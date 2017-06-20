E. I. Du Pont De Nemours: Good Total Return For This Giant Chemical Company

E. I. du Pont de Nemours price can gain some traction if the United States President cuts the tax on corporate income and the merger with Dow Chemical goes through.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours Has increased its dividend for 4 of the last 10 years with a present yield of 1.8% a little below average.

This article is about E. I. du Pont de Nemours (DD) and why it's a buy for the total return investor with a merger with Dow Chemical (DOW) in the pipe line . E. I. du Pont de Nemours develops a large range of industrial products in the following segments Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions in the United States and in foreign countries. I have had comments in previous articles about why I compare performance to the DOW average, so I will look at some other DOW companies and see if they perform well enough to add to my portfolio. The fourth to look at is E. I. du Pont de Nemours and it's a buy for the total return investor. I use the DOW average for performance comparison because six of the companies in the Good Business Portfolio are in the DOW and they got there by being good businesses that make money in good and bad times.

Fundamentals of E. I. du Pont de Nemours will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines a fair score, a good score is 10 or 11. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours fails my dividend guideline of having dividend increases for 7 of the last 10 years and has an erratic dividend over the last 10 years as the dividend goes up and down. E. I. du Pont de Nemours is therefore not a choice for the dividend growth investor. The average 5 year earnings payout ratio is average at 63%, a bit high and erratic like the dividend. After paying the dividend this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $72.6 Billion. The size of E. I. du Pont de Nemours plus its cash flow of $3.7 Billion give it the ability to increase the business going forward and increase dividends. E. I. du Pont de Nemours is soon to be merged with Dow Chemical making the company even bigger.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 10.0% easily meets my requirement and for me is a reason to buy shares at this time but the dividend pattern turns me off..

Looking back five years $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $20,900 today. This makes E. I. du Pont de Nemours a good investment for the total return investor looking back and has future growth potential as the need for more industrial products are required.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours S&P Capital IQ rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $90.0. E. I. du Pont de Nemours price is presently 9.8% below the target. DD is under the target price at the present and has a moderate PE of 21, making DD a fair buy at this entry point.

One of my guidelines is would you buy the whole company if you could, the answer is no, the dividend stream and earnings are just too erratic right now. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes DD interesting is the pending merger and the possibility of industrial product infrastructure spending increasing but I would wait until I see the revenues and bottom line increasing at a steady pace before buying this company.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. E. I. du Pont de Nemours total return over performs the Dow baseline in my 53.5 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 53.5 month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 105.06% makes E. I. du Pont de Nemours a good investment for the total return investor looking back and does provide a slightly below average income. E. I. du Pont de Nemours Has a erratic dividend for the last 10 years. DD presently has a yield of 1.8% which is below average for the income investor.

DOW's 53.5 month total return baseline is 62.56%

Company Name 53.5 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage E. I. du Pont de Nemours +105.06% +42.50% 1.8%

When I scanned the 5 year chart E. I. du Pont de Nemours has a poor chart showing strong down swings in 2015 and 2016. I much prefer a chart like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) , which is steady.

DD data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on April 25 ,2017 E. I. du Pont de Nemours reported earnings of $0.64 that beat expected by $0.25 and was higher compared to last year at $0.57. Total revenue was higher at $7.74 Billion more than a year ago by 4.5% year over year and beat expected by $240 Million. This was a good report with bottom line and top line increasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in July 2017 and is expected to be $1.28 compared to last year at $1.24 a slight increase from last year.

The graphic below shows the goals for the first half of 2017.

Source: Earnings Call Slides

Business Overview

E. I. du Pont de Nemours is a developer of industrial technology products that provide integrated solutions industrial infrastructure in the United States and in foreign countries.

As per Reuters E. I. du Pont de Nemours is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides. Its E&C segment includes products, such as printing and packaging materials, photopolymers and electronic materials. Its Industrial Biosciences segment includes products, such as enzymes, bio-based materials and process technologies. Its Nutrition & Health segment includes products, such as probiotics, cultures, emulsifiers, natural sweeteners and soy-based food ingredients. Its Performance Materials segment includes products, such as engineering polymers, packaging and industrial polymers, films and elastomers. Its Protection Solutions segment includes products, such as nonwovens, aramids and solid surfaces. "

Over all E. I. du Pont de Nemours is a good business with CAGR projected growth high but earnings have had some swings down and its hoped that the earnings will stabilize after the merger with Dow Chemical.

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 1.7%) growth right now and the FED has raised rates in June 2017 with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. The FED projects for 1 more increases in 2017. I feel the FED is going slow, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the April 25, 2017 earnings call Edward D. Breen (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said

We delivered a very strong first quarter. We drove top and bottom line growth, improved free cash flow and advanced several key initiatives. While we have more work to do, we are very pleased with the progress we made on each of these fronts in the first quarter. A few of the quarter's highlights were: organic sales grew 5%, gross margin expanded more than 80 basis points, segment operating margins increased about 250 basis points, operating earnings per share rose 30%, and free cash flow improved by over $200 million. We are encouraged by our top line results, which benefited from strong demand for our new product innovations as well as better-than-expected conditions in key end markets such as automotive and electronics. Volumes rose 4% led by Performance Materials and Electronics & Communications. Volumes in Performance Materials rose 11%, which reflected strong demand for polymers in automotive markets, coupled with specialty copolymers growth in packaging and timing benefits at the detriment of the second quarter. Electronics & Communications grew volumes 15%. Growth in the consumer electronics and semiconductor markets as well as continued strength in photovoltaics drove the improvement in the quarter."

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of DD business and to deliver good value to its customer and share holders.

The graphic below shows the projected sales growth for 2017.

Source: Earnings Call Slides

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

E. I. du Pont de Nemours is an investment choice for the total return investor with its well above average total return and fair PE . The company revenues and earnings are growing right now but past experience shows they have been erratic. The Good Business Portfolio will not consider DD as an investment for the portfolio until forward earnings stabilize after the merger is complete. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time.

Recently on June 16 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.1% of the portfolio to 9.6%. Great Company but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show starts June 19 and may give a kick up to allow another trim of this position again.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 1.7% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

Trimmed Harley Davidson (HOG) to 1.3% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P raised HOG target to $60 but sales look slow for a while. 3M (MMM) is intended to be bought after HOG position has been sold off.

Wrote some HOG June 30 strike 53.0 calls on a portion of the holding. If the call remains in the money it will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (AMT) a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. Their earnings for the first quarter were great, beating expected by $0.13 and with revenue increasing 21.3% year over year.

Added to position of Texas Instruments now at 4.4% of the portfolio a full position. S&P recently raised TXN target price to $84 from $77.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.2% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is 8.5% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 8.1% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.3% of portfolio and Boeing is 9.6% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, MO and home Depot are now in trim position.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, a increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings were good with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.07 at $2.01. S&P Capital IQ also raised its one year target to $210.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line but Mr. Market did not like growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector is under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 First Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot (HD) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course this is not a recommendation to buy or sell and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, HOG, IR, TXN, DLR, EOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.