Smart Retirement: How To Become Independently Wealthy

We’ll take a look at some of the tried and true methods and ask you for others that you’ve found effective.

Combining several approaches can increase the probability you will achieve this state of financial nirvana.

Financial Independence For A Smart Retirement

For some three years now, I've been writing articles on Seeking Alpha in an attempt to share some of the many methods I've utilized to build, grow and protect income in my personal portfolios. For more than a year and a half I've done the same for my subscribers to help them achieve a semblance of financial independence when those methods are used as a supplement to Social Security benefits, defined pension benefits, annuities and the like.

Over more than 50 years, I've read, seen or heard of most financial advice out there, first in newspapers, magazines, radio, T.V. and now, the internet. My personal success led to a desire to "share the wealth" with a community of investors on Seeking Alpha, hungry to learn, interested in earning a decent yield on their savings and finding a vigorous community of like-minded investors who enjoy sharing their own experiences and knowledge. Our comment section provides this opportunity, and I hope there will be lots of discussion today.

If you'd like to achieve financial independence, read on.

1. Never spend more than you make. Never, ever, ever.

At the age of 9, my folks bought me a birthday present that launched my budding career as a journalist. They gave me a printing set, complete with rubber letters, drum and ink. I began to set my own type on this primitive contraption to spell out the news of the week in our local community. Neighbors paid me 5 cents to learn about who had hit the longest ball in stick ball, who jumped the most jumping rope jumps before falling down, who hoola-hooped the longest, and who Mary's new boyfriend was.

The word spread about my newspaper and everyone wanted the hot-off-the-press neighborhood news. Those nickels started rolling in and my mom and dad rolled me over to the bank to open my first savings account. By the way, those accounts paid 5¼% in those days, a veritable king's ransom compared to today's savings accounts.

At the age of 11, I formed my first rock-and-roll band. After days and weeks of relentless practices we were ready to play our first gig. It was at a local youth center, a dance for deaf kids. Yes, miraculously, they danced correctly to the beat and loved every minute of the four hour dance. They sensed the vibrations of the loud rock music through the floor to their feet. It blared from our speakers and they were able to dance in sync with the music, better than a lot of hearing folks.

Those gigs, at first, paid us $5.00 for the night. With experience and increased skill, we were able to command $15, then $20, and up to $200 a night per man. These dollars found their way to that same savings account where the original nickels lived.

It is now 56 years later, and my main priority continues to be to set aside a good amount of any dollars I earn. I still send out fewer dollars to pay bills and expenses than I earn. To gain wealth, the same formula will always apply. Spending less than you make will make your richer. On the flip side, if you'd like to be poor, it's also quite simple; spend more than you make.

We discussed various aspects of spending and saving in, "Separating Retirement Fact From Retirement Fiction" . Almost 200 people had something to say about those issues along with almost 19,000 readers.

Suggestion: Set up a budget, monitor your spending and make sure that spending never exceeds your income from all sources.

2. Look wealthy or be wealthy.

Do you want to be independently wealthy? Or do you simply want to look like you're wealthy? If your choice is to look wealthy, you probably won't actually become wealthy. Were you aware the Warren Buffett, the most renowned investor of our time, still lives in the same modest suburban home he bought when he first got married? Or that he drives a very modest car that is quite old and has an enormous amount of mileage on it?

Many people who already possess wealth find no necessity to step up their game and be showy about it. They have self-assurance and no need to put on airs.

Often you'll find those driving the fancy Austin Martin's or Masserati's are the ones who sell to the affluent and aspire to be affluent themselves. Just about the only time I wear a good suit is when it's to get together for a family function like a wedding. Otherwise, it's a relaxed jeans and t-shirt world for me. I drive a car that is about ¼ of what I could afford and own a home worth a small fraction of what I could afford to run.

Buying cars, homes, boats and clothing you can't really afford might make you appear rich today, but doing so will come in the way of actually achieving financial independence down the line.

Suggestion: Do some introspection here. Read some self-help books. Think about what is more important to you, projecting the suggestion of wealth, or the actual attainment of wealth. Let these ruminations guide you what's best for you.

3. Make debt your enemy.

You should do everything possible to avoid taking on debt. Treat debt like a plague of lice, something you'd never want to get close to. In the old days before credit cards existed, our folks cautioned us to save up for things we wanted and only buy them when we had the cash in hand.

Today, too many folks treat debt like it's just another normal part of life. Some is justified as good, like the mortgage debt most folks take on in order to buy a house. Other debt is classified as bad debt, like buying things on credit that we don't really need, but we simply would like to have.

Taking on debt is basically a simple concept and is the flip side of saving. When we take on debt, we get poorer as we pay other people or banks or credit card companies for the use of their money. Conversely, when we charge other people to use our money (like depositing money at the bank, or buying a bond) we grow richer on the interest that is paid for the use of our money.

Ben Franklin famously said, "Neither a borrower nor a lender, be". Well in the world of finance, it's clearly better to grow richer as a lender and clearly easier to become poorer as a borrower.

