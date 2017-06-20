Why I Prefer These 2 REITs Over Realty Income, Part 3

We finally arrive at part 3 of this mini-series I've been working on. It's rare that I write three consecutive articles focused on the same stock/industry/sector; I like to mix it up to keep things fresh, and if you ask me, it seems like I've been living in REITdom for quite awhile now. But, with that said, I may have saved the best for last in terms of the Realty Income (NYSE:O), National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN), and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) debate. STOR is the youngest, smallest, and the least followed of the three names that I've focused on in this series, but when looking at the stock, it may well be my favorite bargain at the moment. STOR offers investors the cheapest relative valuation, the highest dividend yield, and in my opinion, the most attractive real estate portfolio of the bunch from an asset allocation standpoint. In this piece I'll discuss why I'm so high on STOR, even though it doesn't boast much of a history in terms of dividend growth related performance.

Valuation:

Let's start with valuation. In part one of this series I discussed O's valuation at length. Right now O is trading for ~19x 2017 AFFO guidance. As previously stated, this figure is significantly above that company's long-term average. In part two I focused on NNN, which is currently trading for about 16x its 2017 AFFO guidance. This figure is also well above this company's long-term normal premium. Well, STOR, on the other hand, with a current price tag of ~$21/share and 2017 AFFO guidance coming in at $1.74-$1.76, we see that shares are only trading for 12x their 2017 AFFO estimate. STOR, being a relatively young company having IPOed in 2014, doesn't have a very long track record in terms of performance results or average market premiums. It's hard to compare its current valuation to its past since the past is so short. However, after its recent dip, STOR has now sunken down below its average AFFO multiple since its IPO and now trades at its cheapest premium ever.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

In both of the previous two pieces of this series I spoke about my concerns regarding a changing landscape in REITdom (especially with regard to retail focused portfolios) and why I worry that moats may be shrinking industry wide here due to eCommerce related disruption. Because of this concern, I think it's more important than ever to focus in on value when making investments in the REIT space; management teams may be fighting an uphill battle when trying to generate growth for the foreseeable future, making it very difficult to recreate returns that would match past results. But, even if REITs and their leaders have lost their edge because of macro market forces, individual investors can still do their best to lock in acceptable margins of safety by focusing in on cheap valuations. This is why I bought shares of STOR recently, on a relative basis compared to their peers in the triple net space that pay a high dividend, it doesn't get much cheaper than STOR right now.

When I see this sort of disrespect in terms of market premium given to a company on a relative basis, I have to ask myself why? Is a company known for malpractice? Have there been financial issues? Has a leader and/or management team proven themselves to be dishonest? Does a company have a negative track record in terms of dividends and dividend growth? Or, is it just a chronic underperformer?

Well, as far as I can tell, STOR doesn't fall under any of these categories; the main problem that the stock seems to have is its relatively young age. The market is showing STOR a lack of respect because it has yet to earn it. I'm fine with that. I'm sure that if this company puts together a strong dividend increase streak and continues to grow its FFO over the next decade or so like it has since it IPOed then investors will begin to feel more comfortable lumping it in with the aristocratic likes of NNN and O. But, once this happens, a lot of the alpha will be out of the name, which is why I feel comfortable placing a bet on the underdog while it's still young and beaten down. I'm putting faith in this management team's ability to earn the market's respect over time.

And why am I willing to place this bet? Well, two things mainly. One: STOR pays a very hefty dividend at the moment; a dividend that is much higher than both NNN's and O's. And two: I really like the direction that STOR is headed with its property portfolio. I actually think it's doing the best out of the three REITs that I've discussed in this series with regard to isolating itself from the ongoing eCommerce related headwinds.

STOR's Portfolio

Here's an image taken from the company's Q1 report breaking down the portfolio as of 3/31/17.

Source: Q1 ER

Here's a couple of highlights that stood out to me. First of all, I love seeing that high occupancy rate; it's hard to complain about 99.5% of 1750 buildings generating rent checks. What's more, the weighted average remaining length of the contracts that STOR has with its customers is ~14 with a weighted average annual lease escalation of 1.8%. People talk about REITs being hurt in a rising rate environment but I can't foresee a future where the FED's normalization process outpaces STOR's projected escalation, meaning that this company should be able to make money even if rates continue to be bumped 0.25% a couple times a year over the next couple of years.

