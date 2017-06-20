This Affordable Housing Sector Has Surged As Trump Reaffirms Commitment To Working Class

REIT Rankings Overview

In our "REIT Rankings" series, we introduce and update readers to one of the thirteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments for existing readers.

Manufactured Housing Sector Overview

Manufactured Housing REITs comprise roughly 2% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within the Hoya Capital Manufactured Housing Index, we track the two largest manufactured housing REITs within the sector, which account for roughly $12 billion in market value: Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI).

UMH Properties (NYSEMKT:UMH) is the third manufactured housing REIT. Because of its small $300 million market capitalization, along with other atypical characteristics, we do not include UMH in our coverage, but the general discussion of manufactured housing still applies.

Above we show the size, geographical focus, and quality focus of the two manufactured housing REITs we track. While both REITs are fairly diversified across the country, we note that ELS has higher concentration in Florida while SUI has a large portfolio in Michigan. UMH's portfolio is highly concentrated in the northern Appalachia shale region. REITs own less than 2% of the total manufactured housing units in the US. Five percent of all U.S. residents live on one of two million manufactured housing sites.

Dynamics of the Manufactured Housing Sector

(Equity Lifestyle Investor Presentation)

After decades of being overlooked and misunderstood by the investment community, Manufactured Housing (MH) communities, colloquially known as "trailer parks" or "mobile homes", have gained mainstream acceptance since the bursting of the housing bubble in 2007. Post-crisis regulations included in Dodd-Frank and other 'consumer protection' doctrines resulted in substantially tighter credit conditions for low-income borrowers, forcing many potential buyers of free-standing single family houses into manufactured housing communities.

Based on the 2011 American Housing Survey, manufactured housing is the least expensive housing option, with residents paying roughly 50% less than renters and owners of single family houses in monthly housing costs. Depending on location and target demographic, MH parks vary substantially in quality, ranging from resort or retirement communities equipped with country club amenities to "bare bones" lots divided by dirt roads. Generally, residents rent the land from the community owner and buy/own the manufactured housing structure atop the land. As we will discuss shortly, this model has shifted in recent years as more residents have chosen to rent both the land and the structure.

A significant percentage of MH residents work (or are seeking work) in goods-producing industries including manufacturing and energy production. It is this segment that anticipate the largest benefit from the sweeping Republican victory in the 2016 elections. To this segment, President Trump has indeed been making good on his promises amid a wave of positive news and good economic data about new manufacturing, mining, and energy jobs.

Based on the Gallup survey below, economic confidence has steadily improved since election day, particularly with Republican-leaning voters, even despite a sustained and well-orchestrated mainstream media narrative that argues the contrary. Based on demographic surveys, it is reasonable to infer that residents of manufacturing housing communities tend to be working class Republican-leaning voters and thus, we can conclude that general economic sentiment among these residents is at its best in over a decade.

We believe that this renewed economic confidence will translate into improved operating performance among these manufactured housing REITs. A persistent issue in recent years for manufactured housing REITs is the increased percentage of rented homes (owned by the REIT and rented to residents) within these communities. This has been a result of the MH residents' general aversion or financial inability to own the structure, which has forced these REITs to expend more capital to maintain and renovate these homes. As we will discuss shortly, these REITs saw significantly higher new home sales in Q1 2017 and improved 'conversion' of existing renters to owners, continuing a trend of a sustained shift back towards ownership in recent quarters. Gross margins are significantly higher on resident-owned homes.

Better labor markets and increased economic confidence within these communities should help lessen the burden of rising rents and increase the credit quality of the tenants. Demand continues to be robust for MH sites. Occupancy averages 95% across the REIT portfolios. Over the past 10 years, MH REITs have seen same-unit revenues grow by an average of 4.5% per year, and high occupancy levels have allowed owners to push even harder in recent years. Same-unit revenues increased roughly 6.5% YoY in Q1 and these REITs forecast roughly 5.5% growth in 2017.

Recent Developments and Performance

Manufactured Housing REITs have gained more than 21% YTD, significantly outperforming the broader REIT sector, which gained 2.2% during this period. Over the past three years, manufactured housing REITs have gained 85% on a price-basis and more than 100% when factoring in dividends. Sun Communities has slightly outperformed Equity Lifestyle over the past quarter, but Equity Lifestyle has been the better performer over the prior three years.

As we began to discuss, Q1 earnings were generally better than expected. Equity Lifestyle beat consensus Q1 estimates and raised full-year guidance. ELS recorded 5.6% YoY revenue growth and sees 4.6% full-year growth in 2017, up from earlier estimates of roughly 4%. SUI also beat consensus estimates. They recorded 6.7% YoY revenue growth and sees 6.6% full-year growth in 2017, in-line with previous estimates.

