A New Alliance? Hedge Funds And Passive Index Funds

There is still need for different investment vehicles to work with different goals and objectives and different business models, but this doesn't mean that they sometimes need to work together.

This appears to be a healthy development in corporate oversight so that large passive investments in corporations do not end up just being a protective wall for managements.

There have been more recent examples of passive index funds voting with activists funds in order to influence the governance behavior of large corporations.

Is there a misprint in this headline? It was a little difficult for me to write this. But, it is a provocative thought, and one that hit me head-on when I read the following quote:

"Hedge fund activists cannot succeed without the support of the passive funds."

This is a quote from Peter Michelsen of CamberView, a governance consultancy, that concludes an opinion piece by Sujeet Indap in the Financial Times.

This is an interesting combination of organizations, seemingly having different objections and business models, with very little to do with one another. Furthermore, it combines two groups that I have been particularly interesting in recently: here are some recent thoughts on hedge funds and here is a recent view of passive index funds.

Historically, "Passive funds for years, as Mr. Indap states, "faced indifference, in part because they tended to vote mechanically, doing whatever proxy advisers recommended."

This has meant that many large corporations could go on their own way because large blocks of company stocks were held by these index funds that would just vote with management.

However, as Mr. Indap writes, "In recent years there has been a seminal rotation of trillions of investment dollars towards passive funds run by Vanguard, BlackRock and State Street. Collectively these three managers often own 15 to 20 percent of a large company and so are the fulcrum in decisions about corporate priorities and the board of directors."

And, these funds are so large that they have to own large amounts of these companies and do not trade into and off of the stocks as events might warrant. These funds become, as Vanguard has stated, "forever owners."

But, "Things started to change after the 2001-02 scandals at Enron and WorldCom, when pension funds first asked why index managers were not using their muscle to hold companies to account."

These index funds still take a longer-term view of their investments and so focus on things like executive pay, the skills of board members, disclosure and openness, and whether or not the company structure is beneficial to the shareholders. They are less interested in stock buybacks and other short-term measures.

So, the passive index funds have slowly gotten more active in company activities and this new approach, Mr. Indap writes, has created "a tricky relationship with activist investors, which previously served as the policeman in the boardroom."

And, Mr. Indap provides examples of this new relationship.

A question does arise about the ability of these index funds to serve this purpose in its corporate relations, since they were not created to perform such a duty. Since these funds generally own shock in large numbers of companies, they can't be prepared to wage battle in every company they own shares in.

And, there is even some question about the ability of these index funds to step up in the very largest and highest profile cases.

Yet, it can be argued that even though the index funds are "forever owners" it can still be in their best interest to step up and make their views known. And, in order to do so, some of the larger funds, like BlackRock and Vanguard have "engagement" and "stewardship" arms, "with 20 to 30 staff at each" that "have hundreds of meetings a year with management teams and boards to discuss corporate governance best practices."

So, more and more, you are seeing index funds stepping up and voting with "activists" investors. They don't do it all the time, but these index funds are not just "sitting on their hands" anymore.

And, to me, this is a good development. Even though index funds might be "forever owners" it is in the best interest of their investors to become active to achieve better long-run governance and oversight. They can't just remain in the background by neutralizing their votes, especially if they own, collectively, 15 to 20 percent of a company.

But, this, to me, also puts a responsibility on the shoulders of "activist" funds, of hedge funds and others, to create a "right" relationship with the index funds and reach out to them in a way that will serve the vital interests of the more passive investor.

This gets back into area of reaching the right balance how all the players interact. Each player in the market place has a different set of goals and objectives and a different business model. Yet, they are all in the game to maximize their performance.

In most cases the different funds must follow their own guidelines. However, there are times when their interests overlap and they need to be on the same page with one another. It is good they are moving in such a direction, but we must still be careful that an appropriate balance is maintained so that each can continue to serve their investors as well as possible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.