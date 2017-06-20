The Financial Sector: Historical Signs Of A Correction

History has shown that divergent paths between the 2-year and the 10-year yields typically converge. The question remains, which yield will change its current course.

However, the 10-year yield remains down over 16% since the March Fed hike.

Currently, the 2-year yield has improved following the June Fed hike but remains down by almost 3% since the March hike.

With the June Fed hike behind us and with the Fed signaling that the balance sheet unwind should begin by the end of the year, Treasury yields will likely adjust over time to the Fed's actions. However, the strength of the economy or lack of strength is also driving yields.

Bank stocks like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and bank ETFs like the Financial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF) are likely to be driven by the movements in yields.

In the 1970's Fleetwood Mac put out a song called "You can go your own way" following one of their band mates leaving the band. It was a smash hit and remains my favorite song by them even though technically, the original band wasn't together when it was released.

We're seeing a similar song play out today in the bond market. The 2-year yield has taken off leaving behind the 10-year yield as it continues to fall.

The divergent path of the 2-year yield makes sense; it jumped following the Fed hike, since it's driven by short-term moves in interest rates. However, the Fed has little control over the 10-year yield since the 10-year is driven largely by expectations of growth and inflation.

Both yields are key determinants of bank earnings, the 2-year for trading and investment income while the 10-year for net interest income; or the difference between what a bank pays depositors minus what it charges for loans.

In my prior article, we discussed why Mr. Moynihan fired a warning shot about Q2 earnings which centered around the bearishness surrounding the 2-year and 10-year yields.

Let's look at yields now that the June hike is behind us.

The chart below shows the percentage move in yields since the mid-March Fed hike.

The 2-year yield has bounced recently due to the June hike in rates, although the 2-year remains down roughly 3% despite two Fed hikes this year.

However, the 10-year yield continues to remain bearish, down over 16% in the past three months.

2 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Below is the same chart, the percentage moves in yields, along with Bank of America added to it.

BofA is down over 5.5% since Mid-March and after two Fed hikes.

The rising 2-year yield pushed BofA higher (we can see the BofA bounce in June leading up to the hike).

However, the 10-year yield remains extremely bearish and remains to be seen how it will impact the stock price of BofA.

BAC data by YCharts

Which yield will win out? Will the yield with earlier maturity prop up the longer-dated 10-year maturity? Or will the longer-maturity yield overcome the short-term yield, pulling down its yield?

For insight, let's look to the past for when the 2-year yield surged and diverged from the 10-year yield.

Leading up to the first Fed hike in December 2015, the 2-year yield surged (red line).

The 10-year yield also rallied from October to November (blue line). However, the 10-year settled in a range (later in November), trading sideways going into the Fed meeting.

The divergent paths in the two yields leading up to the Fed hike is highlighted by the blue circle.

Here's how yields played out following the 2015 Fed hike.

In Q1 2016, growth concerns surrounding China plagued the market resulting in a drop in the 10-year yield (green box in the chart below).

We can see the massive surge in the 2-year yield is dragged down eventually by the fall in the 10-year yield.

This makes sense since the Fed's hike affected short-term rates, but long-term rates which are driven by long-term economic fundamentals won out over time.

As the chart above shows, if economic conditions or growth don't warrant higher yields, it's very difficult for the 2-year to hold onto its gains.

The 2-year and 10-year yields correlated with Bank of America following the 2015 Fed hike:

We can see in the chart below from the green arrows that BofA (yellow line) surged in tandem with the 2-year yield (red line at the bottom) in July and again in October 2015.

If you look closely, each time BofA fell (August and December-January), the 10-year yield (blue line) was putting out lower highs signaling waning momentum on concerns about economic growth.

If those reading this article think the above charts look familiar, you'd be correct. Let's take a look at the relationship between BofA and both yields today.

Bank of America with the 2-year and the 10-year yields following the March and June 2017 Fed hikes:

We can see the same relationship between BofA with the 2-year yield leading up to the two Fed hikes (green arrows).

However, we see the 10-year yield drag down the 2-year and BofA following the mid-March Fed hike just as it did in Q1 2016 following the December 2015 rate hike.

Currently, we see the 10-year yield putting out lower highs (slanted red rectangle) as economic growth expectations have been diminished somewhat following the poor GDP number of 1.2% in Q1.

If you recall, the lower highs in the 10-year yield precipitated the declines in the 2-year and BofA in early 2016.

As a result, if economic growth conditions and expectations don't improve, it's likely the 2-year and BofA will be pressed lower.

The way I look at yields is the following: The 2-year is a younger maturity meaning it reacts quickly to market conditions because it lacks the experience of the wiser 10-year yield. However, they're both necessary and important drivers in bank earnings and as a result, make a great team when they're aligned with the economic fundamentals of the market.

Going forward:

From my prior article analyzing the 10-year yield, it's my opinion that the 10-year yield could fall as low as 2% before hitting bottom.

Q2 U.S. GDP growth will be the key economic indicator over the next few weeks as it will hopefully show the economy has bounced back and that the Q1 number was an aberration.

If Q2 growth disappoints and the 10-year yield remains in a bearish pattern, it's likely the 2-year and BofA will rollover and come back in line with the 10-year yield.

In the long-term, investors in banks may need to endure a little more pain since yields may go down to as low as 2% before finding a bottom.

On the bright side, the farther yields go down, the harder and faster they'll likely rise if Q2 GDP performs better than expected. And in my opinion, there's little reason to think GDP won't perform well (at least at some point this year) and certainly better than the current situation of 1.2% growth.

If we're seeing a bottom in yields, and Q2 growth performs well, the pain we're currently enduring might be short-lived but well worth it in the long-term. And just like Fleetwood Mac who got back together in the nineties to produce a great album, the 2-year and 10-year yields will likely be aligned to the upside on the next rise in bank stocks.

Good luck.

