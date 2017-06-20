Becton Dickinson: Dividend Jewel - In The Service Of Medicine

11% CAGR of the stock and of the dividend over the last 20 years make this stock stand out for both income and growth

Get a stake in the healthcare sector without having to bear the risk of expiring drug patents or raging price debates on drug prices

A stock usually not in the spotlight of the market is boasting strong dividend growth and capital appreciation

There are companies which usually do not attract the spotlight of the market and perform incredibly well without being widely followed or being constantly in the news. Becton Dickinson (BDX), a leading global medical technology company with a $44B market cap and profound growth metrics, is one of these jewels.

BDX data by YCharts

The company's 10-year stock price chart is impressive, particularly since 2013.

Why is the New Jersey based company so successful?

Operating in the healthcare sector the company is providing all the necessary tools, equipment and devices, ranging from small-scale to large-scale items, to pharmacies, research labs, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies.

A big benefit for the company is that it is not subject to expiring patents on drugs and also not directly affected by the ongoing price discussions of prescription drugs in the US.



The items Becton Dickinson is providing include syringes, drain tubes, catheters but also surgical tools, laboratory equipment and software solutions, most notably the Rowa system, an automated medicine storage and retrieval system for pharmacies. The company has a strong moat in the latter and the system is operating in more than 7,000 pharmacies across more than 40 different countries.

This was a system the company basically gained access to via a $12B acquisition of CareFusion in October 2014. This acquisition has significantly driven the above depicted stellar stock performance.

And back in April 2017 the company surprised investors with an acquisition double the size of CareFusion: a $24 billion cash-and-stock deal of C.R. Bard Inc. (BCR) which aims at strengthening the company's portfolio in the surgery and oncology sector. Moreover, it is expected to result in $300M in cost synergies by 2020. This was a major news for the stock and investors, particularly as the company has not made any significant headlines since it announced its earlier acquisition of CareFusion, almost 2.5 years ago.

Source: BARD acquisition presentation, page 14

Compared to its pre-acquisition 2020 outlook, the company is now expecting slightly higher revenue growth and notably higher earnings growth.

Take-away

By investing in this company investors can expect above-average capital appreciation combined with double digit dividend growth (the latest dividend raise in its 45-year track record of consecutive increases came in at 10.6% in November 2016). The current starting yield of 1.5% does not look very attractive but coupled with strong dividend growth in the 10-12% area, which the company has shown in the past, will already compound to almost a 4% yield on cost after 10 years. Factor in a likely equally-sized stock appreciation and you have a great dividend growth stock in a sector which is highly recession-proof and which provides products needed daily and everywhere around the world.

Although the stock does not look cheap right row, which in fact it has never been since it started rallying in 2013, its future growth prospects make it a compelling investment. Since the announcement of the acquisition and following an initial dip the stock has already reached new highs and appreciated by around 4.4%. For those investors having jumped in on the dip, the performance is almost double that.

BDX data by YCharts

No-one knows how long the current bull market is going to last but starting an initial position in such a strong growth stock with bright prospects should not be primarily driven by trying to time to market. However, given its current valuation it is also not wise to enter a full position either. I at least will try to slowly build up a position from here onward in this core dividend growth holding. Dips, which may occur in the wake of the upcoming Q3 earnings season, should be used to add to the position.