Between conference calls and the recent REITWeek conference, several key themes are being discussed. First, as we've discussed, executives continue to cite success in new home sales and 'conversions' of renters into owners. As we mentioned, margins are significantly higher for owned households. Owners tend to take better care of their property, stay in that location longer, and lessen the cap-ex requirements of the REIT relative to rented units.

Second, the supply pipeline has remained almost nonexistent outside of expansion within existing communities. The lack of new supply growth continues to be a unique feature of the MH sector, particularly compared to other apartment REITs where supply has increased considerably in recent years. Low levels of supply growth tend to keep rental markets tight and push rents and occupancy higher. Below is an excerpt from the Sun conference call.

Third, MH operators continue to be optimistic about 2017 and beyond. Operating performance has consistently beat consensus estimates and company guidance in recent years, and the manufactured housing REIT sector is no longer a 'fringe' sector. There has been some discussion over the impact of GSE (Fannie and Freddie) involvement in MH lending, but these executives don't seem to believe there will be any material impact on fundamentals.

Finally, the Republican electoral landslide last November seems to have increased the positive sentiment around the sector. Improved economic conditions in rural America will likely coincide with more robust rental demand for midscale and upscale manufactured housing communities.

Below is our REIT Heat Map, showing the quarterly performance in relation to other sectors. As we mentioned, manufactured housing REITs have significantly outperformed the broader REIT index over the prior quarter. We also highlight the strength in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) gains in the 10-Year Yield (NYSEARCA:IEF).

Valuation of Manufactured Housing REITs

Relative to other REIT sectors, manufactured housing REITs appear expensive based on trailing free cash flow multiples, but they look more attractive when we factor in near-term expected growth. At 25x current FCF and 23x forward, the sector trades at a slight premium to the REIT averages of 23x and 22x, respectively. When we factor in near-term growth expectations, the sector appears more attractive. Based on FCF/G, manufactured housing REITs are the fourth most attractive REIT sector.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate estimates, Company Filings)

Within the sector, Sun Communities looks more attractive at these valuations, though investors appear willing to pay up for Equity Lifestyle's higher quality asset portfolio.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Manufactured housing REITs reveal an interesting and counterintuitive characteristic. Despite their REIT-leading growth rates, manufactured housing REITs tend to be more "bond-like" than expected. This is a function of the defensive and countercyclical nature of demand for MH housing. The sector is the third most sensitive to interest rates, and shows quite a low correlation to the broader equity market.

Within the sector, we classify the two names as either Yield, Growth, or Hybrid REITs based on our calculations. ELS and SUI are both characterized as Yield REITs, showing high sensitivity to interest rates.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, Manufactured Housing REITs rank towards the bottom of the REIT universe, paying an average yield of 2.6%. Manufactured Housing REITs pay out just 66% of their available cash flow, so these firms have greater potential for dividend growth than other sectors.

Within the sector, we note the differing payout strategies used by the two firms, which opens an opportunity for investors to be selective depending on their tax situation. Taxable accounts may see a better after-tax return by investing in companies with consistently lower payout ratios.

Bottom Line

Manufactured Housing have been one of the best performing real estate sectors in 2017. The sector is up 20% YTD and more than 100% over the past three years. Manufactured housing and RV residents are predominately from the rural working class, a group that has seen a dramatic surge in economic confidence since Trump's election.

Q1 earnings were very strong across the sector. The renewed economic confidence has already begun to translate into better new home sales and a willingness to own rather than rent. An increased propensity to own within these communities will be a positive catalyst and improve operating performance. REITs see the highest margins and lowest capex from leasing only the land.

Job growth has been strong in the goods-producing sectors so far in 2017. Confidence and economic data for this segment of the labor market has improved dramatically since election day. Demographics are highly favorable and new supply continues to be almost nonexistent. These REITs will see the bulk of the benefits from the renewed focus on American manufacturing jobs.

Manufactured housing REITs exhibit unique investment characteristics that add countercyclical balance to a portfolio without sacrificing growth potential. As traditional home prices continue to remain at elevated levels due to the high cost of land and construction, more marginal households will look to cheaper alternatives as an intermediate step between full homeownership and rental housing.

From a demand perspective, over the next decade, there will be incremental demand from downsizing boomers and millennial trading up from low-end rental housing or shared housing arrangements. As the cheapest non-subsidized housing option available, there is a natural floor on demand from the tens of millions of low-income households. The complete lack of new supply, though, is perhaps the most interesting characteristic of the sector.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

