends basis.

The purpose of MORL 8/15/2013 to 6/13/2017 total return calculation was to isolate the impact of any decay that might have occurred as periodically rebalanced 2X leveraged ETNs adjusted their portfolio size and thus their exposure to market movements. However, the total return on MORL for that period, assuming reinvestment of all dividends was 124.70% also demonstrates that by far, the bulk of the total return on MORL has been due to dividends rather that capital gains.

Most of the MORL components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. Only two of the MORL components - American Capital Agency Corp ( AGNC) and ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR) - pay dividends monthly. The January, April, October and July "big month" MORL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months since few of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates in the other "small months". Thus, the MORL dividend paid in July will be a "big month" dividend. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from MORL are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying mREITs.

Three of the quarterly payers do not have June 2017 ex-dates. Thus, they are not included in my calculation of the July 2017 dividend. Pennymac Mortgage Investment (NYSE: PMT) last had an dividend ex-date on April 11, 2017. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) and Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE: DX) both declared dividends with ex-dates of July 3, 2017. All three will thus be included in the August 2017 dividend. Istar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) does not currently pay dividends.

Two of the mREITs included in the index upon MORL is based have increased their dividends from the prior period. TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT REIT CORP (NYSE: TWO) increased the quarterly dividend to $0.26 from the $0.25 paid in the prior quarter. ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET REIT CORP (NYSE: ANH) increased the quarterly dividend to $0.18 from the $0.15 paid in the prior quarter. None of the mREITs in the index have decreased their dividends from the prior period. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has not declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2017 yet. I assumed that it will be unchanged from the prior quarter. The July MORL dividend will also be increased because of the increase in MORL's net asset or indicative value. The relationship between the net asset value of a 2X leveraged ETN and the dividend is explained more fully in MORL's Net Asset Value Rises - Implications For The Dividends.

My projection for the July 2017 dividend for MORL and its' essentially identical twin UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA: MRRL) of 0.7535 is calculated using the contribution by component method. MORT is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL and MRRL. MORT also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as distribute the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its' investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to dividend projections as a ETN like MORL which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture. The table 1. below shows the ticker, name, price, weight, dividend, ex-date and contribution to the dividend for each of the index components.

Outlook For MORL and Reasons For Caution

In REM And The mREITs Outperform, But Risks Are Lurking I discussed the extent that the mREITs have significantly outperformed the mortgage-backed securities that comprise much of the securities held by the mREITs. By definition, the basic reason for the outperformance of the mREITs relative to the securities in their portfolio has been the increase in the market price to book value that many of the mREITs have been trading at.

A Seeking Alpha article by Colorado Wealth Management Fund Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For June 11th, 2017 indicates that for 25 mREITs, most but not all, in the index upon which MORL is based, the average market to book value was 100.48%. That was the highest level since the 101.35% of April 27, 2017. As the title of the abovementioned article suggests, mREITs have generally been trading at discounts in the last few years. On 12/31/2015 the mREITs followed in the article traded at 78.19% of book value. This was a substantial 21.81% discount. The discounts narrowed until turning into premiums, reaching a 101.35% market to book value on April 27, 2017. From there, the market to book value fell to 96.22% by May 9, 2017. With MORL at a new high, it is very likely that the average market to book value is now above 101.35%.

The sharp, approximately 5% drop, in the market to book value from April 27 to May 9, 2017 that was essentially also a 5% decline market price of mREITs and a 10.9% decline in the price of MORL, illustrates that buying mREITs or securities based on baskets of mREITs such as MORL can be problematic when mREITs are trading at premiums to book value. Additionally, when mREITs are trading at premiums to book value, issuance of new shares usually follows. Indeed some mREITs such as ARR announced sales of additional shares near the peak in market to book value.

While there are some factors, other than interest rates that determine the outlook for MORL, interest rates are by far the most important factor. It could be said that the movement in the market prices to book values for the mREITs are primarily a function of market participants expectation of the future path of interest rates. In theory, only the present level of market interest rates should influence the market prices of mREITs. This is because an mREIT in theory should not trade a at prices significantly different than the book value because of the possibility of arbitrage.

If an mREIT is trading at a price far above book value, an investor could create a portfolio comprised of exactly the same mortgage-backed securities, interest rates swaps and Eurodollar futures as the mREIT. The arbitrage would be to short the mREIT trading at a large premium, while holding the portfolio that replicates the mREIT. That would not be easy, even for institutional investors. However, the possibility of doing so probably limits the extent that mREITs can ever trade far above book value. Even more difficult would be arbitrage opportunities that might arise from mREITs trading a very large discounts to book value. It would not be that difficult to take the opposite position in the interest rates swaps and Eurodollar futures as the mREIT, but shorting the exact same mortgage-backed securities as those held the mREIT could be very hard.

