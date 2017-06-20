Mattel: With The Dividend Cut, Is It Time To Buy?

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) announced during its Investor Day Wednesday that it would be slashing the quarterly dividend by 60% from $0.38 per share down to $0.15 per share. While the cut appears to have been priced in considering the relatively muted response from the market (stock down 2% on the day), this is still an important development in the ongoing decline/recovery of the company. I think the dividend cut is good first step as it will free up more cash, but there's much more work that must be done before Mattel becomes an attractive stock at the current valuation.

I wrote an article back in late January on Mattel as part of my "Buy on the Drop?" segment, and rated the stock as a Sell because of declining revenues, a rising debt-to-equity ratio, and an unsustainable dividend. That article can be read here. Since then, MAT has fallen 15% on further revenue deterioration, a horrible Q1, and now a dividend cut.

Mattel's free cash flow has recently been lagging its dividend payouts, and the company has financed the gaps between FCF and dividends with debt, racking up quite the stockpile with $1.8 billion in long-term debt on the balance sheet. The company's debt-to-equity has been on the rise while revenue, and therefore free cash flow, have continued to fall. This was a textbook example of an unsustainable dividend, and so it seemed inevitable that Wednesday's announcement would be the outcome.

By slashing the dividend from $0.38 to $0.15, Mattel is going from paying out $130 million per quarter to paying out $51 million per quarter for annual savings of about $316 million. This is $316 million that Mattel has opted to retain every year rather than return it to shareholders. When a dividend-paying company is struggling and the payments start to require more and more debt to cover them, I am almost always in favor of cutting the dividend and reinvesting the retained funds into the business.

This is usually beneficial because the companies that can't organically cover their dividend payments are often the ones having trouble with maintaining a requisite level of revenue. The saved funds can go towards investing in new or existing markets in order to spur on revenue growth and, hopefully, return to a level where the previous dividend can be reinstated, or towards paying down the debt.

Which one of these two options the company should prioritize is an open question. I personally believe a majority of newfound capital should go into attempting to generate revenue growth, and that the debt should be left for late date. Refinancing debt is fairly simple and would be even more simple for a well-established company like Mattel, and I think the company's top priority right now should be the deterioration of its top line while rival Hasbro (HAS) has thrived:

Ultimately, in my opinion, the dividend cut was the right move. Q1 2017 marked 10+ straight quarters where year-over-year ("YoY") revenue growth was either negative or less than 1%. Those numbers are abysmal and it seems management has finally taken the initiative to prioritize the long-term viability of the company over paying out cash to shareholders. The question now is: will it work?

In short, I'm skeptical. Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis talked about expanding into mobile and digital toy markets, focusing on emerging markets, and revamping the company's innovation pipeline. To be quite honest, nothing about this plan is very inspiring or promising and I'm having a hard time seeing how this will lead a turnaround any time in the near future. While rival Hasbro has shown the ability to diversify into other markets successfully (mobile games, movies, TV shows, video games) and continue growing revenue and profits, Mattel has run into a brick wall.

While the current consensus estimate for FY2017 EPS is $1.19 per share, Mattel has chosen not to offer FY2017 guidance, which could mean actual results might come in even lower (or, more unlikely, higher). The deep in the red Q1 EPS due to an inventory correction was much sharper than past years and the 16% YoY decline in revenue likely played a part. Using the consensus estimates for the fiscal year, Mattel would have to earn $1.51 per share over the next three quarters. This is highly unlikely.

As consensus estimates and historical second quarters indicate, Q2 is likely to see negative EPS as well but as an optimistic estimate, let's assume Mattel breaks even and doesn't see much YoY decline over Q2 2016. The odds of the company earning $1.51 in Q3 and Q4 2017 combined appear slim to none. To get a sense of why, in Q3 and Q4 2014, when business was much better and margins much higher, Mattel earned $1.49 per share. With the revenue base significantly lower now and YoY revenue declines likely to be much sharper now than in FY2014, I find it nearly impossible for Mattel to earn $1.19 per share this year and expect the company to come in significantly below these estimates. I'd count them lucky to earn $1 per share in FY2017 barring some miraculous turnaround.

Yet, despite these struggles, MAT is still trading at close to 19 times FY2017 earnings according to consensus analyst estimates, which is not far behind HAS' valuation. What this indicates to me is that Mattel stock still has more room to fall if execution is lacking and if revenue growth continues to fall. What the dividend cut does is give the company more leeway to invest in other opportunities, but does not of course guarantee that these investments will pay off.

While I'm not yet ready to completely write Mattel off for the long term, I still think a Sell rating is in order here. Even if one were to ignore the declining revenue, the prospect of a further dividend cut should financials not improve, the potential for further downside due to a still-elevated valuation, and murky prospects for a turnaround, the opportunity cost of capital for keeping shares in Mattel appears high in this bull market. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is up 16% over the past twelve months, the NASDAQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is up 30%, and MAT is down 30%. The only reason I could see to hold this stock now is for long-term investors that have an overall gain on their positions to avoid the tax burden of selling shares.

In the general case, I still see Mattel as a Sell.

