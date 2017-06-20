What To Expect From Korn Ferry On Earnings And Thereafter

However, its earnings have been somewhat unpredictable over the last four quarters, probably because of global exposure and foreign exchange risk. That makes today risky for entry.

The stock does not appear to be too richly valued and seems to be benefiting from institutional capital flows, so it's probably okay for long-term investors.

Korn Ferry is a leading provider of employment services, which is an area I believe investors should have exposure in now, given tightness in the labor market.

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is a leading employment services firm, providing a portfolio of solutions to companies, including executive search and consulting services. The company aids global employers maximize human resources.

This is the type of company that should benefit from the tightening labor market, where firms are increasingly having difficulty finding skilled and qualified talent. As a result, I thought I should start paying attention to Korn Ferry International and some of its peers, like Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI), On Assignment (NASDAQ: ASGN), Heidrick & Struggles (NASDAQ: HSII), Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RECN), General Employment Enterprises (NYSE: JOB) and Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) - I think you should as well.

Let's start with an earnings preview for KFY. The company reports results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended in April after the close of trading Tuesday.

Earnings Expectations

First, let's look at the EPS expectation for the quarter. The analysts' consensus estimate for the quarter is $0.59.

The Whisper Number

The whisper number looks to be $0.60 according to Earnings Whispers and Estimize.

Corporate Guidance

The company itself guided for EPS to fall within a range of $0.57 to $0.63, with $0.60 in the sweet spot.

What KFY Holders Need

It appears the stock will rally with an earnings result above $0.60, for as long as forward guidance is not disappointing and all else is held constant.

But what are the odds of that?

The company has a mixed performance history over the last four quarters. Last quarter, Korn Ferry met expectations and it beat expectations in two of its last four reports. However, KFY also missed against expectations in its quarter ended July 2016. So, KFY is somewhat unpredictable (see further down the article for the likely reason why). Okay, but that's all the better for holders if the company beats expectations.

The mixed history will make for better price action if KFY exceeds expectations this quarter. The company's earnings history and its own guidance for just one quarter forward, which ranged widely across six cents, says something about the unpredictability of earnings here.

Look to EPS trend for a clue

There's another point of reference we can look at to attempt to game the quarter. Analysts talk to companies between quarters, though they're not supposed to in the brief quiet period before a quarterly report. As analysts tweak their earnings models post these discussions, EPS estimates are adjusted.

I love to see improving EPS trends in stocks I own, as it often compensates for what otherwise appears to be a rich valuation. Some investors miss that point and that allows for value to be acquired where it seems to not be.

In the case of KFY, the EPS trend is not necessarily positive, but it still may serve the stock on earnings day. The EPS estimate for this quarter was stuck at $0.60 from 90 days ago into just 7 days ago. However, in between that point and today, it dropped to $0.59. This tells me nothing really, except that the company will likely have to produce above $0.60 to get the effect of an upward surprise.

Guidance is even more important

Remember that earnings performance is rendered mute if forward guidance disappoints against analysts' expectations. Currently, analysts expect KFY to earn $0.51 in the coming quarter. That figure was recently adjusted lower from $0.52, so I would look for $0.52 to be the breakpoint between a joyous or disappointed reaction in the stock.

1-Year Chart of KFY at Seeking Alpha

Price action into the event matters too

A stock can run higher into its earnings on speculation and anticipation of a good result, or on other factors. But, such a pre-event run-up might be a setup for a letdown on earnings day if results are not spectacular enough. We see this type of price action in stocks like Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) from time to time.

Since the day after it last reported its results, so since March 7, 2017, KFY shares have appreciated by 9.3% after adjusting for dividends. I used the day after it last reported because the company reports after the close of trading and I did not want to incorporate that day's performance here. The appreciation is significant, and the stock grinded its way higher, I expect because the stock is attracting institutional capital flow now. This is a big positive for the stock.

Valuation

The stock carries a beta coefficient of 1.15 (above 1.0). It is obviously a cyclical business that benefits from economic expansion and the overall earnings growth of the full market. I believe the economy still has some growth in it, and so the stock market likely has some appreciation in it, though I'll note that I still expect a 5% to 10% market correction this summer. In that type of scenario, with a growing stock market, one should hold a stock with a beta above 1.0. In this case, maybe after that correction given the level of conviction I have in that happening at some point this summer (to September 20).

KFY has a forward P/E ratio of 13.8X and a P/E-to-Growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22X based on expected results. That is not too pricey in my view given the capital favor this stock should have. I usually hate to recommend a stock ahead of an earnings report, especially given a pretty good run-up in the stock ahead of it, the unpredictability of earnings here and the fact that I do not know the company as well as I would like to before making a recommendation.

However, this stock is probably okay for long-term investors (holders 1+ years forward) to own even now. If the stock declines on macro driver or on an earnings result that is in line with expectations and guidance that also does not wow people, I would wait a day to three days and buy in.

The employment services sector is an area investors should have a stake in now given the tightness in the labor force. This company is a leader in its industry and it does not appear to be too richly priced, especially not compared to the P/E of the market.

This stock carries some currency risk. I'm new to the stock, but the company warns that its guidance is subject to changes in global economic conditions, financial markets and foreign exchange rates, so that much is clear. Keep that in mind, and look into the exact risk before buying this stock, because foreign exchange rates have been extremely volatile recently. It is very possible this is the factor that causes the company's earnings to be so volatile and unpredictable. Oftentimes analysts will weed out such factors, but they matter to economic value estimation and so market value.

If you appreciated this earnings preview, you might want to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha as I plan to review KFY's pending earnings report as well for readers. This is a company on my radar now, and one that I may recommend in the future. It would be premature for me to do so at this point, as I require more intimate knowledge of a company before making buy, sell or hold recommendations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.