The fact that ~75% of contracts are considered to be investment grade is nice as well. This is oftentimes a concern with REITs and sometimes rears its ugly head when the market realizes that a large customer of a REIT is going to default on its payments. I feel comfortable with that 75% weighting, though it is worth noting that this "investment grade" is based upon STOR's own credit quality check system; the company acknowledges that Moody's Analytics RiskCalc rating scale gives STOR's medium tenant a credit profile of Ba2. In the end, I'm fairly certain that this company isn't pulling risk figures out of thin air, though I will continue to monitor this situation to see whether or not a wide gap develops between Moody's ratings and STOR's own over time.

A Small, But Impressive Body Of Work

What I like even better than STOR's portfolio breakdown is its allocation to different sub sets within the retail industry. Here's an image taken from the company' Investor Fact Sheet.

Source: STOR's IR website

As you can see, STOR is much more focused on the service industries, or experiential real estate. Analysts oftentimes talk about how millennials would rather spend money on experiences rather than on things, and it appears that STOR agrees. Like NNN, restaurants make up a large part of the company's portfolio. Going out to dinner with friends isn't the same as trekking the Himalayas, but it's an experience, all the same.

Then, we have other things like fitness or education or pet care. The way I see it, there is relatively little that Amazon can do to help you work out, or educate your pre-schooler, or groom your pet. Only ~18% of the company's properties are in the retail space, but as you can see, these are in areas that are thought to be safe from Amazon's onslaught: furniture/home good stores, camping/hobby stores, where it's quite important to try out the goods you're purchasing. I'm not saying that STOR doesn't provide investors with risks associated with the digital headwinds, but I do know that STOR's management team speaks at length on understanding macro market forces within the real estate space and I think they've got a good handle on the ongoing digital threat.

It's this impressive portfolio that has allowed STOR to generate the success that it's had with regard to growing its net income, its AFFO, its dividends, and its footprint since the IPO just a few years back.

Source: STOR's Investor Fact Sheet

These results are quite impressive, which is why I believe there is a disconnect between the company's stock price and its actual fair value. I know this isn't an apples to apples comparison (actually, it's far from it), but in a world where income oriented investors are forced to pay a multiple in the 20-25x range for consumer staples plays yielding ~3%, accepting the real estate risks becomes and paying 12x for a REIT yielding 5.5% becomes a much more attractive option for me when looking for a higher yield.

The Dividend

But, I'm not going to complain about the low stock price because this is what enables me to purchase shares yielding a juicy 5.5%. What's more, although this yield is high, it actually looks pretty sustainable to me. STOR has one of the lower AFFO payout ratios in the high yielding retail REIT space at ~66% of AFFO. STOR has paid its current $0.29 dividend for 4 quarters now and is due to a raise in September. The previous two Septembers STOR has given investors a $0.02 raise. If management was to do this again in a few months the shares would yield ~5.9% and sport an AFFO payout ratio of 70% (which is still quite conservative in the REIT space). I'd be more than happy with a ~7% increase from a company yielding 5.5%. Simply put, I don't have any complaints about STOR's current dividend or dividend growth policy.

Conclusion:

In the end, I'm quite happy to have high yielding shares of STOR in my portfolio. I wanted to attempt to increase my portfolio's yield without settling for unfair valuations and therefore, lowering my margin of safety and potentially inhibiting my long-term total returns; STOR enables me to kill two birds with one stone, receiving a high yield with above average growth prospects as well. My initial purchase at $20.39 represented a relatively small position in my portfolio at a 0.53% overall weighting. I would be more than happy to continue to slowly average into this name as time moves on and management continues to prove itself to me. Ultimately, I think STOR could be a high yielding anchor within my portfolio. I've heard others say the same, hoping that this is a "baby O" or "the next O". I caution all investors when making these types of comparisons because I believe that history may should that O has been a one of a kind type REIT with regard to long-term performance and wealth building capabilities. I don't think that STOR has to become the next O for me to be happy with my investment in the $20 range. This company has put itself on a different path than O due to its focus on service/experiential oriented properties and I'm totally fine with that. STOR just needs to continue to be STOR; if management can continue to produce double digit AFFO growth then I think investors in this name will do quite well in the long-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNN, STOR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.