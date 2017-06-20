Nike Seems Poised To Fall Short

ROIC: Nike wants an ROIC in the high twenties/low thirties. This looks to be within reach.

EPS growth: Target is growth in mid-teens. My highest estimates indicate mid-single digit growth, but there’s a good chance Nike will hit its target at least for 2017.

Revenue growth: Nike is hoping for an increase of 7%-13% per year, but my projections indicate that revenue is likely to grow by 2.7% per year through 2020.

Nike has 5 long term financial goals. This article focuses on four of them, and analyses the likelihood that they will be achieved.

1. Nike's (NYSE:NKE) goals

In Nike's 2016 Annual Report, the company listed five long term financial goals, as shown below:

This article aims to assess the likelihood of the company meeting each of these targets. In doing so, I will focus only on the first four objectives, given that they are specific and quantifiable goals, while the last one seems more generic and abstract.

2. Revenue Growth

Nike's first goal concerns revenue growth. The company is looking to achieve "high single-digit to low-double digit revenue growth", which implies a target of 7%-13% increase in revenue. Unfortunately, based on my individual forecast (shown below) I do not believe this is possible.

Figure 1: Projected Income Statement

The above image shows my forecasted income statement for Nike. My methodology for arriving at projected revenues was relatively straightforward. I first looked at Nike's breakdown of revenue by geographic region. In total, Nike lists six different regions: North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Emerging Markets.

I then forecasted revenue for each of these regions, using regional GDP growth as a proxy for sales growth. My rationale was that since Nike sells relatively premium sporting goods, rising national incomes should prompt consumers to consider more expensive options for their athletic gear. As for how I arrived at regional growth figures, that was slightly more tedious.

Since the annual report did not offer a list of the countries in each region, I looked at their report for all the countries they had a presence in, and split them up into the different regions using Wikipedia as well as my own discretion. The countries in each category are shown below.

Figure 2: Estimated regional growth, countries from Annual Report.

I then retrieved the projected GDP growth rates for each of these countries from the IMF website, and weighted them according to the relative economic size of the country with respect to its region. Note: I recognize that the growth rates for the region depend on which countries have been included in that category, and given that I divided the countries on my own, this is a potential weakness in the analysis.

The weighted GDP growth rates were used as proxies for sales growth. I then assumed sales from the Converse brand would grow at a weighted average of the global GDP growth, and eventually arrived at the total revenue figures seen on the income statement. These figures indicate a CAGR of 2.7% through 2020, considerably below Nike's goals.

Such growth seems reasonable due to three factors. First, have a look at Morgan Stanley's forecasted growth for the global active wear industry, shown below. They project active wear sales to be approximately $320B in 2017, and rising to about $370B by 2020, implying a CAGR of about 4.96%. It is doubtful that revenue growth will exceed this figure.

Figure 3: Estimates for active wear industry from Morgan Stanley.

Second, nearly 61.4% of Nike's revenue comes from the sale of Footwear. Allied Market Research suggests that the global athletic footwear market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2015-2021, reinforcing the idea that the projected revenue CAGR of 2.6% is a reasonable one.

And third, Nike's revenue for the 9 months ended in February 2017 is around $25.6B. Annualizing that gives us a figure of $34.1B, which is the lower end of consensus estimates, and reflects growth of 5.4%, under its target.

All in all, while Nike should see sales growth commensurate for a mature company, it is unlikely to meet its objective of high single digit/low double digit growth.

3. EPS Growth

Nike's second objective is to accomplish mid-teens EPS growth. Again, my model predicts that this is unlikely to be the case. In fact, I predict a drop in diluted EPS for fiscal 2017 ($2.08 vs $2.16) but this is mainly because of my conservative approach to forecasting.

This is reflected in the projected Balance Sheet and Cash Flow statement, shown below.

Figure 4: Projected Balance Sheet & Cash Flow, with Debt Schedule.

In my forecast, I force Nike to pay down its non-current borrowings completely over the next 5 years, resulting in higher than normal interest expense on the income statement. The tax expense on the income statement is also considerably higher than prior years, though to be fair, I used a tax rate of only 24%. This was the median tax rate (based on my calculations) for Nike over the last 6 years, and higher than the rate of 19% that was paid in 2016.

Moreover, I have taken into account Nike's plans 4-year, $12B share repurchase plan, which began in 2012. As of Q3 2017, the firm had already spent $3.6B in share repurchases. I assume that total repurchases for fiscal 2017 will amount to $2.8B, and then spread out the remaining $8B over the next 3 years. Combining the resulting reduction in shares with the calculations I performed earlier, EPS growth should average 6.9% through 2020, below the mid-teens target.

There is, of course, the strong possibility that I am wrong in my assessment, at least for fiscal 2017. Diluted EPS for the 9 months ended February 2017 was $1.91, with net income growing by nearly 11% year on year. Annualizing that and calculating EPS gives us $2.47, an increase of 14.5%, just scraping the mid-teens. However, even if this materializes, whether Nike can continue this trend is uncertain.

4. ROIC, FCF growth

Nike's third goal is to achieve ROIC that is in the high-twenties, to low-thirties. I won't spend too much time talking about this, because I believe the numbers on the Balance Sheet speak for themselves. Invested capital is taken to be the average of the sum of equity and debt (less cash) for the current and prior year. The return is "net income", and I assume that no dividends are paid. ROIC is shown to be approximately 30% for each year through 2020, leading me to believe that Nike can indeed meet its target in this area.

As for Free Cash Flow, my calculations are shown below.

Figure 5: Projected FCF growth.

I predict FCF will grow by double digits for the coming two fiscal years, before tapering off. This is considerably higher than the forecasted growth in net income, which hovers around 3% from 2018 through 2020 (net income drops in 2017 in my projections, mainly due to higher taxes). As such, Nike should comfortably achieve growth in FCF that exceeds the increase in net income.

5. Conclusion

In short, Nike seems poised to fall short of its revenue target, and could barely hit its EPS target (for 2017 at least), while comfortably meeting its goals for ROIC and FCF growth. As for the company's investment-worthiness i.e. valuation, that is a topic I intend to tackle in a separate article. Nonetheless, I hope the information provided here was useful to anyone reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.