Of course, there is an exception to this rule; If you find yourself in a situation that you can fairly reliably predict that you'll earn more on an investment than what you'll pay in interest to finance it, then go for it because that will bring you closer to financial independence.

Suggestion: Read some of the books listed on "7 Books That Will Help You Destroy Debt". Absorb the valuable lessons and apply them to your own personal situation to help manage your debt.

4. You bear the responsibility of your actions.

Always understand that when you make any type of investment decision, be it to deposit your funds in a savings account or invest in a stock, you bear responsibility for that decision. Making mistakes along the way is par for the course. Though some readers will comment in the comment section that they never make mistakes, don't believe them. To err is to be human. We all are subject to this. It is what we do when our investments don't go our way that determine our ultimate success in financial matters.

Suggestion: Read "You Gotta Know When To Fold'em" . In it, I discussed how a recent investment did not meet my expectations. But I did not freeze in the headlights, or cry in my beer because I was wrong. I analyzed what had gone wrong at the company and how it negatively affected my original premise and the stock price. Instead of burying my head in the sand and subjecting myself to the possibility of further loss of capital, I sold the position quickly and took a very small loss. Tomorrow, it's always another day, chock full of opportunities. And I discussed one such opportunity that would increase my annual income from the remaining capital by over 62%. You can join over 24,000 readers who discovered that next opportunity and commented on it.

If we make mistakes and do nothing to correct for them in the future, shame upon us. If we use those mistakes to learn a valuable lesson, there is no shame, only future gain.

5. Buy low, sell high.

This is one that is much easier said than done. To buy low, we must learn to evaluate a company to decide if it is selling below fair value, and selling below its peers. To sell high means we need some way to evaluate if a stock is getting over-priced or overvalued. After all, we want to let our winners run to gain as much profit as possible.

Suggestion: Use metrics like current P/E to compare how your potential investment is valued today in comparison to their peers, and also compare its current P/E to its historic average P/E. This will give you some indication if your company is presently selling for a lower or higher valuation than its peers, or in comparison to its past valuation.

This can guide you to possible undervalued situations that will give you a good entry price affording a margin of safety on the downside.

Compare current dividend yield to historic average yield. This too, will lead you to possibly undervalued stocks with higher yield. If the yield is inordinately high, make sure you understand why. Otherwise, it might be a yield trap waiting to close on you.

Perhaps for some, a little bit easier than this rule is:

6. Be greedy when others are fearful. Be fearful when others are greedy.

The most opportune time to buy for future wealth is when nobody else wants to. It takes a strong stomach to resist the urge to run and hide with the herd. When everyone is selling their quality stocks for a song, most investors believe that the crowd must know something that they don't and they wind up singing with the wrong chorus. Buying high quality names on sale for 50% off or even 70% off will deliver enormous wealth when the recovery arrives.

Suggestion: Consult charts and graphs on Ycharts.com. These are free for Seeking Alpha members, courtesy of SA. Here's an example of how you can put these charts to good use as you research your stocks.

Buying a stock like AT&T (NYSE:T) at the depths of the financial crisis in 2009 was a good way to buy low while others were fearful, and gain tremendous dividend yield for future income in retirement that has only grown from there.

Buyers who were greedy at that time bought shares for just $21(blue line). Now that they're selling for almost $39 per share, those buyers virtually doubled their money and enjoyed more than 20% growth in their dividend income (orange line). Their courage and conviction was well rewarded.

There are always the naysayers in comment streams who will call you an idiot, tell you that you don't know what you're talking about and point to Japan as an example where investors have still not gotten back to their values reached twenty years ago.

Well, I'm here to remind you that this is not Japan. This is the U.S. of A. with the strongest, largest and most resilient economy on the planet. Every recession and correction/crash in the stock market is followed by an economic recovery that brings recovery in stock prices that go on to make new records (just as it has been doing for months now, Monday included). We talked about reaching highs and the importance of capital preservation in "You've Accumulated $1 Million For Retirement" where 74,000 readers and over 1000 folks made their views known on whether to cash out now and preserve their capital. Go, voice your own opinion now.

7. You could die tomorrow.

Yes, that's pretty blunt, but sometimes you need to be blunt in order to make a salient point. Live like you might be hit by a bus crossing the street tomorrow, but invest as if you're going to live forever.

It sounds contradictory, but examine the concept. If you're smart and always put aside something for tomorrow, you can still live life pretty much to its fullest, enjoying every moment of it. If your number is up and you're lying under that bus tomorrow, you will have lived the good life. And if you're not hit by it, you could be cruising along as a passenger on that bus, knowing that the savings and investments you made will carry you along on your journey through retirement without a care in the world.

Suggestion: Do some research on mortality and longevity rates and see how they might apply to your family situation. Consider general health, family health issues, and see how these might affect your investing, spending and living decisions.

You can find some good resources on this here.

