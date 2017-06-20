Altria: One Less Thing To Fear

Even in 40 years when shipments are less than half of what they are today, we could reasonably see smokeable operating income more than doubling.

Shipments are down, revenues are flat, but profits are up. It's mostly due to excise taxes.

We set out to discover if cigarettes would be the key to Altria's collapse but learned just how robust the cigarette business can be.

We Found Something We Were Not Searching For

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is one of the world's largest producers and marketers of tobacco and cigarettes, including by far the most popular brand of cigarette Marlboro with 44% market share.

Many have gone into great detail about all the ins and outs of Altria's business and the strength of its capital returns, including 50 dividend increases in the last 47 years. We will take a closer look at the dynamics happening in the "smokeable" or cigarette business.

When we started this analysis, we aimed to determine if there was a point in time where Altria's customer decline would start to catch up to them on the bottom line. We thought maybe in 20, 30 or 40 years they would have no customers, no profits, and no cash flow to buy back stock or pay out dividends.

But what we discovered was that this business is rock solid. Even as revenue remains flattish, the dynamic of decreasing excise taxes in conjunction with declining shipments of cigarettes gives profitability a substantial boost. This leaves many more years left in the tank than we should care to forecast.

Shipments are Declining, Revenue is Flat/Up…

In the last 5 years, smokeables revenue has increased to $22.9 billion in 2016 from $22 billion in 2011. This 4% increase over the last 5 years is incredible considering total shipments of cigarettes has declined by 9% during this same time period.

This offset can be attributed to the consistent increase in pricing, where the price per pack has increased 14% during this 5 year period.

"Every 10 percent increase in cigarette prices reduces youth smoking by about 7 percent and total cigarette consumption by about 4 percent." - Tobacco Free Kids campaign

Being able to continue to increase revenue despite consumer trends to quit or not start smoking is already an amazing feat in itself. But then we discovered an even more important dynamic occurring.

…But Profits are Up, What's Going On?

Operating income for smokeable products has increased 35% in the last 5 years.

The dynamic at play is quite simple. Excise taxes are levied on a "per pack" basis by governments. As Altria sells fewer cigarettes every year, the amount they pay in excise taxes decreases proportionally.

With the price increases every year, Altria has been able to grow its revenue by 4% over the last 5 years. In other words, it has kept its revenue stable.

Some back of the envelope math tells us that if revenue is going up/flat, and a cost like an excise tax is going down, the leftover profit should go up. And that's exactly what is happening with Altria.

We would expect the decline in excise taxes to continue with the decline in cigarette unit sales. Equally, we would expect Altria to continue to gradually increase prices, which has historically been around 3% annually.

Our Assumptions & Model Results

In the last 5 years, a 1% increase in price has resulted in a 0.7% decrease in unit shipments of cigarettes. This is the historical price elasticity of demand.

Applying the price elasticity to a 3% price increase every year implies a 2.1% shipment decline per year.

This results in smokeable revenue increasing at 0.9%-1% per year.

Additionally we assume the cost of sales remains stable at 30% and marketing, administration, and research as a percentage of revenue declines at 0.1% per year.

Under these assumptions smokeable operating income increases at 3% per year, gradually declining to 2% per year over the next 20 years.

With the revenue increasing at only 0.9%-1%, this implies that operating margin could increase by 15 percentage points over the next 20 years from 34% in 2016 to nearly 50%. Closer to adjusted operating margin net of excise taxes.

We hold excise taxes "per pack" constant. In the case where a large excise tax increase was levied, this could reduce demand prematurely.

Bottom Line Impact = Profit Will Continue To Rise

Long-term investors in Altria should find some comfort in our analysis. As it has been said many times before, selling fewer cigarettes at a higher price keeps revenue from growing, it could even shrink.

But the impact to the bottom line is what is important.

Fewer shipments of cigarettes result in fewer excise taxes and costs. Fewer excise taxes means fewer costs and more profits.

Taking This Analysis Well Beyond An Investable Time Frame

As long as Altria can find the balance between price increases and declining consumption it will continue to increase profitability. Even in 40 years when shipments are less than half of what they are today, we could reasonably see smokeable operating income more than doubling.

If Altria continues to buy back stock at the same rate it has in the last 10 years, you will only have to share these profits with 75% of the shareholders you are invested with today.

We think Altria's core business of cigarettes is pretty robust, even as it spirals in decline. And this doesn't even give the other business lines any credit yet. Smokeless and Wine grew at 9% and 8% in 2016, respectively. The stability of the cigarette business gives Altria plenty of slack to grow, acquire, and discover new business lines.

We have owned Altria for a number of years, and after doing this analysis, we will continue to be long-term investors.