The June 2017 increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve brings further attention to the interest rate risk associated with investing in MORL. The prospects for MORL and the mREITs primarily depend on the future path of interest rates. To a large extent, the levels of interest rates depend on monetary policy and fiscal policy. By far the biggest risk for MORL and the mREITs is a sharp increase in interest rates.

MORL and the mREITs can be considered to be somewhat like high-grade fixed income securities in terms of their returns relative to interest rates. However, mREITs can also be seen as businesses that generate income from the spread between long-term rates on mortgage-backed securities and the short-term rates at which they borrow to finance their holdings of mortgage-backed securities.

Higher long-term rates can be a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs like Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC. Higher long-term rates reduce the value of their mortgage portfolio and thus the book value of the shares. The other side of the two-edged sword is that higher long-term rates and lower prices of mortgage securities provides an opportunity for mREITs to reinvest the monthly principal payments they receive in higher yielding mortgage securities. A highly leveraged mREIT with say 9 to 1 leverage and CPR of 11% would be generating new cash available for reinvestment from prepayments of principle each year approximately equal to the entire equity of the mREIT.

While rising long-term rates may be a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs, rising short-term rates are a dagger to the heart. The real risk to a highly leveraged mREIT is that short-term rates will rise. Higher short-term rates generally mean smaller spreads between what a leveraged mREIT earns from its portfolio and the interest it pays to finance the securities bought with borrowed funds. When short-term rates get high enough the yield curve can actually become inverted. That is why most of the hedging done by leveraged m REITs involves swaps, swaptions and Eurodollar futures positions which attempt to mitigate the effects of a possible increase in short-term interest rates.

Rising short-term rates are even worse for leverage-on-leverage ETNs like MORL that emulate borrowing money to buy a portfolio of mREITs. The relevant rate for leveraged mREITs is the repo rate that mREITs pay. Repos or repurchase agreements are essentially loans against securities with negligible credit risk such as agency mortgage securities where the legal title changes as the borrower sells the securities to the lender with an agreement to repurchase the securities at a specified date plus interest. That makes them virtually risk-free. For MORL the relevant short-term rate is three-month LIBOR which is closely correlated to repo rates.

The year over year total return for MORL is somewhat surprising to those who were expecting higher interest rates by now. The conventional wisdom was that interest rates would be rising. That has been the case for at least 6 years. The decline in the unemployment rate to 4.3% has bolstered the views of those calling for higher interest rates. However, I feel that increase in the market to book value for the mREITs reflected and could also be attributed to a shift in market participants' perceptions regarding necessity and advisability of the Federal Reserve significantly further increasing interest rates.

The fears that actions by the Trump administration could bring on an inflationary period have abated as some of the worst policies have not been enacted and others seem to be encountering delays. There also may be some shift away from the perception that higher interest rates are both inevitable and desirable among some policy makers and market participants. Janet Yellen and the other current members of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee seem to be well aware that an imminent spike in inflation is not likely and have expressed views that not that many increases in the target Federal Funds rate may be needed to bring the rate to a neutral level. Janet Yellen has insinuated that the current target rate for federal funds is not that far from where it will ultimately be under normal neutral conditions. However, as I described in my recent article about REM and possible lurking risks mentioned above, there is another possible risk that many have not considered

That risk involves the composition of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Janet Yellen's term as chair of the Federal Reserve Board expires next February 3rd. In addition to the chair, there will be a number of opportunities for President Trump to appoint new Federal Reserve Board Governors relatively soon, including two current vacancies. One could envision a possible doomsday scenario for the financial markets and then likely the economy, arising from very unfortunate choices by President Trump regarding appointments to the Federal Reserve Board. Logically, that should not happen. However, everything that has happened involving actions by President Trump in the past year may not have totally followed logic.

Logically, a low interest rate policy would improve the already long odds against Trump's budget assumptions of 3% real growth. Low interest rates would also help the trade deficit. However, President Trump may not be able to resist the temptation to reward some of his early supporters by appointing monetary "hawks" to the Federal Reserve Board who would raise interest rates precipitously. Since most mainstream Republican economists were originally in the "Never Trump" camp during the primaries, some monetary crackpots were able to have their populist views heard in the Trump campaign and administration.

