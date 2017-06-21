Hunter Douglas Confirms My Expectations And Hunts For Acquisitions

Hunter Douglas is spending its cash flows on becoming a vertically integrated blinds & shades player: be a producer and retailer, and remove 'the middle man'.

Introduction

After discussing Hunter Douglas (OTC:HDUGF) in April and discovering the company was trading way too cheap, Hunter Douglas' share price has now increased by 24%, whilst a 1.75 EUR dividend (2.8% based on the share price in the first article) has already been detached and paid. In this article, I'd like to update my view on the company after its Q1 results and two recent acquisitions.

As Hunter Douglas' OTC listing is quite illiquid, I'd recommend you to trade in Hunter's shares on the Euronext Amsterdam Exchange where it's trading with HDG as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is 5,500 shares for a dollar volume of almost half a million.

The first quarter was really good

Hunter Douglas reported a total revenue of $703M in the first quarter of this year, which is a substantial increase compared to the $591M in the first quarter of last year. Of course, a revenue increase was widely expected as Hunter Douglas' Q1 now also included the purchase of a Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) division.

But I have to admit my jaw dropped when I saw that of the total 19% revenue increase, almost 6% was caused by ORGANIC growth, and that's definitely an amazing achievement. Excluding fluctuating currency exchange rates, Hunter Douglas would have been able to increase its revenue by almost $34M. Impressive.

But it's not just the top line which impressed me. The EBITDA increased by in excess of 24%, whilst the operating income came in at $40.4M, compared to less than $34M in the first quarter of last year. The net interest expenses were higher in Q1, but the company also reported a net gain on its investment portfolio whereas it saw the value decrease in the first quarter of last year. The bottom line? An 89% increase in its EPS, from 53 cents to $1. Again, jaw-dropping.

My previous investment thesis wasn't based on the income statement, but on the company's underlying cash flows. As you surely can understand, once I saw the 89% EPS increase, I was very curious if we'd see a similar increase in Hunter Douglas' operating and free cash flows.

And once again, I wasn't disappointed. The net cash flow from operations was a negative $54M, but this was entirely caused by changes in Hunter Douglas' working capital position. That's 100% normal for Q1 due to seasonal effects. If you'd adjust the OpCF for these working capital changes, you'd be looking at an adjusted operating cash flow of $55.3M (versus $39.9M, excluding the unrealized results on the investment portfolio).

So, yes, Hunter Douglas' adjusted operating cash flow increased by almost 40%. And whilst the capex increased to $30.5M, the adjusted OpCF was sufficient to cover these expenses. The end result? An adjusted free cash flow of $25M (compared to $21M in Q1 2016)

What else caught my attention?

There are a few other important points I'd like to share.

A) The capex is substantially higher than in Q1 last year. This is absolutely not unexpected as Hunter Douglas 'accused' Newell of underinvesting in the businesses it acquired. 2017 will be a capex-heavy year for Hunter Douglas as it will rectify the situation. That being said, the capex does seem to be front-loaded as the full-year capex guidance remains unchanged at $100M. This means in excess of 30% of the full-year capex has been spent in Q1.

B) Don't forget about the seasonality. Sure, a free cash flow of $25M sounds pretty disappointing for a company with a market capitalization of $2.8B, but Q1 is traditionally a very weak quarter. Just to give you a better idea about the seasonality; last year, the Q1 revenue represented just 21% of the full-year revenue. Should this ratio remain the same (2017 might be slightly different as I have no details on the seasonality of the Newell acquisition), Hunter Douglas could see a full-year revenue of $3.35B, which is way above my previous expectation of $3B.

C) My previous expectations were based on an EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.06. The current exchange rate is 1.10, which would result in an additional pressure of 4% on the result in EUR (Hunter Douglas is trading in EUR). Using my previous FCF expectation of $214M, the updated FCF/share would be 5.60 EUR/share. However, if my increased expectation of $225-250M would indeed be correct, the higher FCF could mitigate the impact of the stronger Euro.

D) I noticed Hunter Douglas started to unwind its investment portfolio. I didn't know why, but all pieces of the puzzle fell into place in May, when Hunter Douglas announced a large acquisition.

About the two new acquisitions and the expectations

In April, Hunter Douglas acquired 49% of Blaze, a Vietnamese company producing shares, draperies and roller shades to a British company called 'Blinds2go', in which Hunter Douglas acquired a 60% stake last year. I have the impression Hunter Douglas is trying to have a strong vertical integration by controlling (or at least have a strong influence on the decision making of) both the supplier and the distributor of shades and shades-related products.

The company didn't disclose how much it paid for the 49% stake, but as Blaze had a total revenue of just $15M, we would expect the acquisition to be pretty minor.

A more important acquisition was completed in May, when Hunter Douglas acquired Hillary's from Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hunter Douglas agreed to pay 300M GBP ($388M) for the retailer of blinds, carpets and curtains (note how this is once again an attempt to increase its vertical integration. The Blinds2go-Blaze deal made a lot of sense, but buying a bricks-and-mortar blinds and curtains retailer also helps to create additional selling points for Hunter Douglas' shares).

Source: annual report 2016

Hillary's had a total revenue of 185M GBP in 2016, which is approximately $240M. No other financial details have been shared, but as it's a retailer, the operating margins will be lower than Hunter Douglas' main business. That being said, that's not an issue at all, as HDG will be able to sell more shades and blinds at its normal margins to Hillary's which will then make a smaller profit on top of that. Long story short, it's a strategic acquisition in an attempt to penetrate the online and physical market.

The $388M will partly be funded with the proceeds of unwinding the investment portfolio, and I have very little doubt the purchase of Hillary's will result in higher returns than the investment portfolio was generating. I was unable to figure out the financial performance of Hillary's, but a Dutch fund manager (Add Value, a great name for a fund) provided more information in its monthly update (there's no English version, but Google Translate does a pretty decent job). According to the fund, Hillary's reported a net income margin of almost 14% in 2014 (the last year where in it reported publicly available results). Add Value thinks Hillary's will generate a full-year revenue of 200M GBP, and expects Hunter Douglas to generate 10M GBP per year in synergy advantages (which would be a return of more than 3% on the acquisition price).

Investment thesis

Hunter Douglas is doing everything right. The massive 'spendable' free cash flow (after paying the dividend) is being used wisely on accretive acquisitions, focusing on improving its vertical integration which should increase its overall operating and net margins.

I expect Hunter Douglas to beat my previous expectations, and after its total return of in excess of 25% (including the dividend) in the past two months, I think Hunter Douglas now is a 'hold'.

