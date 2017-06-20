Here's How To Trade Home Building Stocks

It is time for a homebuilding update after a few very interesting weeks and very solid returns. The current developments not only deserve a closer look, they also tell us something very interesting.

In my last article called 'Homebuilders - To Buy Or Not To Buy?', I discussed the chances of a fundamental breakout. A part of my conclusion can be seen below.

I wouldn't be surprised to see a fundamental break-out. This would also mean that homebuilders have plenty of room to grow. Future growth expectations are higher than when I wrote my previous article but still at interesting levels.

Below, you will find a set of my housing indicators. Those indicated the previous bull market and are currently turning as you are about to find out.

First, let's look at some of the returns. KB Home (KBH) added roughly 37% YTD while Lennar (LEN) and Toll Brothers (TOL) both added more than 20%. The iShares Home Construction ETF (ITB) added about 25%. In other words: homebuilding has been the place to be.

This party could get spoiled by the two most important leading indicators for this business. Building permits and housing starts showed ugly results in May. Building permits only added 2.8% while housing starts contracted 3.2%. Although these are just the results of one single month, they do not show me the results I want to see.

'Why?' is what one might ask after seeing the graph above. The answer can be given with the next graph. Leading building permits are perfectly predicting the trend of homebuilding stocks. Note that I compared the year-on-year performance of the iShares construction ETF and the year-on-year performance of building permits. I also used the current iShares construction price to see how high the returns of the next few months would be if the price wouldn't change at all. Just to see how much future growth is already priced in.

It turns out, traders are expecting higher growth than we are currently witnessing. And I can't blame them. On the other hand, it gives us a nice point to sell some stocks after the recent rally. Or to wait for better prices in case you did not buy.

Especially given the weak trend and the fact that permits are once again failing to break out of a multi-year sideways trend. Note that I added the NAHB housing market sentiment to the graph below.

Not only does this directly pressure homebuilding stocks, it also reverses the outperformance of homebuilding stocks versus the S&P 500 as you can see below. The ratio spread could catch up nicely during the last few months and is now likely to reverse. Pushed down by the same fundamentals that initially supported the rally.

Even the direct comparison between permits and construction stocks seems a bit bearish. We are seeing a nasty divergence for the first time since 2010/2011 after more than six months of solid gains. This is the biggest rally since 2012 but not nearly as powerful.

Nonetheless, the effects of the last few months have not gone unnoticed among the country's biggest builders and we are not seeing signs of weakness - yet.

Source: FINVIZ

Conclusion

So here I am, telling you to slaughter your fattest pig. At least that what it might seem. However, it is important to rehearse the facts that are on the table, and to establish a game plan.

The fundamental story does not lie. Building permits and housing starts are simply not breaking out after gaining some steam. This has pushed home builders higher because of two reasons. The first one is the stronger fundamental story and the second the underperformance compared to the market in general.

Given all the data in this article, I am selling some stocks. I own both KB Home and CalAtlantic (NYSE:CAA) and will sell a large part of my positions. Mainly to allocate it in industries that offer more alpha at this time. On the other hand, I keep a small position to see how high this rally is going and to have a small position in case steam is about to pick up again.

Just keep in mind that the fundamentals have changed for now, and how this might influence your portfolio.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a completely different opinion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KBH, TOL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.