Airbus A380plus Is A Cheap Solution For Non-Existing Problem

Airbus is likely aiming for a second round of orders from Emirates, awaiting the business case for the A380 to develop before going for a neo.

During the first day of the Paris Air Show, Boeing launched its Boeing 737 MAX 10. It is unlikely that we will see Airbus launching a new aircraft on the Paris Air Show, but the jet maker is seriously working on an Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF OTCPK:EADSY) A380plus, which it will launch if customer interest is there.

In this article, I will have a look at the 'plus' and explain why I see little to no market appeal for the A380plus as a driver of orders from new customers.

Source: www.ainonline.com

Airbus A380plus

Source: www.airbus.com

There are a couple of things to be understood about the Airbus A380plus. The first is that, while some state this is a product launch during the Paris Air Show 2017, it is not. This is merely a presentation of a development study, but Airbus is very serious about it given that they already are testing it.

Airbus will tweak the aerodynamics of the aircraft by a few minor improvements on the wing and the installation of scimitar winglets. Typically, a wing suffers from a vortex that increases the drag and locally lowers the lift of the wing. By applying a winglet, sharklet or wing fence, this vortex is reduced and the aerodynamic efficiency of the aircraft improves significantly. Adding an upward and downward portion to complete the winglet, which essentially is a scimitar winglet or big wing fence, the vortex decreases even further. The claim of 4% lower fuel burn seems valid to me, where a 4% increase in aerodynamic efficiency cuts the fuel burn by roughly the same percentage, but this only holds for the same capacity. The savings are in line with the installation of sharklets on the Airbus, which resulted in a 3.5% lower fuel burn and the aerodynamic improvement on the Airbus A330neo which is expected to be 4% as well. So, my calculations support the positive impact on fuel burn for the scimitar winglet.

To get to the 13% cost reductions, the 80 seats need to be added to the 497 seats that the A380 has on average. The 13% improvement is an overall cost improvement, where other factors are slightly offsetting the >13% improvement in fuel burn performance. The figures to me do seem realistic. So, I am seeing everything for the Airbus A380plus, except for a strong business case that would attract new customers as I explain below.

Order book and market

If we look at the order book (taken from my April article), we see that there aren’t a lot of unfilled orders left and none of the companies have requested what Airbus is coming up with now.

The biggest A380 customer, overall and in the unfilled backlog, Emirates at one point wanted a 10% lower fuel burn per seat. The Airbus A380plus offers 13% lower costs per seat, but it does so by going 11-abreast and reorganizing the cabin, while Emirates was looking for more structural efficiency drivers such as aerodynamics and propulsive efficiency gains.

Airbus states that the A380 is achieving above average load factors and in the company’s view this justifies the addition of 80 more seats. The fact is that the average seating of 497 seats is below the 544 seats that Airbus has stickered for the A380 and adding 33 seats is not going to attract a lot more customers at the moment.

As a matter of fact, the Airbus A380 for many airlines is an aircraft that is too big to operate with 544 seats, let alone 577 seats. The only airline that I think could be interested in the potential of an Airbus A380plus is Emirates which has a big fleet of superjumbos. The airline has seen its load factor fall recently, so I don’t think they will be interested in the added capacity but more in the combination of aerodynamic improvements and a weight reduction in the cabin. Even then, the savings with a lower seat count might not be high enough to justify a purchase.

Conclusion

With the Airbus A380plus, Airbus is choosing the easy path to achieve highest cost reductions per seat. I, however, do not think that currently any airline is willing to sign up for the aircraft. The higher take-off weight allows the aircraft to travel an additional 300 nautical miles, but no Airbus A380 operator ever had problems with the current Airbus A380 range and most airlines are utilizing the A380 below the seating capacity as specified by Airbus. So, I see little to no reason for airlines to order the Airbus A380plus. Only, for a customer such as Emirates it might be worth considering acquiring the A380plus as it has a fleet of almost 100 A380 aircraft and a combination of aerodynamic improvement and a weight reduction in the cabin could result in significant savings despite marginal per seat advantages.

The Airbus A380plus is not a product that blows me away, but I could see reason for Emirates to consider the acquisition of such airframe, since the airline has a significant A380 fleet. It won’t be easy for Airbus to sell this Airbus to customers, but I think they are aiming for a cheap solution that buys the jet maker time to see how the market develops and possible eyeball a more efficient engine option in the future, if the business case for the A380 indeed does strengthen.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.