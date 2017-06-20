Magna: Canadian Auto Parts Supplier With 60% Upside

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is a Canadian auto parts manufacturer that could easily see its share price rise more than 50% over the next 18 months. The stock trades at less than 8 times earnings, mostly due to negative sentiment of the automotive sector. However, the company is in the midst of an exciting period - yesterday Magna announced it will build BMW's new 5-Series plug in hybrid beginning this summer. If analyst estimates end up being accurate, Magna shares could be worth nearly $70 per share at the beginning of 2019.

Like most automotive companies, Magna is trading below its average price to earnings multiple. Because the industry is so cyclical, the company has always tended to trade at a discount to the overall market, but this valuation gap has widened in recent years. Today, the shares trade at less than 8 times the trailing 12 month earnings:

Furthermore, Magna trades at just above 7 times forward earnings, a significant discount to its 5 year average forward P/E ratio. For a company that has grown its earnings each year since 2010, has a conservative balance sheet (0.23x debt to equity) and is expected to see further earnings growth this year, the current valuation appears attractive.

As mentioned, analysts anticipate that Magna will grow its earnings per share through 2017 and then by a further 13% in 2018. The market seems pessimistic about the near term outlook for the auto sector, but analysts nevertheless predict further earnings growth for the company:

Let's fast forward approximately a year and a half. It's now January 2019 and Magna has just completed its 2018 fiscal year. If the above estimates are correct, the company will have earned $6.55 per share over the last 12 months and will be expected to earn $6.89 over the coming year. Using the historic average multiples outlined above, the shares would be worth somewhere in the range of $67 (9.8 x $6.89 in forward earnings) to $69 (10.6 x $6.55 in trailing earnings). Add in the 4% total return from the dividend (the current annual yield is 2.6%) and investors could obtain a total return of between 55-60% over a holding period of approximately 1.5 years as the below graphic summarizes:

It is always useful to look at alternative scenarios before making any investment. In the case of Magna (or indeed any stock), analysts may be too optimistic with their future earnings projections. For that reason, I have included a pair of tables below that act as a sensitivity analysis. They show possible future share prices for Magna at various multiples (the historical averages plus and minus 1-2 points) with the consensus estimates both increased and decreased by 5% and 10%.

For example, if Magna shares continue to trade at a reduced multiple (8.6 times trailing earnings) and the company's actual 2018 earnings come in 10% below consensus ($5.90 per share), the resulting share price would be $50.70 (top left cell of top table). While this outcome might be considered disappointing, it would still result in share price appreciation of more than 10% from the current stock price.

Magna is a rarity in today's stock market. Analysts expect positive earnings growth for this firm over the next several years. Its balance sheet is conservatively structured. The company is a leader in its industry. And yet, it still trades well below its historical average valuation (both on a trailing and forward basis). If the pessimism surrounding global auto sales fades even a little bit over the next 18 months and valuations return to normal levels (or even normalize partially), Magna shareholders will enjoy significant positive returns during this period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.