Of course, not all monetary hawks are crackpots or populists. Since at least 2010 there have been many thoughtful and intelligent "adults" predicting and/or advocating for higher interest rates. Those adults calling for higher interest rates employed reasonable arguments based on sound economic theory. However, they were completely wrong, certainly with regard to their forecasts and arguably with regard to their policy proscriptions. There were also others calling for higher interest rates using arguments that displayed profound ignorance of facts and economics.

There is a much more respected school of thought which thinks that the Federal Reserve has too much power and/or operates with too much discretion. They favor a rules-based monetary policy. These may actually now be the most dangerous to fixed-income investors since most of the rule-based policy formulas would call for a much higher Federal Funds rate now.

Higher interest rates would typically hurt the stock market. However, higher interest rates due primarily from stronger real economic growth could be accompanied by higher equity prices. A threat to the stock markets now would appear to be the threat of possible protectionism in the form of tariffs and/or a border adjustment tax from the Trump Administration. There can be no doubt that tariffs and/or a border adjustment tax would be very inflationary. This could force the Federal Reserve's hand into raising interest rates, especially at this point in the business cycle with unemployment now at 4.3%. This would have deleterious impacts on the Federal Budget. These would be negatives for most financial assets.

There is still a small possibility that a Border Adjustment Tax could be included in the tax legislation the Republicans are working on. Many market participants seem complacent about the possible impact of protectionism in terms of disruption of global supply chains and other negative effects. Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C. Hawley probably did many things in their careers, but history only remembers them for the Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930 which remains today as the prime example of the damage that protectionism can do. Protectionism is the progressivism of fools.

As was discussed in: The Border Adjustment Tax - A Very Bad Idea Whose Time May Be Rapidly Approaching the World Trade Organization permits border adjustments for indirect levies such as sales taxes and value added taxes, but not for income taxes. A sales tax or value added taxes tax consumption by the residents of the country which imposes it, but not the residents of other countries. So a Border Adjustment Tax disallowing the cost of imports for tax purposes would violate WTO rules as well as most other free trade agreements signed by the United States.

If one was an extreme optimist in terms of the stock market, they might hold out hope that the trade bluster and Border Adjustment Tax proposal, might just be the crisis that enables the USA to replace much or all of the income tax with a value added tax. The tremendous benefits of doing so are discussed in: Value Added Tax: A Way Out Of The Trade War Train Wreck?

Conclusions and Recommendations

With this much uncertainty regarding the future direction of both the fixed income and equity markets, what is an investor to do? If you are reading this you probably are an investor in, or at least a potential investor in 2X Leveraged ETNs such as: MORL, MRRL, UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA: CEFL) and UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA: BDCL). In my article "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool." I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in: 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees? those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged basket of mREITs such as the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL) could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to SPY.

That the mREITs are trading at a premium to book value and in some cases multi-year highs is certainly cause for caution. Active traders might consider waiting until mREIT discounts return. In the past, mREITs trading at premiums to book value have resulted in new issuance of mREIT shares which tended to push down mREIT prices. There is no reason to think that will not be the case now. The other lesson we can learn from the last few years is that waiting for price declines in high-yielding instruments like MORL, can backfire as the large dividends forgone by waiting, exceeds the savings from a lower purchase price.

Taking all of this into consideration, I am still a cautious buyer of MORL. The yields are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding economic policy and the composition of the Federal Reserve Board, means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs' use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based. I am diversifying with CEFL and BDCL since there is a small possibility of much stronger economic growth than I expect or that Trump might appoint to the Federal Reserve Board individuals who would force the Federal Reserve Board into adopting a rules-based policy. If a Border Adjustment Tax is enacted or something equally catastrophic were to occur, it would be expected that the stock market would decline sharply, but MORL could do better as investors seek the safety of agency mortgage-backed securities and the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates.

Another addition to my 2X high yield leveraged ETN portfolio is X-Links™ Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: REML) is an exchanged traded note that is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That is the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA: REM). Thus, REML is a another way to get high yields from a leveraged ETN such as MORL.

