Conservative DCF Model Shows Gilead Sciences Trades At A Significant Discount

Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) stock continues to slide and trades 28% below its 52-week high. This is largely from Harvoni sales that continue to decline and a disappointing 2017 outlook. With that being said, I think the stock is attractive based on the following:

Gilead's balance sheet will allow them to make at least one large acquisition. This combined with Gilead's clinical pipeline will help return them to growth in the next few years even with Harvoni sales continuing to decline. I calculated 44% upside potential based on a conservative two-stage discounted cash flow model, which assumes cash flow continues to deteriorate over the next 4 years and then resumes growth thereafter. Gilead's strong free cash flow allows them to return a significant amount of capital back to shareholders, which will help soften the blow if performance continues to be sluggish.

Financial Snapshot

Data provided from Google Finance.

Revenue decrease during 2016 was mostly a result of declining Harvoni sales.

Free cash flow production has been strong, which has been used to build cash reserves, fund a growing dividend, and repurchase common shares.

Gilead's Drug Portfolio

YoY Change compares 2016 to 2015.

Patent expirations as follows:

Harvoni - 2030 United States / 2030 EU

Sovaldi - 2029 United States / 2028 EU

Truvada - 2021 United States / 2017 EU

Atripla - 2021 United States / 2017 EU

Stribild - 2029 United States / 2028 EU

Epclusa - 2032 United States / 2032 EU

Genvoya - 2029 United States / 2028 EU

Complera/Eviplera - 2022 United States/ 2022 EU

Viread - 2018 United States / 2017 EU

As you can see by the table above, Gilead's performance is heavily tied to Harvoni sales. Even though the patent doesn't expire until 2030, sales have reduced as a result of lower sales volume and larger pricing discounts. The unfortunate aspect of producing a drug that actually cures a serious illness is that the patient population does shrink over time.

I'd expect the next couple of years to be rough given declines in not only Harvoni, but also Sovaldi and Atripla. Based on Gilead's 1st quarter earnings release, they expect $22.5 - $24.5 billion in total sales during 2017, a sizeable reduction from the previous year. With that being said, Epclusa and Genvoya had outstanding first years of commercialization and should continue to grow. Gilead also has a large pipeline of drugs and the ability to make at least one large acquisition. These factors should put Gilead back on a growth curve in a couple of years.

Valuation

I created a comparable analysis with domestic large-cap pharmaceutical companies. As you can see, Gilead trades at steep discounts in terms of forward P/E and Price/Sales. However, a discount is warranted given Gilead's declining sales, which leads to a negative PEG ratio.

Trailing P/E, Forward P/E, Price/Sales, PEG Ratio, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

Given Gilead's near-term negative growth, I believe the best way to value the stock is with a two-stage discounted cash flow model. I assume that Gilead's sales continue to decline for the next 4 years (1st stage), which results in lower free cash flow every year. However, I assume that after year 4, Gilead's current pipeline and any acquisitions will gain critical mass and free cash flow will start growing at 3% in perpetuity (2nd Stage). This model shows that Gilead currently trades at a 44% discount.

Risk Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - this figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Beta - I used Google Finance.

Required Rate of Return - calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk Free Rate.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

One of my favorite things about Gilead is the amount of capital they return to shareholders. Their cheap valuation gives them a nice 3.24% yield, but only a 15% payout ratio. I'd expect this ratio to increase given Gilead's declining sales, but there is plenty of room for safety.

Gilead has also taken advantage of their declining share price by repurchasing stock. This included a whopping $10.8 and $9.7 billion spent over the last two years, which is significant. This has helped boost Gilead's earnings-per-share even with decreasing profits. If Gilead's shares continue to be depressed, I'd expect management to continue repurchasing stock.

Wall Street's Opinion

According to MarketWatch, 12 out of 27 analysts recommend Gilead as a 'buy' (0 recommend it as a 'sell'). The average target price is $79 per share. Given the current stock price of $64.12, that's nearly 25% upside.

Conclusion

With forward P/E of 8.63, Gilead trades very cheap. Even with concerns over deteriorating sales, I believe this a very attractive value and a good time to buy. Gilead has a strong clinical pipeline and has the ability to make at least one large acquisition, which should drive growth in a couple of years. My two-stage discounted cash flow model also showed that even if free cash flow deteriorates over the next four years, the stock is still a good deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.