The bulls are running wild on Wall Street. But with so many investors chasing so few names in the current market environment, it is reasonable to consider what opportunities may exist where the bears are.

So Many Stocks, So Little Leadership

The concentration of U.S. stock market returns (NYSEARCA:IVV) among a few select leaders on the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) in 2017 has been well documented. A recent article by Bespoke highlights this point by showing that just five stocks - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - technology or tech related stocks all - accounted for nearly half of the gains on the entire S&P 500 Index through just a few weeks ago in late May. This is fantastic for these five companies (whether they can keep it up remains to be seen). But it also suggests that a whole lot of other companies have been trading well off the pace.

Perhaps you have some reservations about rushing into a tech trade including some of the names mentioned above where the overall sector stock price as measured by the Technology Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLK) has risen by nearly 50% over the past two years behind a mere 1.2% sales and 2.5% as reported earnings growth on an annualized basis during this same time period. Maybe you think that all of the good news and a whole lot more may have been priced in to the tech sector, which has suddenly become the largest sector in the S&P 500 by half over financials in the number two spot. The sector also boasts five of the six largest companies in the U.S. by market cap if you take the liberty to count Amazon.com as a tech name instead of a consumer discretionary. (Online retailer Amazon.com has certainly no bricks Macy's (NYSE:M) or Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) when it comes to its characteristics or stock price performance.)

Perhaps you are worried about maintaining a passive investment strategy such as an S&P 500 Index approach that now has you automatically heavily overweighted to the tech sector that has been running so hot for so long.

Perhaps you are wondering what opportunities may exist in those areas of the market that have been largely abandoned during the recent tech rage.

Where The Bears Are

As the tech sector soars, the overall market as measured by the S&P 500 Index offers a wealth of names that have been left behind over the past year.

This includes 87 stocks, or nearly one-fifth of the entire S&P 500 Index, that are currently in official bear market territory as measured by a -20% decline from its prior peak.

Another 79 stocks in the S&P 500 Index are officially in correction territory as defined by a -10% decline from its prior peak.

Put these two groups together, and investors have 166 names, or one-third of the entire S&P 500 Index, that are trading in either correction or bear market territory. This is a broad menu of names from which to explore for potential opportunity that may be getting overlooked or neglected by investors at the present time. Moreover, in a number of cases (but certainly not all cases to be sure), a stock that has had -10% to -20% or more lopped from its stock price has also seen at least some of the froth and momentum steam taken out of the shares in the process, which is useful from a downside risk protection perspective.

So let's go big and focus on the bears in the group. Exactly what types of names can we find where the bears are in the S&P 500 Index?

Not surprisingly, roughly one-third of these 87 "bears" hail from the commodities space coming from the exploration and production (NYSEARCA:IEO) side of the energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) with the exception of a small handful metals names such as Alcoa (NYSE:AA), Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM). While the bears in the commodities space may be too volatile for the more risk averse investor, it is worth noting that higher quality names with relatively less price volatility such as EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) with its +3.7% dividend yield and 35 years of consecutive annual dividend increases can be found in the "correction" category.

Getting back to the bears and moving on to the consumer space, we find eleven companies that also fall within the group. Included are some standout high quality consumer staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) names such as JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS), the latter of which received a favorable write up in Barron's over the past weekend despite its recent operational challenges. The fact that both food companies are now trading at or below their historical average valuations in a market that is trading at a near 50% premium is also notable from a potential consideration standpoint.

The REIT sector also has a solid seven entrants into this "bear" group. The standout among them is Realty Income (NYSE:O), which is now down just over -20% from its peak from last summer. As for whether letter O is a worthwhile name for consideration, I will defer in this instance to the view of Seeking Alpha resident REIT expert Brad Thomas (with whom I will be participating in the Mid-Year DIY Investing Summit next Tuesday and Wednesday, June 27-28).

The health care sector and related names also makes the list with a handful of names that includes well established drug giant Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and drug store giant CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), the latter of which is currently trading at a meaningful discount to its historical average valuation.

Lastly, if you are an investor who is interested in sifting through the retail (NYSEARCA:XRT) dustbin, there is no shortage of names where the bears are in the S&P 500 Index at roughly twenty - an investor could peruse these to find some potential bargains even after accounting for the "Amazon effect". This group of bears in particular has been an attractive group to consider in recent months.

The Bottom Line

Interested in finding high quality stock names that have not been racing higher with the broader market over the last many months and may offer some attractive deals as a result? Go searching where the bears are in the S&P 500 Index. For while a select few names have been driving the index higher in 2017, many other names have been left behind, some perhaps more than they reasonably should have been even after accounting for any operational challenges they may be dealing with at the present time.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS,SJM,XOM,O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.