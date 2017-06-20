NetEase: Overvalued

NetEase Inc has been showing stable growth over the last two years.

NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) is a key player in the China's online games market and also the largest e-mail provider in China. The company has shown significant growth during the last two consecutive years. Moreover, the Q1 2017 were extremely positive: the company has increased its EBIT by 63.4% compared to Q1 2016. The main growth driver is the Online Games segment, which has demonstrated a 19.8% run-up since Q4 2016. The second largest net income generator for the company is the email and e-commerce business, which has been demonstrating stable growth over the years in spite of a non-significant downturn in Q1 2017.

(Source: NetEase Website. Q1 2017 Investor Presentation)

The dynamics of shareholder compensation has been positive throughout the years:

(Source: NetEase Website. Q1 2017 Investor Presentation)

Strategy

With the rapid development of the mobile sectors, NetEase has been targeting mobile users with its new online games to the detriment of PC gamers:

(Source: NetEase Website. Q1 2017 Investor Presentation)

E-Commerce is one of the most perspective segments in IT. It is a positive catalyst for the company's development, especially in China. On the platform of the main application NetEase Kaola, the company launched the European Partnership Plan in April 2017. According to the plan, Kaola is looking forward to increasing the trade turnover with the European market by €3 billion in the next three years. For example, there are about 200 German brands already available for Kaola users. It is a unique e-commerce site for China that suits the interests of the youth.

The recent number published by The China's National Bureau of Statistics reported a 26.2% growth in the national e-commerce market. The main competitor for NetEase is Amazon China. Specializing on more narrow segments such as youth clothing and accessories and cooperating with popular European brands and trade platforms will drive Kaola's successful monetization.

Concerning the e-mail segment, NetEase is the largest e-mail provider in China with 930 million e-mail users as of March 31, 2017 (Source: Q1 2017 Investor Presentation). The company is constantly developing its anti-spam system and is the only member of the Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) board from China.

DCF Model

NetEase is significantly overvalued, according to our calculations. Our DCF model is based on several assumptions:

- 2018-2021 revenue CAGR is set at the level of 35.9% based on the average growth rate in the period of 2010-2017.

- The forecasted EBIT growth is set at a level of 35%, although the figure was higher at 37.4% in 2016.

- The stock's beta is 1.3, while the market premium for China is 6.6% in USD terms (Source: Damodaran).

- The effective tax rate is at the level of 25%.

- WACC is calculated at 10.9% based on the assumptions listed above and the level of debt.

- The terminal EBITDA multiple is chosen at the level of 35x.

The valuation model demonstrates a considerable downside potential at the current market price (of more than 15%):

(Source: Author's DCF valuation)

One should keep in mind that relative overvaluation is a typical feature of many companies in the IT-sector. This fact alone should not deter risk-seeking investors from considering long positions in the stock. Furthermore, the market expects the company's strategic steps to bring extremely positive results for a sustainable future growth.

The June 9th Meltdown

On June 9, the most valuable IT-companies (Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), etc.) lost more than $100 billion in market capitalization after the slump in their share prices. This rapid decrease is explained by a long period of unsustainable overvaluation. However, the Chinese company did not demonstrate negative dynamics on that day because the other companies are in different leagues:

- While NetEase's key market is consistently growing, the Chinese top companies are expanding worldwide.

- NetEase's growth rates are much smaller than the top market players'.

- The risk of a slump caused by overvaluation is lower because of that, and the corrections are smoother (see the graphs below).

(Source: Investing.com)

(Source: Investing.com)

However, according to our DCF calculations, NetEase's shares have a fair value of about $270, which is about 13% lower than the current price.

(Source: Author's DCF valuation)

Conclusion

Based on the above information about the company's strategy, we believe NetEase has a sustainable growth potential. We suggest that e-commerce and mobile games hold promise of future success. They are key elements of the company's strategic plan. Being the first e-mail services provider gives the company sufficient power to stay ahead of the competition, while new software and solutions are under continuous development.

NetEase's current valuation is driven by the strong investors' interest in the company. Our calculations cause us to believe that the company's shares are considerably overvalued and the target price range is between $250 and $280 per share. Hence, we recommend investors to stay away from the stock and wait for a correction.

