An Empty Barrel? Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Has Topped Out

Valuation model concludes that the company is currently fairly valued by the market at $162.95 as of writing.

At this price point, there is too much risk for an investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Concerning Plans for the Future

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) has had some trouble with store traffic recently, which is the first thing that gives me pause with regards to an investment in the firm. Last quarter, traffic fell 2.1%. Coupled with a quarterly decrease in restaurant sales of 0.4% and a decrease in retail sales of 4.7%, there are some concerns to be had with CBRL.

It should be noted that historically, traffic increases in the summer and fall as tourism and general spending habits increase. And normally, one quarter of decreased traffic and sales is not enough to justify an animus towards an investment decision, especially during non-peak quarters. However, reading through the material published by the company, I question whether their strategy is best suited to drive traffic growth in the long-term in a sustainable way.

Specifically, I am concerned with the company's decision to launch the Holler & Dash casual dining restaurant chain. This chain is targeted towards millennials as the company ditches its "old country" vibe, while purportedly maintaining classic southern comfort food. The stores use industrial design elements such as exposed vents and brick as opposed to the traditional Cracker Barrel staples that include rocking chairs, fireplaces, and wrap around porches. As of publication, there are only two of these locations nationwide, and so performance statistics are unavailable. The target audience for these locations is metropolitan areas.

However, it seems like CBRL is ready to run with the idea. Despite lack of public stats, three new locations were slated to open in 2017, with two already completed. At year end, this would make a total of five. I personally see too many unanswered questions surrounding this new brand. Are these locations profitable? How many locations are expected to be opened in total? Will they be well received in their target locations? By the company's own 10-K, management " do[es] not expect it to have a material financial impact in the near term."

But I question if that is true when more locations are being opened - and the lack of a franchise model means the entirety of the risk is undertaken by the company itself. High rent in metropolitan locations will surely squeeze margins much more than the firms typical site, usually right off the interstate. This raises red flags concerning the long-term health of the company.

Valuation Model

As always, I began my model with a sales forecast. When the sales figures from the last 10 years are fit onto a regression curve, an annualized year-over-year growth of about 2.5% can be expected between now and 2021, shown in italicized blue below. This would produce the following sales schedule.

(Source: SEC Edgar, Author's Valuation Model)

Next, I produced a net income schedule based on the historic profit margin of 4.24%. This is based on the average realized income over the last 10 years. The net income schedule is as follows.

(Source: SEC Edgar, Author's Valuation Model)

I then proceeded to build out a statement of cash flows line item by line item for the next five years, culminating in the following free-cash-flow schedule.

(Source: SEC Edgar, Author's Valuation Model)

In calculating the WACC, I found a beta of 0.66 by regressing the daily returns of CBRL against SPX. Using an estimated market return of 7.2% (from BNY Mellon's Capital Market Assumptions), and a risk-free rate of 1.8% (based on the yield of the 5-year Treasury bill), I calculated a cost of equity of 5.38%.

I calculated the effective cost of debt in the following table.

(Source: SEC Edgar, Author's Valuation Model)

Given that 90.2% of CBRL's capital structure is equity, I calculated a WACC of 5.26%.

While this figure is in line with the average WACC of the restaurant industry (5.7%, according to the Stern School of Business), it should be noted that 20% of Cracker Barrel's revenue comes from their retail segment; each location sells merchandise associated with the country store brand. The retail industry in general has a considerably higher WACC associated with it. This is a risk that should be considered by any potential investors, as the retail segment would justify a higher WACC. Some investors would insist upon a WACC adjustment, however, I personally would feel that any such adjustment would be arbitrary on my part.

With these components, the following discounted cash flow model was built. I have decided to use a 0% perpetuity growth rate, which is intended to be reflective of three things:

My concerns over the expansion of the Holler & Dash lines

The recent decreases in foot traffic

The already-low yearly growth rates

(Source: SEC Edgar, Author's Valuation Model)

The model implies a per share value of $163.98.

I am not a fan of non-franchise restaurant chains in general when there is risk that product offerings will not be well received in a given demographic. That said, Cracker Barrel rarely has this problem. Of the 640 locations currently open, only 2 closed in 2016, while 4 were opened. As of writing in 2017, the company is already up to 6 43. If the Holler & Dash line is well received and can capitalize on the strong brand associated with Cracker Barrel, adjustments to this model would need to be made. At this time and price, however, I would not consider an investment in CBRL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.