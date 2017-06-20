Boeing Forecasts $6 Trillion In Sales

On day two of the Paris Air Show, Boeing (BA) has provided its current market outlook for 2017-36. In this article, I will have a look at the current market outlook to see where the changes have occurred since last year.

Source: Boeing.com.

Economic Drivers

Demand for air travel, and subsequently aircraft, hinges on the health of economies around the world. Last year, Boeing forecast the fleet to grow by 3.6% annually supported by GDP growth of 2.9%. In this year's forecast, we see that the GDP growth forecast has been set to 2.8%, which likely has to do with countries depending on oil production having seen some difficulties in recent years. The aircraft fleet is still expected to grow by 3.5% annually.

The Asia-Pacific region will still be most important to Boeing with over 16,000 deliveries for various jet makers in the coming 20 years.

Market Demand

Figure 1: Infographic Boeing CMO 2017. Source: Boeing.com.

Looking at the infographic and knowing that last year Boeing forecast deliveries of 39,620 aircraft, it can be seen that the demand forecast has increased by 1,410 units.

For the freighter market, Boeing expects 2,480 deliveries of which 920 will be dedicated freighters. The forecast has been increased by 110 units for dedicated and converted freighters, but Boeing currently expects 120 more deliveries of P2F conversions meaning that the forecast for dedicated freighters has dropped by 10 units. Last year, the freighters made up for 2.3% of the forecast deliveries. In this year's forecast, the freighters make up for 2.2% of all expected deliveries.

Figure 2: Composition new deliveries for the coming 20 years. Source: The Boeing Company.

Nothing changed in terms of Boeing's thoughts on the composition of new deliveries. Just like last year, 57% of the deliveries are there to support growth with the remaining destined to replace the current fleet. This also shows how much Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) depend on growth in the market.

Interesting to note is that Boeing has merged the large and medium widebody categories in its current market report. A possible reason, according to some, had to do with the Boeing 777-9 being a VLA or large widebody having more than 400 seats in 2-class configuration, which would mean that the Boeing 777-9 would be in a category for which Boeing saw very little demand as it was the play field of the Airbus A380. However, per Boeing categorizing rules, the Boeing 777-9 still is a medium widebody as its 3-class configuration features less than 400 seats.

In my view, that only signals one thing and that is there is no future for the Boeing 747-8I. Boeing is finally at the point where it agrees with analysts that there is little to no demand for the passenger variant of the aircraft. I expect that with this current market outlook published, Boeing will also admit this during the Paris Air Show. That simultaneously also moved Boeing to give the freighters, which includes large freighter aircraft, a more prominent presence in the CMO.

So, while it seems as if the demand forecast for medium and large wide body aircraft has dropped, this is not the case. What happened is that medium and large widebody aircraft categories were merged and at the same time the freighter aircraft were taken out of this category.

To make a better comparison, you could add the freighter category back:

What we see then is that the forecast for medium and large widebody aircraft increased by net 80 units, offset by 10 fewer freighter deliveries. This increase in the medium/wide segment goes at the expense of small wide body deliveries. At the same time, we are seeing the market value of the medium and wide segment contract by $50B. This likely is due to a combination of lower average pricing for the dedicated freighters and a lower forecast for large widebody sales.

Conclusion

Boeing's 20-year forecast looks good, with market value of the deliveries topping $6 trillion, a $120B increase, and an increase in demand of 1,410 units, primarily driven by higher forecast deliveries for the single aisle market. This shows the importance of the market segment and also shows why Boeing should tweak the existing single aisle product, as it recently did with the Boeing 737 MAX 10 launch, and think about what planes it needs for the future. Interesting to note is that Boeing is currently looking at a twin-aisle NMA (a new midsize aircraft), which would be a twin-aisle aircraft. But its market forecast is not reflecting a preference for such aircraft, though the internal mix per category is not known.

For the Boeing 747-8I there is little hope, and also the freighter market saw its forecast being lowered. For investors, the forecast shows how much Boeing is planning and looking ahead. The current market outlook is one that Boeing will absolutely benefit from as well, despite competition seeking market entry.

