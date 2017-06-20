STORE Capital: A Historically Great Value

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate.

The purpose of this article is to show that the growth of AFFO, Dividend coverage and stable balance sheet for STORE is a good investment that is providing a safe 5.6 % yield for income oriented investors. This article outlines the numbers behind the growth of AFFO, dividends per share, increasing dividend coverage or dividend payout ratio, and different risk or leverage ratios for STORE Capital.

Please note that the source to the graphs below were calculated from a Spreadsheet in which I made the calculations for the metrics. Additionally, the quarterly and annual metrics for STORE were found on Seeking Alpha.

AFFO, Dividends and Dividend Coverage

AFFO, or adjusted funds from operations is a measure of residual cash flow for shareholders for REIT [Real Estate Investment Trust] companies. STORE's increased Q1 16 Year over Year AFFO by 25.43% (from 2016 to 2017), from 55.80 Million to 70 Million. Additionally, since Q1 15, the average quarterly growth rate for AFFO is 7.45%. STOREs AFFO per share data shows that dividends increased 7.50% YoY for Q1.

Because REITs must pay out at least 90% of their taxable income each year to shareholders in the form of dividends, their yields tend to be higher than on other income investments such as U.S treasuries and corporate bonds. Examining the Dividend growth for STORE, shows that from Q116 to Q1 17, the YoY growth of total dividends distributed was 30.79%, an increase from 38 Million to 49.7 Million for each quarter. The graph below shows the growth of AFFO and Dividends Distributed for STORE capital from Q1 2015 to Q1 2017.

Source

It is even more encouraging to see how AFFO has increasingly covered dividends distributed. The Dividend coverage or Dividend Payout ratio indicate the relative ability of a REIT to meet its dividend obligation. Since the ratio is derived by dividends distributed in the numerator and AFFO or FFO in the denominator, the lower the ratio the better.

The graph below shows how the increasing difference between AFFO and dividends lowers the dividend coverage ratio: Showing investors that STORE Capital Dividend is a safe bet to bank on for the future.

Source

[The right hand vertical axis shows the percentage for the dividend coverage ratio].

Balance Sheet

Net Asset Value

When examining the Net Asset Value, or the total assets minus total liabilities, for STORE you will find a trend favoring the shareholder.

The graph below shows the quarterly increases in NAV for STORE.

Source

'Debt/EBITDA'

Debt/EBITDA is a measure of a company's ability to pay off its incurred debt. The ratio gives the investor the approximate amount of time that would be needed to pay off all debt, ignoring the factors of interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Commonly used by credit rating agencies to assess a company's probability of defaulting on issued debt, a high Debt/EBITDA ratio suggests that a firm may not be able to service its debt in an appropriate manner and warrants a lowered credit rating.

When looking at the annualized (To annualize is to convert a rate of any length into a rate that reflects the rate on an annual, or yearly, basis) quarterly data for STORE, you will see that they have maintained a steady Debt: EBITDA ratio and even reduced this ratio Year over Year.

The graph below shows the changes in Debt to EBITDA for STORE Capital.

Source

This graph shows the consistency STORE has in maintaining reasonable debt or leverage.

Current Yield

Current yield [Also known as Annualized Yield] is an investment's annual income (interest or dividends) divided by the current price of the security. This measure looks at the current price of a bond instead of its face value. Current yield represents the return an investor would expect if the owner purchased the bond and held it for a year, but current yield is not the actual return an investor receives if he holds a bond until maturity

Source

The graph above shows the (annualized) yield for STORE capital over the past 9 quarters.

Clearly, STORE's is more attractive now more than ever since they have proved that it can increase FFO, dividends. Additionally STORE has decreased their dividend payout ratio while keeping their balance sheet in check. The 5.60% Yield that STORE is currently offering shareholders is just another reason.

Value Opportunity

One ratio that is important in evaluating the price of a REIT is Price per share / FFO per share.

A lower P/FFO multiple may indicate a REIT trading at a bargain price.

At the start of 2015, STORE's P/FFO ratio was at 19.33 and has subsequently decreased to 17.78 at the start of 2016 and was at 14.20 at the start 2017. This decrease represents a great value.

Source

At the start of 2017, STORE's p/ffo ratio was offering a historically great value!

Conclusion

STORE's AFFO and dividend growth, its ability to decrease the dividend payout ratio and its ability to manage its balance sheet all are testament to the positive trends STORE presents to investors. On top of that, the historic Price relative to FFO and 5.60% yield is nothing to ignore!

If you are an income investor who is looking to invest in a REIT that is growing, has a safe dividend and is at a historically great value, you should take a look at STORE Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in "STOR" over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.