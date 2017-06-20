A Refocused FARO Is Looking To Drive Better Results From Its Strong Metrology Capabilities

FARO shares seem priced for low double-digit returns, but the shares have been volatile around earnings reports and auto/aero capex cycles could soften from here.

Margin targets are ambitious but plausible, but it remains to be seen if FARO can develop strong markets outside of its core auto and aerospace customer base.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) gets included in discussions of those companies that could benefit as industrial end-markets become more automated, but the path hasn't been smooth so far. Although FARO has stronger share in industrial metrology products like arms and trackers, and has done well with its market entry into 3D scanners, the share price performance over the last five years has been poor (down more than 20%) while Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP), Hexagon (OTCPK:HXGBY)(HEXAb.ST), and Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) have done considerably better. This isn't entirely unfair either, as the company's revenue growth has been lackluster (less than 4%) and operating margins have weakened.

The company's interim CEO (and co-founder) has been shaking up FARO's operating plan, with a new focus on six primary verticals and improved expense leverage. I am concerned about the growth that management can expect from the auto and aerospace end-markets, but I believe there are worthwhile opportunities in other industrial metrology markets, as well as 3D scanning. I believe the market is currently pricing in around 10% long-term FCF growth, which seems reasonable, but this is a name worth keeping an eye on, as the shares can be volatile around earnings reports.

Building From A Solid Position In Industrial Metrology

FARO generates close to 80% of its revenue from industrial metrology, where it provides hardware, software, and services that generate high-precision 3D measurement and imaging solutions for a largely industrial customer base. These 3D measurement tools help companies integrate measurement and inspection functions and are used in a range of tasks like comparing parts and/or assembled goods to design specs, measuring the alignment of components, and positioning and aligning machine tools. While there are applications for these tools in reverse-engineering and other applications, quality control is the main value-driving proposition.

The good and bad news is that FARO's market is relatively well-established, as auto and aerospace companies have been measuring components and testing tolerances for quite a long time. What FARO offers, though, is more precise, automated, and efficient tools that can replace hand-held tools or coordinate measuring machines. FARO has somewhere around 5% to 10% share of the industrial metrology market, though its effective "apples to apples" share is higher - there are segments of the market that are still better-served by hand tools and/or CMMs (often due to price considerations). FARO's share in articulated measuring arms (both contact and non-contact) appears to be somewhere in the 60%'s (Hexagon is its major rival), while it has close to 50% share in laser-based trackers.

The auto sector supplies around 35% of FARO's revenue - less than for Perceptron but more or less in line with Hexagon's comparable business and Cognex (which is not especially comparable, but comps/peers are scant). Aerospace contributes another 25%, while metalworking/machine shops contribute a mid-teens percentage of revenue. While there are applications for this technology and these tools in areas like consumer electronics and other consumer goods, it's not really a priority for management right now and CMMs still have strong market share in many heavy industrial markets.

Scanning Providing Growth Opportunities

FARO hasn't been involved in 3D scanning all that long, but it has emerged as a credible growth opportunity for the company. FARO generates about 20% of its revenue from this segment, where it produces a variety of laser scanners (including handheld products) and software. Hexagon is a significant competitor in this space (and has been in the market longer than FARO), but Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Z&F are in the market as well.

FARO's tools are used by architecture and engineering companies to scan large spaces or objects, and customers using FARO's products can achieve full structural scans to millimeter accuracy in a matter of minutes. Commercial building and infrastructure construction are now major areas of focus for the company, and growth has been quite solid here of late in what could amount to a $1 billion market.

Architecture and engineering isn't the only target market for FARO's 3D scanning technology. While most of the markets in this segment are "niche", some of the niches can be relatively large. Law enforcement, for instance, can use these tools to analyze/reconstruct crime or crash scenes and study details like bullet trajectories. While the cost of FARO's systems has been a real obstacle to greater adoption in this segment, part of FARO's structural shift calls for working more closely with target market/customers to develop lower-cost solutions and law enforcement/forensics could be a $300 million long-term opportunity (roughly equal to the company's average annual revenue over the past five years).

Will Execution Match Up To The Opportunity?

The end-markets that FARO targets aren't huge ($3 billion to $5 billion, most likely), but they're big enough for a company of FARO's size to generate solid growth. Moreover, there really aren't a lot of companies outside of Hexagon that can match the company's technical capabilities and mount a serious challenge (Cognex addresses different markets with much different technology).

The nature of those markets, as well as FARO's own performance, are still issues though. FARO's systems are not especially expensive (the FAROArm is the workhorse product, and it typically costs less than $100,000), but they are still capital equipment and auto OEMs and aerospace companies are on the back end of a pretty significant investment cycle. In other words, end-market demand in these markets may not grow as fast for the next few years, though auto OEMs likely will be looking at ongoing re-tooling needs to accommodate new launches (especially in hybrid and electric vehicles). What's more, given that these tools have been available for a while, I'm not sure how much further these tools can penetrate and take share from hand tools and CMMs, though FARO is prioritizing factory automation as a target market.

In terms of its own performance, FARO has an oddly mixed track record in some respects. While the company has done a good job of rolling out new products over the years, it did let its core product base get a little overaged. The company refreshed its tracker and scanner lines in 2016, though, and is bringing out a refreshed FAROArm, all of which should help stimulate sales and help leverage past R&D investments. FARO is also building up its service offerings, with training, repair, warranty, and maintenance work offering good growth in recent quarters.

Management has set out some robust performance targets, including mid-teens revenue growth, gross margins above 60%, and mid-teens operating margins. To attain the revenue growth target, management has refocused around six primary verticals (metrology, factory automation, product design, building/infrastructure, public safety, and 3D consulting) and is trying to work more collaboratively with customers (and potential customers) to deliver systems that can better meet their budget limitations - for many years, FARO has been the high-performance/high-price provider and that philosophy tends to limit market penetration.

On the margin side, FARO will have some challenges. Gross margins above 60% seem plausible down the line, especially as the company has been working to run down lower-margin inventory, but operating margin targets may be hampered by what has always been a high-touch sales effort that demands more spending.

I'm looking for long-term revenue growth of around 6%, which is definitely above the low-to-mid single-digit growth I expect from auto/aerospace capex. With that, I'm assuming success in areas like commercial/infrastructure construction, law enforcement, and industrial markets outside of autos and aerospace. On the margin side, I do think gross margins above 60% are possible down the road, as well as operating margins in the high teens. That, in turn, should support high single-digit FCF margins over the next five years and eventually FCF margins in the low teens - sufficient to support low double-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

With a double-digit required return, FARO seems more or less fairly priced today… which is practically a bargain given how expensive many stocks are. Orders were up 18% in the first quarter, an encouraging development, and I think refreshing its installed base will help drive improving financial performance. I'd note, though, that these shares have been volatile around earnings and the company's recent performance has lagged comparable results from Hexagon. I think FARO is on a better trajectory now, but more conservative investors may wish to wait for confirmation and/or in the hope of a pullback to a less demanding valuation.

