IAC: Undervalued?

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) appears to be undervalued by 30% or more. IAC is a media conglomerate with an excellent history of value creation under chairman Barry Diller. Right now, the company appears to be substantially undervalued based on a sum of parts valuation. In fact, the undervaluation should come as no surprise as the company is a marginally complex conglomerate with an ownership interest in a variety of businesses.

Let's take a look at what IAC owns and what each piece is potentially worth. The company operates five distinct business units and has ownership stakes in several others.

HomeAdvisor (Soon to be ANGI HomeAdvisor Services)

The company's HomeAdvisor business unit operates the HomeAdvisor website which helps customers select home service professionals. For the most recently completed fiscal year, the business generated $361M in revenue and $18.5M in EBITDA. The biggest news however is IAC's agreement to purchase Angie's List (NASDAQ:ANGI) and combine it with their existing HomeAdvisor business. Under the terms of the agreement ANGI's shareholders can select either one class A share (one vote per share) of the newly created entity or $8.50 in cash per share. The cash offer is subject to a maximum cumulative cash payout of $130M.

The newly created entity will have approximately 492M shares outstanding. IAC will own 87% to 90% (depending on the number of ANGI shareholders that chose a cash payment) of the newly created company. ANGI is publicly traded so we can derive a close approximation of what the newly created entity will be valued at. As of this writing ANGI trades for $12.47 per share. So, IAC will own 87% of 492M shares valued at $12.47.

Publishing Group

IAC's publishing segment includes it's content centered websites such as About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia.com, TheDailyBeast.com, and Ask.com. For the latest fiscal year the segment generated $692M in revenue and $88M in EBITDA. We valued this segment at 12.4 times EBITDA which is the industry average valuation for online content companies.

Applications Group

IAC's applications group mainly covers its various browser add supported browser add-on products. The segment also contains some more, let's say mainstream, products such as document format converters and some classic gaming applications. The unit generated $761M in revenue and $184M in EBITDA. We valued the unit at 8.2 times EBITDA which is the industry average for online game companies. This was the cheapest EBITDA multiple out of all the categories of internet media companies. We believe a lower EBITDA multiple is warranted given that add supported browser add-ons is not known to be the most savory business and we have doubts about just how many people actually want the add-ons versus how many have simply accidentally installed them and don't know how or haven't bothered to get rid of them. We basically view the business as a nice cash generator but not a long term growth business.

Video Group

IAC's video group contains it's Vimeo business along with DailyBurn, CollegeHumor and several other minor video properties. In the latest fiscal year the unit generated $213M in revenue and -$38M in EBITDA. While mobile and internet video is definitely a growth business there are many larger, more successful companies such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Google's YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Hulu, and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime to name a few. Because of the unit's poor competitive position and current status as a money loser we assigned it a value of $0. While, there is definitely a good argument that the business can grow and become profitable we are erring on the cautious side for our valuation.

Other Group

IAC's other group contains a miscellaneous collection of websites that don't fit into any of the aforementioned previous categories the largest of which is PriceRunner a comparative shopping site. In the latest fiscal year the segment generated $184M in revenue and $11M in EBITDA. We valued the segment at 13.5 times EBITDA, which is the industry average for e-commerce sites. We also subtracted $70M from the valuation since Shoebuy.com was sold to Jet.com/Wal-Mart in early 2017.

Odds and Ends

IAC also owns a 84.6% stake in Match.com (OTC:MTCH), which as of this writing was worth $3.6B (84.6% of Match's $4.27B market cap). The company also has cash of $1.4B and marketable securities of $34M and long-term debt of $1.57B. IAC also incurred corporate level costs and intersegment eliminations of approximately $55.6M for the latest fiscal year. We "valued" those costs at 12.3 times EBITDA which is the current market average EBITDA multiple for non-financial companies.

Valuation

Based on our valuation it appears IAC is undervalued by approximately 30%. While conglomerates, especially those with a complex web of holdings, can remain undervalued for long periods of time we don't think that will be the case with IAC. Under Barry Diller, IAC has a long history of unlocking shareholder value by spinning off or selling whatever is necessary. Indeed, it's recent spin-off of Match.com shows how opportunistic management is when it comes to unlocking value. We don't think shareholders will need to wait long for the undervaluation to disappear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IAC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.