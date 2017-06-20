This Low-Cost, Low-Expense Healthcare ETF Could Be A Gem

The fund has grown 14% year to date and 60% since its inception in 2013.

It has a 0.08% expense ratio, which is also one of the cheapest among competing funds.

Trading in the $37-38 range, the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF is one of the lower-cost healthcare ETFs available.

With the Healthcare sector gaining an outperform rating from Charles Schwab and an overweight rating from S&P Global, it may be a good time to consider investing in a fund that tracks the sector.

If you have a small budget and are looking for an inexpensive ETF that tracks the healthcare sector, the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) may be the best option at its current price level. The fund is trading just below $38 and has a year-to-date return of 14%. This is low-priced compared to the Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) trading near $148, the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) trading near $78, and the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) trading near $165 per share.

FHLC closely tracks the MSCI U.S. Health Care Index, which has tripled in value since 2002. The top ten holdings of the ETF account for about 44% of the fund and include healthcare titans like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), which makes up 10% of this fund, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH).

Another perk of Fidelity's healthcare ETF is that is has a relatively low expense ratio. The passively managed fund has an expense ratio of 0.08%. XLV has a 0.14% expense ratio, VHT has a 0.10% expense ratio, IYH has a 0.44% expense ratio, and IXJ has a 0.47% expense ratio.

FHLC has a good-looking chart that shows steady growth for long-term investors and rewards investors with a 1.34% dividend yield, which is standard among other healthcare ETFs.

A downside to the fund is that it is worth only around $700 million, where other healthcare ETFs have a couple billion in funding. FHLC also has a smaller market cap than competing healthcare ETFs. However, it has grown almost 60% since its inception.

If the healthcare industry can remain strong and see favorable political policy, strongholds like Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), Amgen, and more will lift the ETF to new highs as they continue to develop new products and treatments for consumers. This ETF should attract more popularity in the future, which could drive shares higher and increase its market cap. For an investor who likes the healthcare industry and is looking for an inexpensive, but high-quality ETF, FHLC may be what you are looking for.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FHLC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.