8. Become Wealthy.

There are a few ways to become wealthy. You could marry into a wealthy family and hope they share some of their wealth with you and your spouse just when you need it, in your retirement. You might inherit it from a parent or rich aunt. You might hit the mega lottery for $500 million or so. You might start, develop and grow a successful business. Perhaps you'll become a CEO of a public company and get generous stock options at no cost to you that grow into millions in value. Or, you could spend less than you make and invest your savings wisely over long periods of time as discussed earlier. You could entirely ignore all the other ways to become wealthy and simply commit to practicing the last one and you're guaranteed to achieve independent wealth.

Suggestion: Spend some time learning about self-directed investing and dividend growth investing. You could start your studies on Seeking Alpha by reading thousands of excellent articles on the topic. Start here and here.

9. Take Risks.

This is another one that sounds contradictory but is actually quite profound in its simplicity. If you take no risks you'll get no rewards, or the least rewards.

It is always the case that with risks come rewards. The higher the risks, the higher the rewards. On the flip side, the riskiest behavior is to take no risk at all.

Suggestion: Doing some research on various high-flyers of the contemporary period can give you an idea of some of the risks and rewards inherent in those equities. Names like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) come to mind as good starting points for investigation.

Stock investors who took Jeff Bezos for his word and believed in his vision were able to buy shares in Amazon.com for around $1.50 per share. On Monday, the stock closed at $995.17.

Clearly, in this particular instance, taking a very large risk on a company with vision but no profits paid off with a return in the neighborhood of 663 times the original investment.

A ten thousand dollar flyer on Amazon 22 years ago would be worth about $6,630,000.00 today.

Where money is concerned when we invest, we are taking the risk that the stock we invest in, or the house we buy, or a business we start or buy can lose value. This might be a temporary loss in value, or more permanent.

If we choose never to take risk, we'll be forever stuck in investments with yields that, like today, can pay us .01% in a checking account, or .1% in a savings account, or 1% in a CD. Even increasing the yield by a factor of 100 times, from .1% to1%, still leaves us far behind a tame inflation rate of just 2% currently. The risk of taking no risk by settling for these types of return is clear. Inflation will chip away constantly at our buying power and we'll eventually run out of buying power. When an affordable $300 per month apartment morphs into an unaffordable $10,000 per month apartment, that's when we realize we've run out of buying power.

Instead of waiting for the s-t to hit the fan and be hit square in the face with this reality 30 years down the road, it's better to make preparations by taking some investment risk and grabbing the compounding machine by the horns to make your dollars grow faster than inflation can take them away.

Invest $300 a month at 2 percent for 30 years, and you'll end up with almost $149,000.

Earn 6 percent on the same investment, and you'll end up with nearly $305,000, or more than double the amount.

Source: moneychimp.com

Taking a small amount of risk as opposed to taking hardly any is the difference between attaining financial independence and just getting by. Of course, making bets that are too risky falls into the definition of gambling. That would be reaching for yield in today's low rate environment.

Minimize your risk by doing your own due diligence on a company that has attracted your interest. Reduce your risk by reading and learning as much as you can. Read and comment in the comment sections. By participating there and becoming part of the debate, everyone can learn something and possibly reduce risk by the knowledge gained.

Minimize your risk of running out of money by making spending choices that you can both live with and preserve capital. Maybe you don't need that $2000.00 Armani suit. A $500.00 suit might serve just as well. Even better, you might find it on sale for $250.00.

Those who choose the fancy suit often come to the end of the road poor. Those, who chose the moderately priced suit often achieve financial independence, like Warren Buffett.

Diversify your investments in order to mitigate loss of capital and loss of income. Remember, you don't always have to be right. Just be right more often than you're wrong and your investing results will be way ahead of inflation and what you need to pay the bills in retirement. Over 25,000 readers and close to 200 commenters discussed "7 Ways To Fortify Your Portfolio Against The Next Crash" where we addressed the importance of diversification, among other things.

This is how we practice diversification in our subscriber portfolio and in the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio in order to reduce risk to capital and dividend income production.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and Iron Mountain, Inc.(NYSE:IRM).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.09% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income now totals $29,174.

Here is how we focus on the growth of income in the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio:

FTG Annual Dividend Income

FTG Portfolio Close, June 16, 2017

Your Takeaway

As in all things in life, there is more than one solution to solving a problem. When it comes to planning and achieving financial independence, often when we combine approaches and solutions, the goal comes clearer into focus and faster as well.

Not only does this multi-faceted approach increase our odds of reaching the goal, the ultimate growth of our investments feeds the comfort and security we all seek for retirement.

We've covered a few ideas that will help get you on your way. Now, it's your turn to share in the comment section below some of your good ideas.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion, and questions. Please share your thoughts. Have you used any of the methods above to achieve financial independence? Please share with us, in the comment section below, if you have reached a state of independent wealth, or how close you are to achieving that goal. Share the wealth with your fellow readers by commenting on your own methods.

