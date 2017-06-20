American Tower A 'Buy' For The Future

Demand for mobile data in the US, and elsewhere, is slated to continue growing geometrically for some time.

One of the biggest traps that dividend-minded investors fall into is investing heavily in companies that are on the decline. This is due to the fact that the companies that pay the highest proportion of their cash flow to dividends often do so because they see less return in re-investing in their own business.

As dividend investors I believe it's important not only to find beaten-down value, but also to look for companies in the early part of their lifecycle, companies which are growing and need to invest its cash flow today, but will generate lots of excess cash flow tomorrow. These companies are the dividend 'aristocrats' of the future, and they will offer returns for a very long time.

I believe that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) is one of those companies. American Tower is the largest independent communications tower operator in the US, but is also an international business with towers in India, Germany, France, Brazil, Mexico and many other countries. Its real estate portfolio includes almost 148,000 'communication sites.' American Tower is an excellent, dividend-centric way to invest in one of the most prominent megatrends going right now: the skyrocketing demand for mobile data.

All content moving to the mobile internet

This chart does a very good job explaining the investing thesis for American Tower. From 2016 to 2021, demand for mobile data in the US is slated to grow by over 35 percent per year. American Tower is at the center of that trend, as cellphone carriers scramble for more spectrum and tower space.

These results carry right through to American Towers' bottom line. Last quarter revenue increased 25.4% year-on-year, with net income increasing 9.3% and adjusted FFO (which, for REITs, is more indicative than net income) increased by a whole 19.7%. In fact, for the last 16 quarters the company has grown FFO by double digits. Management raised its FFO guidance to $6.50 per share, which would be an increase of 27% versus 2016.

Looking at cash flow, the situation gets even better. American Tower generates a lot of free cash flow. Over the last twelve months the company generated $2.8 billion in operating cash flow, with only $700 million going to capital expenditure. That leaves $2.1 billion left over, with a dividend of $1 billion. That's a lot of extra money for either share repurchases, dividend increases or other things. Management, by the way, committed to raising its dividend until it yields roughly 3%. Right now shares yield only 2%, so there is a clear path of dividend growth ahead.

I fully expect double-digit FFO growth through, I estimate, the middle of next decade. This is a matter of not only smartphone penetration, but also the amount of data used per subscriber, which continues to rise and rise. In my opinion, American Tower is in an ideal spot to take advantage of this.

Valuation & Conclusion

Valuation wise, American Tower is no steal. You'll have to pay up for quality here. Since 2012, when the company became a REIT, shares have averaged 23.8 times trailing FFO according to data from FAST Graphs. As of now, shares sit at 23.7 times trailing FFO.

However, given the secular growth ahead, this is one of those names that are worth buying for the present and for future income. I believe this will be one of those cases where, by 2025, any movement in the stock price today will look like a mere speedbump on the chart. I expect dividend growth to be somewhere in the 20% range for this year at least. For this reason American Tower is a worthy buy for income investors.

If you're interested in American Tower, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I will be following this stock more often in the future, particularly as I see it as a good opportunity for many years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.