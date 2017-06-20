Kraton: Debt Refinancing Avoids Bankruptcy Risk, But The Cost Is High

Small cap specialty chemicals company Kraton (NYSE:KRA) had a laundry list of critics heading into 2016, as the company took a highly leveraged gamble by acquiring Arizona Chemical. The all-cash deal for $1,370M was larger than Kraton's own enterprise value at the time. This was a watershed moment for the company, and it was clear that it was going to be a sink-or-swim situation. Thus far, the new Kraton seems at home in the water. Performance results have been encouraging, and the share price has followed: Kraton equity has nearly doubled in value over the past eighteen months. The past is the past however, and the question now is whether the run is over, or if there is more potential upside for this unique chemicals company.

Business Overview

Legacy Kraton operations are all about the manufacture of engineered polymers, primarily styrenic block copolymers ("SBCs"). Kraton was the first company to patent and develop these polymers back in the 1960's, but at this point, the technology is used by a variety of manufacturers. A handful of major producers - Kraton, Sinopec, Lee Chung Yang - control most of the market. In general, companies have been happy to control local production in order to earn relatively decent margins; Sinopec handles China (which consumes 40% of worldwide demand), Lee Chung Yang Southeast Asia, and Kraton the United States and Western Europe. SBCs are added to a wide variety of products to add flexibility, resilience, and durability: coatings, adhesives, packaging, paving, etc. Roughly one third of sales are exposed to the paving and roofing business, so the company does have some decent exposure to demand trends within the roadway and housing markets. For a little more context, SBCs is what gives asphalt its flex, which allows it to be used in non-flat grade surfaces without cracking. So-called hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers ("HSBCs") carry higher margin, and are used in more soft-touch applications or those with greater demand specifications, like personal hygiene products, medical devices, and high-end sealants. On an ancillary basis, the company also produces isoprene rubber ("IR") and isoprene rubber latex ("IRL"), which are sold into similar end markets as HSBCs.

The business acquired from Arizona Chemical (reported under its own operating segment) touches mostly different end markets, but there is some overlap. Arizona Chemicals produces value-add specialty products derived from byproducts of pine wood pulp production: crude tail oil ("CTO") and crude sulfate turpentine ("CST"). CTO is refined into four different fractions: tall oil fatty acids, rosin, distilled tall oil, and pitch. Additionally, the company further refines these products into dimer acids, resins, and dispersions. End market use primarily falls into four product groups: adhesives, roads, tires, and general chemical intermediates. Once again, investors can see some reliance on end market demand within automotive once again (tires, roads).

Now, Kraton has never been what I would call a great business operator. The company essentially made no profit on a GAAP basis from 2012-2015, and there wasn't any real health from a cash flow perspective either. So when management states that they are going to implement strategic initiatives to improve the results of the legacy business, as well as enhance the acquired Arizona Chemical assets as well, you can color me skeptical. CEO Kevin Fogarty and CFO Stephen Tremblay have both been in leadership roles at the company since 2008. While I don't want executive teams being continuously shuffled, these guys have had plenty of opportunity to try and turn this ship around, so the whole situation rings a little hollow. EBITDA margins with the legacy polymer business have fallen from 21.6% in 2014 to 17.9% during 2016, and that is unlikely to change much this year. Within polymers, the cost of raw materials rose significantly throughout the beginning of the year, particularly butadiene which more than doubled from $0.54/pound to $1.10/pound in March. Like is often the case, price increases lag raw material costs, and inherent delays in passing along costs nearly always translate into a battering of margins. While butadiene has since headed back the other way, the $20M EBITDA impact is enough to blow any opportunity for either nominal EBITDA or EBITDA margin accretion in 2017 compared to the prior year within the Polymer segment. Likewise, Q1 saw EBITDA fall at the Arizona Chemical business as well; volumes were up 15%, but margins were down substantially. As a result, nominal EBITDA fell here as well, to $36M from $41M a year prior. Keep in mind these figures already exclude any restructuring/integration costs associated with restructuring. Since the acquisition, management purports to have cut $33M from the legacy business and $48M in administrative/operational cost improvements within the Arizona Chemicals business. I think the market has largely given the company a pass here, which is surprising to me. Perhaps it is because Q1 EBITDA actually exceeded guidance, or perhaps the avoidance of near-term bankruptcy risk (at the expense of medium-term earnings) has comforted investors. Let's take a quick peek at Kraton's balance sheet.

Leverage, Leverage, Leverage

Kraton was in no position to make this type of acquisition without serious help, and given the weak earnings structure of the company, the money wasn't easy to find at great rates. The company initially entered into a senior secured term loan facility ("SSTL") expiring in January 2022 for $1,350M. The SSTL carried a rate of LIBOR + 500bps (1% floor), but this was refinanced in 2017, after the company issued $440M in 10.5% fixed rate senior notes, using the cash to pay down the SSTL. This allowed a refinance to LIBOR + 400bps. Why refinance into 10.5% notes, which doesn't look like a worthy trade-off? Simply put, covenants, namely the SSTL covenant requiring net secured debt/EBITDA to remain within certain levels. Starting in Q2 of this year, Kraton must now keep its net leverage 3.75x or better through March 2018, at which point it drops to 3.5:1. Given the term loan now stands at $864M and cash balance at $100M (assuming all cash is unrestricted), EBITDA must remain over $200M. This is an easy hurdle; current guidance is for $350M in EBITDA this year, and even Q1's poor result has a run-rate materially higher than that ($260M). Prior to this move into unsecured debt, Kraton would have triggered a violation if ttm EBITDA did not remain above ~$325M. That left no room for error, so the refinancing move was prudent, but it is going to come at a price in the form of higher interest ($15M/year). Kraton can ill afford higher interest payments, especially given 2016 saw the company post a $16M pre-tax loss (excluding asset sale gains). This is a clear trade-off; avoiding a near-term risk (bankruptcy) at the expense of medium-term profit.

Valuation, Takeaway

Shares have come down a touch over 10% since peaking over $35/share in May, but the valuation here is still excessive. While the company trades at 8.4x EBITDA, leverage here is so high (4.7x) and interest expense so hefty that underlying cash flow and GAAP profitability is limited. With interest expense guided for $139M and depreciation/amortization of $135M, guidance is essentially for $75M in pre-tax operating income - and that excludes restructuring charges. I think you have to be very careful here; sell-side analysts have begun to cut 2017 expectations marginally, but have shifted up estimates for 2018. With Kraton needing $95M/quarter run-rate through the rest of the year to meet its own guidance (20.3% EBITDA margin on analyst revenue consensus, above prior years' results),and expectations even higher for next year, I'm not sure if the company can live up to its own, and the Street's, hype. If you have a position here, move carefully.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.