Alkermes May Have Lucky Investors Doing A Happy Jig

Ireland-based Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) started as a royalty-based company that reformulated existing drugs into extended release microsphere agents. Alkermes has developed into an $8.5 billion market cap biotherapeutics company gravitating around central nervous system disorders. With 2016 Q4 earnings of approximately $130 million, and over 10% growth from 2015 Q4, the company is showing promise. In 2016 the company generated nearly $500 million in revenues. ALKS has now developed a promising pipeline of novel therapies as well. ALKS-5461 is a late clinical stage candidate developed to treat major depression. The company is also working on ALKS-8700 for multiple sclerosis (NYSE:MS) ALKS-3831 for schizophrenia, and preclinical oncology candidate ALKS-4230. Company earnings for 2017 are estimated at approximately $0.04 per share, but the street looks to see $0.60 for 2018. If all of its candidates succeed, the company could generate earnings per share of $3.0 by 2020.

ALKS is currently conducting a phase 3b study in adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. The 11 week study will examine the efficacy of ALKS-5461 (samidorphan and buprenophine) in 325 patients with inadequate response to serotonin/serotonin-norpinephrine reuptake inhibitors. The once daily oral drug acts as a balanced neuromodulator for abnormal neuronal activity associated with major depression. As many as 17 million people suffer from major depression in the U.S. Opiod modulation represents the novel mechanism of the candidate, with mood domains including social connection, resilience, and anhedonia being evaluated in the study. The company expects to submit an NDA to FDA by end 2017, and if approved by FDA could generate sales before end of 2018, with peak sales estimates upwards of $1 billion. Moreover, depression sufferers tend to cease taking their medication due to dopaminergic fiber changes. Because this candidate modulates this activity, it may become a drug of choice of both patients and their caregivers alike.

Candidate ALKS-8700, a novel, oral monomethyl fumarate prodrug, is being evaluated in a phase 3 study for relapsing MS. The 5 week study will evaluate gastrointestinal tolerability versus TECFIDERA (a fumarate derivative) in 420 patients. Gastrointestinal tolerability can lead to treatment discontinuation in these patients. ALKS plans to submit an NDA to FDA for ALKS-8700 in 2018. The fumarate market is estimated as a $3 billion dollar space.

ALKS is attacking schizophrenia on two fronts. First, ALKS recently attained FDA approval for ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) , a two-month extended release injection for schizophrenia. It is a unique long-acting atypical antipsychotic. The company is also going after the disorder with its own novel pipeline candidates as well. With its first phase 3 study for ALKS-3831 fully enrolled as of May 1, 2017, the four week study evaluating patients with schizophrenia is expected to yield topline results in mid 2017. This study will focus on antipsychotic efficacy and side effects of weight gain and metabolism compared to existing olanzapine regimen.

The company has also begun a phase 3 clinical study for schizophrenia or bipolar disorder early in their illness. The study evaluates ALKS-3831, a novel, once-daily oral atypical antipsychotic. ALKS-3831 will be compared to olanzapine, an approved antipsychotic with a side effect of significant weight gain. The metabolic profile and weight gain safety profile of ALKS-3831 is expected to be superior in the 12 week study of 250 young patients. According to Elliot Ehrich, M.D., Executive Vice President at Alkermes, "First-episode schizophrenia is a critical phase of the disease where optimal antipsychotic efficacy is crucial to reduce the rate of relapse and potentially improve long-term outcomes. Olanzapine is well-known to be a highly efficacious atypical antipsychotic treatment but is no longer recommended first-line for early-in-illness patients due to metabolic liabilities." Due to the novel mechanism of action, the company has certainly found a potential indication in which it can capture some market space.

ALKS is also poised to enter the cancer space with immuno-oncology candidate ALKS-4230, an engineered fusion protein designed for selective activation of IL-2 in preclinical stages. The candidate has shown to be superior to recombinant IL-2 therapy in murine models with added benefit of immune memory. The promising therapy appears to activate and increase immune cell stimulatory pathways while avoiding activation of suppressive pathways.

Unlike a lot of clinical studies evaluating drug candidates, the multiple phase 3 studies under evaluation for ALKS have relatively short readout terms evaluating central nervous system effects in approximately 3 months. In contrast, cancer drugs can take many months or several years for progression free survival, let alone overall survival data. Investors could take advantage of ALKS for other reasons as well. The company has solid royalty-based earnings to support its stock. The novel candidates in its pipeline have blockbuster potential, and the pipeline is becoming more robust.

Risks for investment in ALKS include the usual FDA approval risks faced by all pharma and biotechnology, including large scale manufacturing hurdles and safety results of its trials. Research and development costs for 2016 were nearly $400 million dollars. With $600 million in cash on hand, cash neutral to cash positive revenue, and manageable debt of $240 million, the company should have enough cash on hand through early 2018. This should carry the company through its stepwise key commercial launches. However, the company acknowledges a key risk of licenses for commercialization on its critical products RISPERDAL, CONSTA, and INVEGA, SUSTENNA/XEPLION and INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA by Janssen, upon continued sales of AMPYRA/FAMPYRA by Acorda and Biogen, and continued sales of VIVITROL. Should these agreements break down it could result in a loss of royalty income. If the company should have to do a capital raise, its new drug launches should be more than worth the investment, however dilution is a possibility if revenues would fall or unforseen expenses surface.

ALKS-5461 for major depression has large market potential, its maximum having been estimated at $700 million to $1.2 billion, so any failures in this trial would cut some of its upside potential. It is an increasingly crowded space as well competitively. However, because ALKS is specifically going after candidates with addressable side-effects, the reward to risk ratio is compelling. MS is a crowding space, so competition can definitely spell some risk for its candidate ALKS-3831, especially down the road as some of the stem cell therapies continue to emerge. The company also acknowledges that it has less manufacturing and development experience in long-lasting antipsychotics (ARISTADA) than some of its competitors. Launch of this product will be a key driver in near-term growth. Still, the reward to risk ratio in the competitive antipsychotic space. Additionally, the MS treatment space is attractive because of the large overall market. Much of the downside risk for the stock is mitigated by its royalty-based growth, which is showing trends of growth rather than decline. Strong Bio regards ALKS as a solid investment choice for summer of 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.