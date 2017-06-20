Our Economy, And Economic Models, Are Not Working: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

It's no secret that our fast-moving tech-based economy has been a game changer. The FANG stocks, based on social media, e-commerce, and digital assets, dominate our rising stock market, their execs the commanding heights of wealth. So I read with interest two articles on today's SA that give expression to this change.

Jeremy Josse writes persuasively that it is time to rewrite the economic textbook. He notes that the two big ideologically opposite models - the Keynesian and Milton Friedman schools - simply do not describe today's reality. Here he shows the inapplicability of Keynesianism:

Large amounts of money poured into the economy did not have the effects a Keynesian might hope - it liquefied the system and perhaps therefore saved us from depression, but it created very little productivity uplift."

And here Friedmanism:

…as monetarists they would have told you that all that QE should have created inflation. But that did not happen either. In fact, the Fed has been potentially criticized for raising rates when very little inflation is evident in the system."

Josse justly notes that the more out of whack these theories become, the more their proponents radicalize along left-right political lines.

And it's not just the economic models, but the economy itself that is sputtering, a point made effectively by Lance Roberts:

While the ongoing interventions by the Federal Reserve have certainly boosted asset prices higher, the only real accomplishment has been a widening of the wealth gap between the top 10% of individuals that have dollars invested in the financial markets and everyone else. What monetary interventions have failed to accomplish is an increase in production to foster higher levels of economic activity."

Of course, Roberts understands that the high-tech economy is thriving. (Josse does as well - indeed, his point is that it is specifically the high-tech economy that has disrupted the old economic models.) But Roberts's unstated assumption is that if the masses of Americans are not thriving, then the economy is not functioning properly. The great economic philosophers since at least Adam Smith understood this - that the goal of economic policy is to "promote the general welfare," as our Founding Fathers put it in the preamble to the U.S. Constitution, written just a few years after Smith's classic "The Wealth of Nations."

The problem of an economically stagnant middle class underlies the headline-generating social and political tensions, and the retirement crisis so often discussed in this forum. Policy wonks offer a host of competing ideas for restoring balance (and growth) to the U.S. economy. But given our focus on helping advisors and investors, this forum concentrates on how people can have an impact in the areas over which they exercise control. And that means saving and investing, with investments of financial capital and in their own human capital.