REML is followed much less than MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML is in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. There are reasons that one might consider REML rather than MORL or vice versa. As I discussed in: How Does REM Pay That 15% Dividend? the index upon which REM and thus REML, is based contains more mREITs than the index upon which MORL and MRRL is based. As I explained in the article 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, diversification can allow for higher expected returns without commensurate increases in risk. Just adding REML to a portfolio that previously only held MORL would make it slightly more efficient. A security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

Even though MORL and REML includes mostly similar securities, their portfolios are not identical. REML has more component mREITs than MORL. Additional diversification considerations are that MORL is an obligation of UBS while REML is an obligation of Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS). It is highly unlikely that either UBS or CS will default in the foreseeable future. However, to the extent one has any concern over those major banks' future solvency holding MORL and REML can provide diversification in that regard. Some have expressed concern regarding the call provisions in ETNs such as MORL. MORL can be redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by UBS if the value falls to low or too quickly. That is not really economic call risk. Since, unlike a call on a bond where the issuer has the right to buy back the bond at a specified price below the market value the bond would have without the call, the ability to redeem at net asset value has no intrinsic option value.

REML can be called or redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by CS at any time. This is also the case with almost all mutual funds where the sponsor can close the fund and return the net asset value to the shareholders. Normally, the only time a fund or an ETN would be closed if it was not economic to remain open. This could occur if it became too small. With leveraged ETNs the sponsor would close it if the value of each share was so low that it posed a margin-type risk. This is the same reason a brokerage firm would liquidate a margin account if the equity relative to the amount borrowed by the account fell to low. In that respect, REML trading at a price close to double that of MORL has less of a prospect of being redeemed because the price per share falls to much. However, in terms of likely to be called because the entire size of the ETN is too low, there is a greater chance of early redemption with REML. In any case, early redemption is more of an annoyance than a risk. One can always use the proceeds from an early redemption to buy securities with similar risk/return profiles. With REML and MORL they would serve as good substitutes for each other in the event of an early redemption.

Even with MORL and MRRL reaching multi-year highs, the yields are still relatively large. For the three months ending July 2017, my total projected dividends are $0.879. The annualized dividends would be $3.516. This is a 18.2% simple annualized yield with MORL priced at $19.27. On a monthly-compounded basis, the effective annualized yield is 19.9%.

Aside from the fact that with a yield near 20% you get back your initial investment in about five years and still have your original investment shares intact, if someone thought that over the next five years' interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus, MORL would continue to yield 19.9% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $247,306 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $19.900 initial annual rate to $49.905 annually.

Table 1. Holdings of MORL and MRRL. Prices as of 6-19-2017

Name Ticker Weight % Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc NLY 14.07 12.46 6/28/2017 0.3 q 0.1300 American Capital Agency Corp AGNC 8.05 22.06 6/28/2017 0.18 m 0.0252 Starwood Property Trust Inc STWD 6.75 22.82 6/28/2017 0.48 q 0.0545 New Residential Investment Corp NRZ 5.78 16.91 3/23/2017 0.48 q 0.0630 Two Harbors Investment Corp TWO 5.1 10.47 6/28/2017 0.26 q 0.0486 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc BXMT 4.76 32.31 6/28/2017 0.62 q 0.0351 Chimera Investment Corp CIM 4.68 19.58 6/28/2017 0.5 q 0.0459 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc IVR 4.66 17.08 6/23/2017 0.4 q 0.0419 MFA Financial Inc MFA 4.48 8.63 6/27/2017 0.2 q 0.0398 Apollo Commercial Real Estat ARI 4.3 19.17 6/28/2017 0.46 q 0.0396 CYS Investments Inc CYS 4.28 8.92 6/20/2017 0.25 q 0.0460 Pennymac Portgage Investment PMT 3.56 18.11 4/11/2017 0.47 q Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc HASI 3.33 23.6 7/3/2017 0.33 q Capstead Mortgage Corp CMO 3.2 11.05 6/28/2017 0.21 q 0.0233 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc ARR 3.16 27.42 6/13/2017 0.19 m 0.0084 Redwood Trust Inc RWT 2.94 17.19 6/14/2017 0.28 q 0.0184 American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp MTGE 2.83 19.55 6/28/2017 0.45 q 0.0250 New York Mortgage Trust Inc NYMT 2.55 6.62 6/22/2017 0.2 q 0.0296 Ladder Capital Corp LADR 2.5 14.31 6/8/2017 0.3 q 0.0201 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp ANH 1.92 6.29 6/28/2017 0.18 q 0.0211 Istar Inc STAR 1.58 0 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc MITT 1.56 18.88 6/15/2017 0.475 q 0.0151 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp WMC 1.55 10.57 3/30/2017 0.31 q 0.0174 Altisource Residential Corp RESI 1.24 12.92 6/28/2017 0.15 q 0.0055 Dynex Capital Inc DX 1.17 7.19 7/3/2017 0.18 q

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL, MRRL, REM, REML, CEFL, BDCL, CYS, AGNC, ARR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.