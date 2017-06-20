GLD - Gold Has More Than 1 Leg To Stand On

The SPDR Gold Trust security came off its recent peak just after the testimony of Jim Comey, as we predicted.

The SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) started coming off recent highs just after the testimony of Jim Comey before congressional panel, because it appeared to fail to show an impeachable offense. GLD continued to decline thereafter, I believe on anticipation of the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). However, the gold relative security has more than one leg to stand on and should stabilize.

1-Month Chart of GLD

The 1-month chart of the SPDR Gold Trust shows a peak estabilished in early June, I believe on anticipation of the congressional testimony of former FBI Director Comey. There was concern leading into the event that it might produce evidence of an obstruction of justice by the president of the United States. According to one law professor and others, that would be an impeachable offense.

Raising significant uncertainty about the executive branch of our government is cause for investors to discount relative risk into relevant securities. The U.S. dollar decreased in value I believe at least partly on the uncertainty. Alternatives to the dollar, like gold and gold relative securities like the GLD, appreciated.

However, the testimony itself was a sell-the-news event, which we predicted ahead of the event was highly likely. Mr. Comey indicated that the President never asked him anything about the Russia investigation or to stop the Russia investigation. As the event eased concerns some about the executive branch, the SPDR Gold Trust began to give back gains established ahead of the event.

As we approached the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), with investor expectations heavily weighted toward a June rate hike, gold gave way further. Also, the President reinvigorated his economic agenda via several public engagements and U.S. equities recovered, likely drawing some capital from safe havens like the GLD. Furthermore, high profile economic data continued to produce skepticism about inflation, the absence of which works against the SPDR Gold Trust. Gold seemed less relevant given the developments and so did its proxy, the GLD security.

The FOMC policy action confirmed expectations, but the Fed's economic projections were somewhat surprising to many investors. The Fed held steady on its course for another rate hike this year. The Fed continued to emphasize its expectation that recent softness in economic data, excluding the labor market, and on inflation were likely transitory in nature. As a result, confidence in gold continued to give way.

However, gold and the SPDR Gold Trust have more than one leg to stand on. First of all, questions about the executive branch continue given the President's recent public statement about an investigation of him currently in progress. Though, his legal counsel clarified the President's position over the weekend.

Also, I continue to emphasize my view, which is in agreement with the Fed, regarding inflation. I believe inflation is only missing in action (MIA) and not dead. In fact, I expect compensation inflation and other effects of full employment to strike at prices in a meaningful way in the near future. A spike in inflation would concern currency traders and strike down the dollar, and thereby serve gold and the GLD.

There are increasing concerns that the President's economic agenda is lacking follow through, and is as a result not resulting in actual economic impact. If tax reform is not accomplished soon, investors may lose further faith. Investor expectations have helped to build P/E ratios in equities, and those could deflate as a result of a let down. This would benefit alternative investments like the GLD.

Finally, and not least important for gold, I continue to point to the more engaging foreign policy strategy being employed by the new Administration. I believe it will serve to give the geopolitical risk factor more weight against the U.S. dollar and for gold, and therefore the GLD. Look for a change in this factor weighting to be critical to turning gold and the GLD higher once more.

In conclusion, the GLD security is a liquid proxy for the price of gold, and allows individual investors to more easily take tradeable positions in precious metals. Recent developments have impacted the valuation of gold relative to the dollar, and thus discounted the price of the SPDR Gold Trust. However, I see the gold relative security standing on more than just one leg. The GLD should stabilize soon, as these other factors, including the burgeoning inflation and geopolitical risks I see, are reinforced by relevant developments. Currently, the security is under pressure on dollar strength as we warned, but that should come into question again as these other factors are supported by relevant developments. Look for such developments to mark the turn again for gold and the GLD. I maintain my medium-term (2017) and long-term (1-year +) favor for gold and the SPDR Gold Trust. For more of my coverage of the GLD security and precious metals, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.